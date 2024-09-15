Últimas NoticiasPolíticaEconomíaDólar hoyDeportesSociedadPolicialesNewsletters
Real Sociedad vs Inter de Milán por UEFA Champions League el 20 septiembre en el Reale Arena: todos los detalles de la previa

Real Sociedad host last season's runners-up Internazionale on Wednesday for their opening match of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League group stage at Reale Arena. It's the first match of the European season for both sides.

Por Redacción Deportes

Brais Méndez, Alexander Sørloth, and Robert Navarro caught the eye for Real Sociedad in last season's Europa League with two goals each. Edin Dzeko, Inter's leading scorer from their 2022/2023 Champions League campaign with four goals, has departed for Fenerbahçe on a free transfer. Nicolò Barella, the club's second top scoring threat, netted on three occasions.

Hosts Real Sociedad had two wins, one draw, and one loss in four Europa League contests at Reale Arena last season. Inter, meanwhile, had three wins, two draws, and one loss in their six Champions League contests on the road.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Real Sociedad have won two, drawn three and lost one. They scored 10 and conceded eight over that stretch, scoring first in five of the six contests. A majority of their goals (six) came in the first half, while their opponents netted once in the first 45 minutes. Inter have won five and lost one in their last six. They scored 14 and conceded two in that period, netting first in five of the six. They had seven goals in the first half, while their opponents failed to find the net before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0

