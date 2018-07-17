In the last few hours the Association of Aeronautical Personnel (APA) and the Association of Airline Pilots (APLA) reported that they considered the broadcast mode completed by means of in-flight messages . The decision was taken within the framework of mandatory conciliation and after the decompensation of a pilot over the weekend .
The unions, in a controversial and risky measure , had prompted the reading of a protest statement during the flights. The text criticized punctually the entry of low cost companies and warned about different issues that put security at risk .
The initiative was framed in the conflict that the aeronautical unions maintain with the Government, which promotes an opening in the market with the objective of revitalizing air traffic.
Now, and after a denunciation of Aerolineas Argentinas before the Ministry of Labor, APA and APLA released a communiqué in which a meeting is convened in Aeroparque for tomorrow, and in which textually it was reported that "is given by finalized the modality of diffusion through messages in flight ", standing out in the same letter " the very high impact achieved " .
A pilot was decompensated during the weekend and had to suspend a flight
Last Sunday the commander of the flight 1893 of Aerolineas Argentinas, who had to make the Ushuaia-Buenos Aires route, suffered a health problem apparently after the pressure exerted on him by a member of the Association of Airline Pilots (APLA) , looking for me to read in mid-flight the statement that questioned the commercial transport policy of the Ministry of Transport.
The fact resulted in the suspension of the takeoff due to the decompensation suffered by the pilot, according to the versions that circulated after the threat of the unionist. Airlines filed a complaint against APLA at the beginning of this week with the Ministry of Labor and demanded its "urgent" intervention.
The company maintained that the issuance of the messages is something "completely inappropriate" for aviation security, while stressing that it is "an illicit work." "The messages of the crew to passengers, it should be remembered, are regulated by internal rules, and can not include personal opinions or affect the safety of the flight," the company said.
