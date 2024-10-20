RB Leipzig vs Estrella Roja Belgrado por UEFA Champions League el 25 octubre en el Red Bull Arena: todos los detalles de la previa

Crvena Zvezda will be looking for their first win in the early stages of the UEFA Champions League group stage when they are on the road to face RB Leipzig at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.

Leipzig suffered a first competition loss of the campaign following the 3-1 defeat at home in their last group stage match against Manchester City. Loïs Openda was the lone player on the scoresheet in the loss. They are winless in their last three games at home in all competitions (W0 D2 L1).

Crvena Zvezda played out a 2-2 draw in their last group stage match at home against Young Boys to earn their first point in the competition this season. Cherif Ndiaye and Osman Bukari were on the scoresheet in the draw. They are undefeated in their last five games in all competitions (W4 D1 L0).

Leipzig are second in the group on three points, while Crvena Zvezda's one point places them fourth. Leading the group are Manchester City on six points. Young Boys are third on one point.

Four players rank as joint top scorers for Leipzig in Champions League play with one goal apiece. Bukari has been the most prolific player for Crvena Zvezda, scoring twice in this Champions League campaign, including one match-opening goal. The attacking midfielder is tied for third for goals scored in the competition in 2023/2024.

The visitors have scored in 21 straight games across all competitions. They have been on the scoresheet ever since a Super Liga meeting with Partizan in April.

Hosts Leipzig played their only home contest to date of this Champions League season in their loss against Manchester City.

Crvena Zvezda were defeated in their only prior contest on the road in the competition this season.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Leipzig have won three, drawn two and lost one. They scored 10 and conceded eight in that period, scoring first in four of the six contests. A majority of their goals (six) came in the first half, while their opponents netted three times in the first 45 minutes. Crvena Zvezda have won four, drawn one and lost one in their last six. They scored 17 and conceded 10 over that period, netting first in five of the six. They had eight goals in the first half, while their opponents netted two times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0