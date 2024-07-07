Zalgiris Vilna vs FC Struga: resultado del 11 de julio, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Neither team could muster a goal in the opening leg of their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round tie at Vilniaus LFF stadionas as Žalgiris and Struga played out a 0-0 stalemate on Tuesday - making it 22 matches undefeated in all competitions for the visitors.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Žalgiris and Struga head into the return leg of their Champions League 1st qualifying round tie on 18 July locked on aggregate.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.