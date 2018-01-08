La 75° edición de los premios Globos de Oro fue una ceremonia histórica para las mujeres. ¿El motivo? La comunidad artística dejó de lado el glamour y se vistió de negro para protestar contra los abusos sexuales que muchísimas famosas han sufrido en Hollywood.
De esta manera, las actrices dijeron "basta" al abuso de poder y el acoso laboral. Como parte de una campaña para visibilizar esta problemática, algunos famosos llevaban pines en sus vestidos o trajes con la leyendas Me Too (Yo También) y Time's Up (Se acabó el tiempo), una iniciativa impulsada por Reese Witherspoon, Alyssa Milano, Maggie Gyllenhaal y otras artistas, que recaudan fondos para ayudar a mujeres y hombres que han sido sexualmente hostigados, agredidos o abusados en sus trabajos.
Pero, no todos los invitados respetaron el dress code en la gala, como por ejemplo, la modelo y actriz alemana Barbara Meier, que optó por lucir un vestido bordado con estampado floral y una cola de plumas de tonos pastel.
"Muchas mujeres de hoy vestirán de negro en la alfombra roja como parte del movimiento Time's Up. Creo que esta iniciativa generalmente es grandiosa y extremadamente importante", escribió en su cuenta de Instagram. "Sin embargo, he decidido usar un vestido colorido hoy", agregó la modelo que, según su opinión, comprometer la moda como forma de expresión no es la mejor forma de manifestarse. "Hemos luchado durante mucho tiempo por esta libertad, la de poder llevar lo que queramos, y la de vestirnos más sexy. Si restringimos eso porque algunos hombres no pueden controlarse, estaremos dando un paso atrás en mi opinión", señaló.
Además, Blanca Blanco, intérprete de Torch, se puso un vestido de terciopelo rojo con corte asimétrico, con una manga semiabierta y un tajo lateral. Luego de recibir muchísimas críticas en las redes sociales, salió a defenderse en su cuenta de Twitter: "La situación es más importante que mis vestido #TimesUp".
Por otra parte, Meher Tatna, presidenta de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, eligió llevar un vestido rojo con bordados y un saco largo haciendo juego para la ceremonia de premiación. Asimismo, lució un pin para apoyar la iniciativa Time's Up.
Ella decidió utilizar un color festivo durante la gala, porque es habitual hacerlo en el marco de las costumbres de su cultura india. Durante su discurso, anunció que invertirán dos millones de euros en unas becas para periodistas de investigación que luchen contra los abusos.
