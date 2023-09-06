Los chicos que fuman podrían estar dañando la salud de sus futuros hijos

MARTES, 5 de septiembre de 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Fumar podría no solo dañar al fumador y a quienes inhalan el humo de segunda mano, sino también a sus futuros hijos.

Una nueva investigación sugiere que los chicos que fuman en su adolescencia temprana corren el riesgo de transmitir rasgos genéticos dañinos a futuros hijos. El estudio examinó los perfiles genéticos de 875 personas entre 7 y 50 años de edad y el comportamiento de fumar de sus padres.Las personas cuyos padres fumaron siendo adolescentes tempranos tenían marcadores genéticos asociados con el asma, la obesidad y la baja función pulmonar. Los biomarcadores asociados con esto eran diferentes de aquellos asociados con el tabaquismo materno o personal, descubrieron los investigadores.Este es el primer estudio humano en revelar el mecanismo biológico detrás del impacto del tabaquismo temprano de los padres en sus hijos, según investigadores de la Universidad de Southampton en el Reino Unido y la Universidad de Bergen en Noruega."Los cambios en los marcadores epigenéticos fueron mucho más pronunciados en los niños cuyos padres comenzaron a fumar durante la pubertad que en aquellos cuyos padres habían comenzado a fumar en cualquier momento antes de la concepción", dijo el coautor del estudio, Negusse Kitaba, investigador de la Universidad de Southampton."La pubertad temprana puede representar una ventana crítica de cambios fisiológicos en los niños. Es cuando se establecen las células madre que producirán esperma por el resto de sus vidas", explicó Kitaba en un comunicado de prensa de la universidad.Los investigadores encontraron cambios epigenéticos en 19 sitios mapeados a 14 genes en los hijos de padres que comenzaron a fumar temprano. Estos cambios en la forma en que se empaqueta el ADN en las células regulan la expresión génica y están asociados con estos problemas de salud particulares, según el informe."La salud de las futuras generaciones depende de las acciones y decisiones tomadas por los jóvenes hoy, mucho antes de que sean padres, en particular para los niños en la pubertad temprana y las madres/abuelas antes del embarazo y durante el embarazo", dijo la coautora, Dra. Cecilie Svanes de la Universidad de Bergen. "Es realmente emocionante que hayamos podido identificar un mecanismo que explica nuestras observaciones."Los investigadores también compararon los perfiles de tabaquismo preconcepción de los padres con personas que fumaban y aquellas cuyas madres fumaban antes de la concepción."Curiosamente, descubrimos que 16 de los 19 marcadores asociados con el tabaquismo adolescente de los padres no habían sido previamente vinculados al tabaquismo materno o personal", dijo la coautora Gerd Toril Mørkve Knudsen de la Universidad de Bergen. "Esto sugiere que estos nuevos biomarcadores de metilación pueden ser únicos para niños cuyos padres han estado expuestos al tabaquismo en la pubertad temprana."Aunque el número de jóvenes fumadores en el Reino Unido ha disminuido, el coautor John Holloway de la Universidad de Southampton expresó su preocupación por la creciente popularidad del vapeo."Algunos estudios en animales sugieren que la nicotina podría ser la sustancia en el humo del cigarrillo que está impulsando los cambios epigenéticos en la descendencia", dijo Holloway. "Por lo tanto, es profundamente preocupante que los adolescentes de hoy, especialmente los chicos adolescentes, ahora estén expuestos a niveles muy altos de nicotina a través del vapeo".La evidencia en este estudio proviene de personas cuyos padres fumaban como adolescentes en los años 60 y 70 cuando el consumo de tabaco era mucho más común, señaló."No podemos estar definitivamente seguros de que el vapeo tendrá efectos similares a través de las generaciones, pero no deberíamos esperar un par de generaciones para probar qué impacto podría tener el vapeo en adolescentes. Necesitamos actuar ahora", dijo Holloway.La salud respiratoria de las futuras generaciones podría estar en riesgo, dijeron los autores.Los resultados del estudio se publicaron en línea el 31 de agosto en Clinical Epigenetics.Más informaciónLos Centros para el Control y Prevención de Enfermedades de EE. UU. tienen más información sobre los peligros del tabaquismo.FUENTE: Universidad de Southampton, comunicado de prensa, 30 de agosto de 2023.

TUESDAY, Sept. 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Smoking may not only harm the smoker and those who breathe in the secondhand fumes, but also their future children.

New research suggests that boys who smoke in their early teens risk passing on harmful genetic traits to future children. The study probed the genetic profiles of 875 people between 7 and 50 years of age and their father’s smoking behavior.

People whose dads were early-teen smokers had gene markers associated with asthma, obesity and low lung function. Biomarkers associated with this were different from those associated with maternal or personal smoking, the researchers found.

This is the first human study to reveal the biological mechanism behind the impact of fathers’ early smoking on their children, according to researchers from the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom and the University of Bergen in Norway.

“Changes in epigenetic markers were much more pronounced in children whose fathers started smoking during puberty than those whose fathers had started smoking at any time before conception,” said study co-author Negusse Kitaba, a research fellow at the University of Southampton.

“Early puberty may represent a critical window of physiological changes in boys. This is when the stem cells are being established which will make sperm for the rest of their lives,” Kitaba explained in a university news release.

The researchers found epigenetic changes at 19 sites mapped to 14 genes in the children of early-smoking dads. These changes in the way DNA is packaged in cells regulate gene expression and are associated with these particular health issues, according to the report.

“The health of future generations depends on the actions and decisions made by young people today — long before they are parents — in particular for boys in early puberty and mothers/grandmothers both pre-pregnancy and during pregnancy,” said co-author Dr. Cecilie Svanes of the University of Bergen. “It is really exciting that we have now been able to identify a mechanism that explains our observations.”

The researchers also compared fathers’ preconception smoking profiles with people who smoked and those whose mothers smoked before conception.

“Interestingly, we found that 16 of the 19 markers associated with fathers’ teenage smoking had not previously been linked to maternal or personal smoking,” said co-author Gerd Toril Mørkve Knudsen of the University of Bergen. “This suggests these new methylation biomarkers may be unique to children whose fathers have been exposed to smoking in early puberty.”

While numbers of young smokers in the United Kingdom has fallen, co-author John Holloway from the University of Southampton expressed concern about the growing popularity of vaping.

“Some animal studies suggest that nicotine may be the substance in cigarette smoke that is driving epigenetic changes in offspring,” Holloway said. “So, it’s deeply worrying that teenagers today, especially teenage boys, are now being exposed to very high levels of nicotine through vaping."

The evidence in this study comes from people whose fathers smoked as teens in the 1960s and 1970s when tobacco use was far more common, he noted.

“We can’t definitely be sure vaping will have similar effects across generations, but we shouldn’t wait a couple of generations to prove what impact teenage vaping might have. We need to act now,” Holloway said.

The respiratory health of future generations could be at risk, the authors said.

The study results were published online Aug. 31 in Clinical Epigenetics.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on the dangers of smoking.

SOURCE: University of Southampton, news release, Aug. 30, 2023