Últimas NoticiasPolíticaEconomíaDólar hoyDeportesSociedadPolicialesNewsletters
Noticias

Real Madrid vs Unión Berlín por UEFA Champions League el 20 septiembre en el Estadio Santiago Bernabéu: todos los detalles de la previa

Real Madrid, unbeaten in eight straight games, will put their run on the line against Union Berlin in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. Both sides are playing their first European match of the season.

Por Redacción Deportes

Guardar

Nuevo

infobae

Real Madrid, unbeaten in eight straight games, will put their run on the line against Union Berlin in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. Both sides are playing their first European match of the season.

In last season's Champions League, Real Madrid were led by Vinícius Júnior with seven goals, tied for third highest among the competition's top scorers. In their 2022/2023 Europa League campaign, Union Berlin were led by Robin Knoche with four goals.

The hosts have scored in each of their last eight matches in all competitions. They haven't been shut out since a Primera División meeting with Valencia in May.

Hosts Real Madrid were undefeated in six Champions League contests at home last season. Union Berlin, meanwhile, had two wins, one draw, and two losses in their five Europa League contests away from home.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Real Madrid have won five and drawn one. They scored 11 and conceded four in that stretch, scoring first in two of the six contests. They had three first-half goals, while their opponents netted three times in the first 45 minutes. Union Berlin have won four and lost two in their last six. They scored 14 and conceded seven in that period, netting first in four of the six. Most of their goals (nine) came in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0

Guardar

Nuevo

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueReal MadridUnión BerlínUEFA Champions LeagueEstadio Santiago Bernabéuopta

Últimas Noticias

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Con dos goles de Lionel Messi, Inter Miami le gana a Philadelphia Union por la MLS

Con dos goles de Lionel Messi, Inter Miami le gana a Philadelphia Union por la MLS

Sandra Arroyo Salgado volvió a hablar de la muerte de Nisman: reiteró que lo mataron y contó detalles de sus últimos días

Diego Martínez habló tras la derrota de Boca ante Racing en la previa del Superclásico: “Da mucha bronca”

En solo cinco días, la Policía de la Ciudad detuvo a 54 menores de edad involucrados en robos y otros ilícitos

Dura autocrítica de Chiquito Romero tras su actuación en la derrota contra Racing: “Me hago responsable de lo que hice”

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

¿Los astronautas varados en el espacio votarán en las elecciones presidenciales de EEUU?

¿Los astronautas varados en el espacio votarán en las elecciones presidenciales de EEUU?

Un restaurante de Nueva York venció a dos íconos del sur de Italia y se coronó con la mejor pizza del mundo

Miles de israelíes volvieron a movilizarse para exigir una tregua con Hamas para la liberación de los rehenes en Gaza

Comprobar la 6/49: los ganadores del 14 del septiembre

Nuevas protestas en una cárcel de mujeres en Irán por el segundo aniversario del asesinato de la joven Mahsa Amini

TELESHOW

La sensual producción de fotos de Pampita: body de encaje negro y transparencias

La sensual producción de fotos de Pampita: body de encaje negro y transparencias

El director de “Emily en París” explicó el cambio más grande de la cuarta temporada de la serie

El emotivo saludo de Benjamín Agüero a su hermanita Olivia, la hija recién nacida del Kun y Sofía Calzetti

La actriz Mariana Briski hubiera cumplido 59 años: el recuerdo de los famosos

Yuyito González apuntó contra Susana Giménez por lo que dijo sobre su romance con Javier Milei: “Él está enamorado de mí”