Encuesta muestra que los hombres estadounidenses son menos saludables de lo que creen

JUEVES, 7 de septiembre de 2023 (Noticias HealthDay) -- La mayoría de los hombres estadounidenses creen que llevan un estilo de vida saludable, posiblemente imaginándose como un protagonista, al estilo de Hollywood.

Sin embargo, sus hábitos de salud reales son más de un compañero desaliñado, revela una nueva encuesta de la Cleveland Clinic.La encuesta nacional encontró que cuatro de cada cinco (81%) hombres estadounidenses creen que llevan un estilo de vida saludable. Pero casi la mitad no se somete a un examen físico anual (44%) y no cuidan su salud mental (44%), encontraron los investigadores.Sólo la mitad dijo seguir una dieta saludable (51%), y alrededor de un cuarto (27%) admitieron ser sedentarios, que ven la televisión más de cinco horas al día en promedio."Lo que encontraron fue que la mayoría de los hombres en la encuesta realmente sentían que llevaban un estilo de vida muy saludable", dijo el Dr. Raevti Bole, urólogo del Centro de Salud Masculina en el Instituto Urológico y Renal Glickman de la Cleveland Clinic. "Pero cuando se les hacía preguntas más específicas y se les hacía pensar en ello, descubrieron que algunos de esos comportamientos no estaban en línea con lo que inicialmente habían pensado sobre lo saludables que eran sus estilos de vida."La Cleveland Clinic realizó la encuesta como parte de su octava campaña educativa anual MENtion It. La campaña pretende llamar la atención sobre el hecho de que los hombres a menudo no mencionan problemas de salud ni toman medidas para prevenirlos.Por ejemplo, el 83% de los hombres dijo haber experimentado estrés en los últimos seis meses, según la encuesta.A pesar de ello, dos de cada tres (65%) dijeron que dudan en buscar ayuda profesional para problemas de salud mental, como el estrés, la ansiedad y la depresión."Es importante que los hombres reconozcan que el estrés es algo por lo que todos están pasando y que puede afectarles físicamente", dijo Bole, quien no formó parte de la encuesta. "Puede estar asociado con diferentes tipos de condiciones de salud física, como la presión arterial alta o incluso el desarrollo de la diabetes o el aumento de peso."La salud emocional y mental no es solo algo que está en tu cabeza. Puede afectar partes físicas de tu salud", continuó Bole.Una experta en salud mental también destacó la conexión entre la mente y el cuerpo."De muchas maneras, los hombres parecen interesados en su salud, van al gimnasio, se inflan con batidos de proteínas, mantienen una dieta rica en proteínas", dijo Jennifer Thompson, directora de comunicaciones de la Red de Salud Masculina. "De muchas otras maneras, los hombres parecen desilusionados, desinformados y ausentes en su consideración por su salud general."Un hombre que tiene problemas con su salud mental es menos probable que cuide su entorno, higiene y salud general", explicó. "Un hombre que no se centra en comer bien o ir al gimnasio podría caer en desesperación mental."Los vínculos entre la agudeza mental y la forma física se ven aún más agravados por la pandemia resultante, un problema que ha puesto de manifiesto de manera positiva las formas en que los hombres y los niños están luchando profundamente con las presiones y la soledad", añadió Thompson.No sólo eso, sino que la desconexión entre la salud percibida y el estilo de vida real probablemente empeora a medida que los hombres envejecen, dijo Bole."La vida ocurre lentamente, ya sabes", dijo Bole. "Como la vida simplemente sucede, no llegas a pensar en algunas de estas cosas específicas hasta que alguien te lo pregunta."Creo que a medida que los chicos envejecen, no necesariamente piensan que un síntoma que están teniendo es una señal de una enfermedad o no necesariamente piensan que los cambios que han hecho en su estilo de vida están causando problemas", dijo Bole. "Así que, quizás los síntomas que tienen o los estilos de vida que llevan son tan graduales que no sienten que están entrando en una situación que causará problemas."Es por eso que es esencial que los hombres se realicen un chequeo anual, dijo Bole.Más allá de propiciar una reevaluación de su estilo de vida, un chequeo también proporciona la oportunidad de realizar las pruebas necesarias para detectar y tratar enfermedades crónicas como la diabetes, la hipertensión e incluso el cáncer.Sólo alrededor de la mitad de los hombres estadounidenses han sido examinados para cánceres comunes, incluyendo próstata, colon, piel, testículos y vejiga, según la encuesta."Es bastante difícil para una persona común que no está en el campo médico recordar a qué edad hacer qué prueba", dijo Bole. "Por eso es realmente importante acudir a esa revisión anual y hacerse esa prueba, porque un profesional de la salud se encargará de ello, recordará según tu edad y tu categoría de riesgo, historial familiar, para qué estás indicado y cuándo."Entonces, ¿cómo hacer que los hombres recuerden cuidar de sí mismos?Bueno, son hombres, señaló Bole, así que el sexo podría ser la respuesta.Más de uno de cada tres hombres estadounidenses (37%) ha experimentado problemas relacionados con la salud sexual, según la encuesta. Sin embargo, sólo dos de cada cinco de estos hombres han buscado atención profesional."Muchos, muchos chicos están preocupados por el bienestar y la salud sexual", dijo Bole. "Creo que una forma de hacer que los chicos se interesen por la atención preventiva es hablar de ello en términos de cosas que son importantes para ellos, como la salud sexual."Puedes relacionar, bueno, estas son las formas en las que hacerte tu chequeo anual y gestionar tu condición podría ayudar a tu salud sexual y prevenir algunos de estos problemas sexuales comunes", continuó Bole. "Eso podría ser suficiente para que los chicos vayan y se hagan un chequeo."Otros hallazgos destacados de la encuesta incluyen:Los padres son más propensos a declarar que llevan un estilo de vida saludable (87%) que los no padres (80%).Los hombres pasan un promedio de 2,3 horas al día navegando por las redes sociales.Aquellos hombres reticentes a buscar atención profesional para problemas de salud mental tienen casi el doble de probabilidades de pasar 5 o más horas diarias en las redes sociales.El 54% de los hombres estadounidenses no está satisfecho con su peso actual, y el 50% declara que está trabajando activamente para alcanzar su peso objetivo.Sólo alrededor de la mitad (56%) de los hombres se da cuenta de que beber puede afectar la salud sexual, y aún menos (43%) son conscientes del impacto sexual negativo del tabaquismo.El estrés es el factor más mencionado que afecta la salud sexual (68%). La edad (65%) y el exceso de peso (61%) le siguen de cerca.La encuesta en línea involucró una muestra nacional de 1.000 hombres estadounidenses de 18 años o más que viven en los Estados Unidos continentales. Se llevó a cabo entre el 1 y el 13 de junio.La muestra total de hombres encuestados fue representativa a nivel nacional, y el margen de error para la muestra total al nivel de confianza del 95% es de +/- 3,1 puntos porcentuales.Más informaciónHealthDay tiene más sobre las pruebas esenciales de salud masculina.FUENTES: Raevti Bole, MD, urólogo, Centro de Salud Masculina, Instituto Urológico y Renal Glickman, Cleveland Clinic, Ohio; Jennifer Thompson, directora, comunicaciones, Red de Salud Masculina; Cleveland Clinic, comunicado de prensa y encuesta, 6 de septiembre de 2023.

THURSDAY, Sept. 7, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Most American men think they’re leading a healthy lifestyle, possibly picturing themselves as a Hollywood leading man type.

But their actual health habits are those of a schlubby sidekick, a new Cleveland Clinic survey reveals.

The national poll found that four out of five (81%) American men believe they are leading a healthy lifestyle. But nearly half do not get a yearly physical (44%) and do not take care of their mental health (44%), researchers found.

Only half said they follow a healthy diet (51%), and about a quarter (27%) admit to being couch potatoes who watch TV more than five hours a day, on average.

“What they found was that the majority of men in the survey really felt like they were living a very healthy lifestyle,” said Dr. Raevti Bole, a urologist with the Center for Men’s Health in the Glickman Urological & Kidney Institute at the Cleveland Clinic. “But when you ask some of those more specific questions and got them to think about it, they found that some of those behaviors weren’t in alignment with what they had initially thought about how healthy their lifestyles were.”

Cleveland Clinic issued the survey as part of its eighth annual MENtion It educational campaign. The campaign is meant to draw attention to the fact that men often do not mention health issues or take steps to prevent them.

For example, 83% of men said that they’ve experienced stress in the past six months, the poll found.

Despite this, two out of three (65%) said they are hesitant to seek professional help for mental health concerns such as stress, anxiety and depression.

“It’s important for men to recognize that stress is something everyone’s going through and that is something that can affect them physically,” said Bole, who was not part of the survey. “It can actually be associated with different sorts of physical health conditions, like [high] blood pressure or even development of diabetes or weight gain.

“Emotional health and mental health is not just something that is in your head. It can affect physical parts of your health as well,” Bole continued.

One mental health expert also stressed the mind-body connection.

“In so many ways, men seem interested in their health, they go to the gym, they bulk up with their protein shakes, they maintain a mean, lean, protein-packed diet," said Jennifer Thompson, director of communications at Men’s Health Network. "In so many other ways, men are seemingly disillusioned, uninformed and absent in their consideration for their overall health.

"A man that is having a hard time with his mental health is less likely to care for his surroundings, hygiene and overall health," she explained. "A man that doesn’t focus on eating right or going to the gym could fall into mental despair.

"The ties between mental acuity and physical fitness are further compounded from the resulting pandemic, an issue that has, in a positive way, brought to light the ways men and boys are struggling deeply with the pressures and solitude," Thompson added.

Not only that, but the disconnect between perceived health and actual lifestyle likely worsens as men age, Bole said.

“Life happens slowly, you know,” Bole said. “Because the way that life just happens, you don’t get to even thinking about some of these specific things until someone asks you.

“I think as guys get older, they don’t necessarily think of a symptom they’re having as being a sign of a disease or they don’t necessarily think that changes that they’ve made to their lifestyle are necessarily causing problems,” Bole said. “So, perhaps the symptoms that they’re having or the lifestyles that they’re living are so gradual that they don’t necessarily feel like they’re going into a sort of situation that’s going to cause issues.”

That’s why it’s vitally important for men to get an annual checkup, Bole said.

Beyond prompting a rethink of their lifestyle, a checkup also provides a chance for necessary screenings to catch and treat chronic illnesses like diabetes, high blood pressure and even cancer.

Only about half of American men have been screened for common cancers, including prostate, colon, skin, testicular and bladder, the survey found.

“It’s pretty difficult as just a regular person who’s not in the medical field to remember what age to get what screening,” Bole said. “That’s why it’s really important to go to that annual and get that screening, because a health care professional is going to take care of that for you, is going to remember based on your age and your risk category, family history, what you’re due for and when.”

So, how to get men to remember to take care of themselves?

Well, they’re men, noted Bole -- so sex might be the answer.

More than one out of every three American men (37%) have experienced issues related to sexual health, the survey found. However, only two in five of these men have sought professional health.

“Many, many guys are concerned about sexual wellness and sexual health,” Bole said. “I think one way to get guys invested in preventative care is to talk about it in terms of things that are important to them, like sexual health.

“You can kind of tie in, well, these are the ways in which getting your annual checkup and managing your condition might actually help your sexual health and prevent some of these common sexual concerns,” Bole continued. “That might be enough to get guys to go and get checked out.”

Other findings of note from the survey included:

Fathers are more likely to declare they are living a healthy lifestyle (87%) than non-parents (80%).Men spend an average 2.3 hours each day scrolling social media.Those men hesitant to seek professional health for mental health issues are almost twice as likely to spend 5 or more hours daily on social media.54% of American men are not satisfied with their current weight, and 50% declare they are actively working on achieving their goal weight.Only about half (56%) of men realize that drinking may affect sexual health, and even fewer (43%) are aware of the negative sexual impact of smoking.Stress is the most commonly mentioned factor impacting sexual health (68%). Age (65%) and excessive weight (61%) follow closely.The online survey involved a national sample of 1,000 American males 18 and older living in the continental United States. It was conducted between June 1 and June 13.

The total male sample surveyed was nationally representative, and the margin of error for the total sample at the 95% confidence level is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

More information

HealthDay has more about essential men’s health screenings.

SOURCES: Raevti Bole, MD, urologist, Center for Men’s Health, Glickman Urological & Kidney Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Ohio; Jennifer Thompson, director, communications, Men’s Health Network; Cleveland Clinic, news release and survey, Sept. 6, 2023