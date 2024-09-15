Manchester City vs Estrella Roja Belgrado por UEFA Champions League el 19 septiembre en el Etihad Stadium: todos los detalles de la previa

Crvena Zvezda head to face defending champions Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday for their opening match of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League group stage. Both sides are playing their first match of the European season.

Erling Haaland caught the eye for Manchester City in last season's Champions League with 12 goals, leading all of the competition's top scorers. In their 2022/2023 Europa League campaign, Crvena Zvezda were led by Guélor Kanga with three goals.

Both clubs have been difficult to stop in attack recently, as the visitors have been on target in 15 in a row in all competitions while the home side have scored in their last 10 games.

Over six Champions League contests at home last season, Manchester City were perfect. Crvena Zvezda, meanwhile, were winless in their three Europa League contests away from Stadion Rajko Mitić.

Manchester City have won each of their last six matches in all competitions. They scored 15 and conceded four in that stretch, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had five first-half goals, while their opponents netted three times in the first 45 minutes. Crvena Zvezda have won four and lost two in their last six. They scored 16 and conceded seven in that period, netting first in four of the six. Most of their goals (nine) came in the first half, while their opponents netted four times before the break.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

