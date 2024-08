Puno: Pobladores enfrentan a policías para saquear bus con mercadería de contrabando

Panathinaikos vs Olympique de Marsella: resultado del 9 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Late drama in the opening leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie at Stadio Apóstolos Nikolaidis on Wednesday saw Bernard net a dramatic winner to help Panathinaikos secure a 1-0 triumph over 10-man Olympique Marseille - with Ivan Jovanovic's side now undefeated in 10 home fixtures in all competitions.