PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla por UEFA Champions League el 3 octubre en el Philips Stadion: todos los detalles de la previa

Two teams looking for their first win in the UEFA Champions League group stage will clash at Philips Stadion on Tuesday, as Sevilla head to face PSV.

PSV slumped to their first defeat in the competition this season, falling 4-0 against Arsenal on their travels in their last group stage match. Since then, they have won three in a row in all competitions.

Sevilla earned a point in their opening Champions League group stage match, drawing 1-1 at home against Lens. Lucas Ocampos was the sole player on the scoresheet in the draw.

Sevilla are third in the group on one point, while PSV's zero points place them fourth. Leading the group on three points are Arsenal. Lens are second on one point.

PSV won the last meeting between the clubs, coming out on top 2-0 in a Europa League knockout round play-offs match at Philips Stadion last season. Luuk de Jong opened the scoring for PSV in the 77th minute. Fábio Silva also was on target.

With a goal against Lens, Ocampos is the early leading Champions League scorer for Sevilla. PSV have yet to find the target in the Champions League this season.

Over two Champions League qualifying contests at home this season, PSV were perfect. PSV will be out to prolong a 19-match home unbeaten streak (W17 D2 L0) in all competitions.

Sevilla, meanwhile, have yet to play away from home in the competition. Last season, they were winless in their seven European contests on their travels. Los Nervionenses will be out to end a five-match away winless streak (W0 D2 L3).

In their last six matches in all competitions, PSV have won five and lost one. They scored 18 and conceded five over that stretch, scoring first in five of the six contests. They had seven first-half goals, while their opponents netted three times in the first 45 minutes. Sevilla have won two, drawn two and lost two in their last six. They scored eight and conceded five in that stretch, netting first in three of the six. Most of their goals (five) came in the first half, while their opponents netted two times before the break.

