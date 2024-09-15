Últimas NoticiasPolíticaEconomíaDólar hoyDeportesSociedadPolicialesNewsletters
Bayern de Múnich vs Manchester United por UEFA Champions League el 20 septiembre en el Allianz Arena: todos los detalles de la previa

Bayern München have the chance to extend their run without defeat to five matches when they welcome Manchester United to Allianz Arena on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League group stage. Both sides are playing their first European match of the season.

Por Redacción Deportes

Bayern München have the chance to extend their run without defeat to five matches when they welcome Manchester United to Allianz Arena on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League group stage. Both sides are playing their first European match of the season.

The previous encounter between the teams saw Bayern München triumph 1-0 in August 2018.

In last season's Champions League, Bayern München were led by Leroy Sané and Eric Choupo-Moting with four goals each. In their 2022/2023 Europa League campaign, Manchester United were led by Marcus Rashford with six goals.

Hosts Bayern München were unbeaten in five Champions League contests at Allianz Arena last season. Manchester United, meanwhile, had four wins, one draw, and one loss in their six Europa League contests on their travels.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Bayern München have won four, drawn one and lost one. They scored 13 and conceded eight over that period, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had five first-half goals, while their opponents netted four times in the first 45 minutes. Manchester United have won two and lost four in their last six. They scored seven and conceded 12 in that period, netting first in two of the six. They had three goals in the first half, while their opponents netted five times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 6

Empates: 4

Perdidos: 1

