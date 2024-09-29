RB Leipzig vs Manchester City por UEFA Champions League el 4 octubre en el Red Bull Arena: todos los detalles de la previa

Two teams looking to continue their perfect starts to the UEFA Champions League group stage will clash at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, as RB Leipzig play host to Manchester City.

Leipzig's opening Champions League group stage match saw them triumph 3-1 over Young Boys at Stadion Wankdorf. Mohamed Simakan, Xaver Schlager, and Benjamin Sesko were on the scoresheet in the win. They are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions (W6 D1 L0) heading into the contest against Manchester City.

Manchester City earned a 3-1 victory over Crvena Zvezda at home in their opening Champions League group stage match. Julián Álvarez caught the eye with a brace.

Leipzig and Manchester City are first and second in the group, respectively, level on three points. Elsewhere in the group, Crvena Zvezda are sitting third on zero points. Young Boys are fourth on zero points.

The previous fixture between the sides saw Manchester City triumph 7-0 in a Champions League round of 16 match at Etihad Stadium last season. Erling Haaland led City with five goals, scoring in the 22nd, 24th, 47th, 53rd, and 57th minute. Ilkay Gündogan and Kevin De Bruyne also were on the scoresheet.

Simakan, Schlager, and Sesko share the early Champions League scoring lead for Leipzig after each netting in their opener against Young Boys. With two goals against Crvena Zvezda, Álvarez is the early leading Champions League scorer for Manchester City.

The hosts have scored in each of their last 16 contests in all competitions. They have netted in every match since a Bundesliga meeting with Bayer Leverkusen in April.

Hosts Leipzig had two wins, one draw, and one loss in four Champions League contests on home soil last season. Manchester City, meanwhile, were undefeated in their six Champions League contests away from home. Leipzig are in the midst of an eight-match home unbeaten streak (W7 D1 L0) in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Leipzig have won five and drawn one. They scored 15 and conceded five in that stretch, scoring first in all six contests. A majority of their goals (eight) came in the first half, while their opponents netted two times in the first 45 minutes. Manchester City have won four and lost two in their last six. They scored 14 and conceded six in that period, netting first in two of the six. They had four goals in the first half, while their opponents netted four times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 1

Empates: 1

Perdidos: 2