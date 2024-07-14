Flora Tallinn vs Rakow Czestochowa: resultado del 18 de julio, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

A Lukasz Zwolinski double set Raków Częstochowa on their way to a 3-0 romp over Flora in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round tie at A. Le Coq Arena on Tuesday - the victory securing a place in the 2nd Qualifying Round for the visitors (4-0 aggregate).

Giannis Papanikolaou also netted as Dawid Szwarga's side clinched victory.

Zwolinski opened the scoring for Raków Częstochowa with the first of his brace after 47 minutes. The striker finished after combining with defender Zoran Arsenic. Raków wasted little time in building on that and doubled their lead 12 minutes later through Zwolinski, Fran Tudor with the assist.

Raków further extended their lead and completed the scoring thanks to Papanikolaou putting his side 3-0 up with five minutes remaining, attacker John Yeboah this time the provider.

WHAT IT MEANS:

Raków Częstochowa are through to the 2nd Qualifying Round on aggregate (4-0), while Flora face a transfer to the Conference League 2nd Qualifying Round.

IN THE GOALS:

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.