Nápoles vs Real Madrid por UEFA Champions League el 3 octubre en el Stadio Diego Armando Maradona: todos los detalles de la previa

Napoli host Real Madrid on Tuesday at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in a clash of teams who are yet to drop points early in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Napoli's opening Champions League group stage match saw them triumph 2-1 over Sporting Braga at Estádio Municipal de Braga. Giovanni Di Lorenzo was on the scoresheet in the win. They are undefeated in their last five games in all competitions (W3 D2 L0) heading into the contest against Real Madrid.

Real Madrid's opening Champions League group stage match saw them triumph 1-0 over Union Berlin at home. Jude Bellingham was the lone player to net in the win.

Napoli and Real Madrid are first and second in the group, respectively, level on three points. Elsewhere in the group, Sporting Braga are sitting third on zero points. Union Berlin are fourth on zero points.

Real Madrid won the last meeting between the sides, emerging victorious 3-1 in a Champions League round of 16 match at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in March 2017. Sergio Ramos scored first for los Blancos in the 51st minute. Álvaro Morata also found the net. Dries Mertens scored the Partenopei's lone goal in the 24th minute.

Di Lorenzo has the early Champions League scoring lead for Napoli after netting in their opener against Sporting Braga. With a goal against Union Berlin, Bellingham is the early leading Champions League scorer for Real Madrid.

The visitors have scored in each of their last 12 games across all competitions. They have been on the scoresheet ever since a Primera División meeting with Valencia in May.

Over five Champions League contests at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona last season, Napoli were undefeated. Real Madrid, meanwhile, had three wins, one draw, and two losses in their six Champions League contests away from home.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Napoli have won three, drawn two and lost one. They scored 13 and conceded six in that period, scoring first in three of the six contests. They had five first-half goals, while their opponents netted two times in the first 45 minutes. Real Madrid have won five and lost one in their last six. They scored 11 and conceded five in that period, netting first in three of the six. They had four goals in the first half, while their opponents netted four times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 2