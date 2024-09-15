Últimas NoticiasPolíticaEconomíaDólar hoyDeportesSociedadPolicialesNewsletters
Noticias

Manchester City vs Estrella Roja Belgrado por UEFA Champions League el 19 septiembre en el Etihad Stadium: todos los detalles de la previa

Crvena Zvezda head to face defending champions Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday for their opening match of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League group stage. Both sides are playing their first match of the European season.

Por Redacción Deportes

Guardar

Nuevo

infobae

Crvena Zvezda head to face defending champions Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday for their opening match of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League group stage. Both sides are playing their first match of the European season.

Erling Haaland caught the eye for Manchester City in last season's Champions League with 12 goals, leading all of the competition's top scorers. In their 2022/2023 Europa League campaign, Crvena Zvezda were led by Guélor Kanga with three goals.

Both clubs have been difficult to stop in attack recently, as the visitors have been on target in 15 in a row in all competitions while the home side have scored in their last 10 games.

Over six Champions League contests at home last season, Manchester City were perfect. Crvena Zvezda, meanwhile, were winless in their three Europa League contests away from Stadion Rajko Mitić.

Manchester City have won each of their last six matches in all competitions. They scored 15 and conceded four in that stretch, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had five first-half goals, while their opponents netted three times in the first 45 minutes. Crvena Zvezda have won four and lost two in their last six. They scored 16 and conceded seven in that period, netting first in four of the six. Most of their goals (nine) came in the first half, while their opponents netted four times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0

Guardar

Nuevo

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueManchester CityEstrella Roja BelgradoUEFA Champions LeagueEtihad Stadiumopta

Últimas Noticias

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Con Lionel Messi como titular, Inter Miami pierde con Philadelphia Union por la MLS

Con Lionel Messi como titular, Inter Miami pierde con Philadelphia Union por la MLS

Sandra Arroyo Salgado volvió a hablar de la muerte de Nisman: reiteró que lo mataron y contó detalles de sus últimos días

Diego Martínez habló tras la derrota de Boca ante Racing en la previa del Superclásico: “Da mucha bronca”

En solo cinco días, la Policía de la Ciudad detuvo a 54 menores de edad involucrados en robos y otros ilícitos

Dura autocrítica de Chiquito Romero tras su actuación en la derrota contra Racing: “Me hago responsable de lo que hice”

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

¿Los astronautas varados en el espacio votarán en las elecciones presidenciales de EEUU?

¿Los astronautas varados en el espacio votarán en las elecciones presidenciales de EEUU?

Un restaurante de Nueva York venció a dos íconos del sur de Italia y se coronó con la mejor pizza del mundo

Miles de israelíes volvieron a movilizarse para exigir una tregua con Hamas para la liberación de los rehenes en Gaza

Comprobar la 6/49: los ganadores del 14 del septiembre

Nuevas protestas en una cárcel de mujeres en Irán por el segundo aniversario del asesinato de la joven Mahsa Amini

TELESHOW

El director de “Emily en París” explicó el cambio más grande de la cuarta temporada de la serie

El director de “Emily en París” explicó el cambio más grande de la cuarta temporada de la serie

El emotivo saludo de Benjamín Agüero a su hermanita Olivia, la hija recién nacida del Kun y Sofía Calzetti

La actriz Mariana Briski hubiera cumplido 59 años: el recuerdo de los famosos

Yuyito González apuntó contra Susana Giménez por lo que dijo sobre su romance con Javier Milei: “Él está enamorado de mí”

Zaira Nara habló de sus sentimientos por la personalidad mediática de su papá: “Fui al psicólogo para resolver el tema”