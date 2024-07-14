Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Flora Tallinn vs Rakow Czestochowa por UEFA Champions League el 18 julio en el A. Le Coq Arena: todos los detalles de la previa

A first-leg win leaves Raków Częstochowa in the driving seat ahead of Tuesday's return 1st qualifying round fixture against Flora at A. Le Coq Arena, as they seek a place in the UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round.

Raków won last week's opening leg 1-0 at Miejski Stadion Piłkarski Raków. Vladyslav Kochergin scored the only goal for Raków Czestochowa in the 54th minute.

Flora have yet to find the target in European qualifying play this season. With one goal, Kochergin is the leading scorer in European qualifying for Raków.

The hosts are in the midst of a scoring slump of late, as they have gone 191 minutes in all competitions without scoring. They last found the net against Tammeka in a 2 July Meistriliiga match.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Flora have won two, drawn three and lost one. They scored eight and conceded two over that period, scoring first in one of the six contests. They had two first-half goals, while their opponents netted once in the first 45 minutes. Raków have won two, drawn one and lost three in their last six. They scored four and conceded five in that stretch, netting first in one of the six. All of their goals came after halftime, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

