Real Madrid vs Unión Berlín por UEFA Champions League el 20 septiembre en el Estadio Santiago Bernabéu: todos los detalles de la previa

Real Madrid, unbeaten in eight straight games, will put their run on the line against Union Berlin in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. Both sides are playing their first European match of the season.

In last season's Champions League, Real Madrid were led by Vinícius Júnior with seven goals, tied for third highest among the competition's top scorers. In their 2022/2023 Europa League campaign, Union Berlin were led by Robin Knoche with four goals.

The hosts have scored in each of their last eight matches in all competitions. They haven't been shut out since a Primera División meeting with Valencia in May.

Hosts Real Madrid were undefeated in six Champions League contests at home last season. Union Berlin, meanwhile, had two wins, one draw, and two losses in their five Europa League contests away from home.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Real Madrid have won five and drawn one. They scored 11 and conceded four in that stretch, scoring first in two of the six contests. They had three first-half goals, while their opponents netted three times in the first 45 minutes. Union Berlin have won four and lost two in their last six. They scored 14 and conceded seven in that period, netting first in four of the six. Most of their goals (nine) came in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0