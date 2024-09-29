Newcastle United vs Paris Saint-Germain por UEFA Champions League el 4 octubre en el St. James' Park: todos los detalles de la previa

Paris Saint-Germain will look to prolong their perfect start early in the UEFA Champions League group stage when they head to face Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Wednesday.

Newcastle earned a point in their opening Champions League group stage match, drawing 0-0 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza against Milan. They are undefeated in their last five games in all competitions (W4 D1 L0).

PSG earned a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund at home in their opening Champions League group stage match. Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi were on the scoresheet in the win. Entering Wednesday's match, they are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions (W2 D1 L0).

PSG lead the group on three points, while Newcastle's one point places them second. Elsewhere in the group, Milan are sitting third on one point. Borussia Dortmund are fourth on zero points.

With goals against Borussia Dortmund, Hakimi and Mbappé are the early leading Champions League scorers for PSG. Newcastle have yet to score in the Champions League this season.

Both teams are in the midst of shutout streaks recently, as the home side have shut out opponents over their last five matches in all competitions, while the visitors haven't conceded in 292 minutes.

Visitors PSG had two wins, one draw, and one loss in their four Champions League contests away from Parc des Princes last season. The Magpies are looking to extend a three-match home winning streak in all competitions. PSG are on a nine-match away unbeaten streak (W6 D3 L0).

In their last six matches in all competitions, Newcastle have won four, drawn one and lost one. They scored 13 and conceded three over that period, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had four first-half goals, while their opponents netted once in the first 45 minutes. PSG have won four, drawn one and lost one in their last six. They scored 15 and conceded five in that period, netting first in four of the six. Most of their goals (eight) came in the first half, while their opponents netted one time before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0