Zalgiris Vilna vs Galatasaray por UEFA Champions League el 25 julio en el Vilniaus LFF stadionas: todos los detalles de la previa

Žalgiris entertain Galatasaray on Tuesday for an UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round clash at Vilniaus LFF stadionas.

Žalgiris won their opening Champions League qualifying tie, beating Struga 2-1 on aggregate in the 1st qualifying round. After playing out a 0-0 draw in the first leg at home, they ran out 2-1 victors in the return match. Yury Kendysh netted in the second-leg win. They are unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions (W8 D3 L0).

Galatasaray are playing their first match of the European season. They are making their first appearance on the European stage since the 2021/2022 Europa League, falling in the round of 16 to Barcelona.

Kendysh leads Žalgiris in European qualifying this season with one goal.

The visitors have scored in 33 straight contests in all competitions. They have been on the scoresheet ever since an Süper Lig meeting with Adana Demirspor in October 2022.

Hosts Žalgiris played out a draw in their only Champions League qualifying contest to date at home. Zalgiris are in the midst of an 11-match home unbeaten streak (W8 D3 L0) in all competitions.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, have yet to play away from home in the competition. The Türkiye side will be out to extend a three-match away winning streak.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Žalgiris have won five and drawn one. They scored 18 and conceded four over that period, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had five first-half goals, while their opponents failed to find the net in the first 45 minutes. Galatasaray have won each of their last six. They scored 15 and conceded one over that period, netting first in five of the six. They had six goals in the first half, while their opponents netted only one before the break.

#Highlights

#headToHead

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Žalgiris wins: 0

Draws: 0

Galatasaray wins: 0

#lastHeadToHead

LAST TIME THEY MET:

Date:

Competition:

Score: Žalgiris Galatasaray

#topScorers

TOP COMPETITION SCORERS:

Žalgiris: Awaiting first competition goal

Galatasaray: Awaiting first competition goal

#formGuide

THE FORM GUIDE (All competitions):

Žalgiris: WWDWWW

Galatasaray: WWWWWW

#upNext

UP NEXT (Competition only):

Galatasaray v Žalgiris, Champions League, 2 August

Galatasaray v Žalgiris, Champions League, 2 August