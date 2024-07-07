Rakow Czestochowa vs Flora Tallinn: resultado del 11 de julio, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Vladyslav Kochergin helped Raków Częstochowa edge out Flora for a 1-0 victory in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round tie at Miejski Stadion Piłkarski Raków on Tuesday.

Kochergin netted the game's only goal in the 54th minute.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Boasting a one-goal lead after the first leg of their Champions League 1st qualifying round tie, Raków Częstochowa travel to face Flora for the return leg on 18 July.

IN THE GOALS:

