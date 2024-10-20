FC Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk por UEFA Champions League el 25 octubre en el Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys: todos los detalles de la previa

Barcelona will look to protect their perfect start early in the UEFA Champions League group stage when they play host to Shakhtar Donetsk at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Wednesday.

Barcelona defeated Porto 1-0 at Estádio Do Dragão in their last group stage match. Ferran Torres was on the scoresheet in the win. They are undefeated in their last 13 games in all competitions (W10 D3 L0) heading into the contest against Shakhtar D.

Shakhtar D won for the first time in the competition this season in their last group stage match, beating Antwerp 3-2 at Bosuilstadion. Danylo Sikan netted two to lead the scoring. They are unbeaten in their last eight games away from home in all competitions (W5 D3 L0).

Barcelona are atop the group on six points, while Shakhtar D's three points place them third. Elsewhere in the group, Porto are sitting second on three points. Antwerp are fourth on zero points.

It was Barcelona who triumphed in the previous encounter between the teams in April 2011, beating Shakhtar D 1-0.

In the final third, João Félix has been a key player for Barcelona in Champions League play. He leads the club with two goals, which is tied for the third highest in the competition's scoring charts, one of those having been the critical first of the match. Sikan has been the leading attacking threat for Shakhtar D, scoring twice in this Champions League campaign. He is tied for third for goals scored in the competition in 2023/2024.

Both teams are in the midst of successful scoring streaks of late, as the visitors have found the target in 39 in a row in all competitions while the home side have hit the back of the net in their last 11 games.

Hosts Barcelona won their only previous Champions League contest on home soil this season. Barça have an eight-match home winning streak in all competitions.

Shakhtar D's victory over Antwerp was their only contest away from home to date in the competition this season. The Ukrainian side currently find themselves on an eight-match away unbeaten streak (W5 D3 L0).

In their last six matches in all competitions, Barcelona have won four and drawn two. They scored 10 and conceded six over that period, scoring first in three of the six contests. They had three first-half goals, while their opponents netted five times in the first 45 minutes. Shakhtar D have won three, drawn one and lost two in their last six. They scored 12 and conceded eight in that period, netting first in three of the six. They had three goals in the first half, while their opponents netted six times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 5

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 2