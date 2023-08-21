Top 10 de los podcast favoritos hoy de Apple Estados Unidos

Apple y Spotify pelean por ofrecer los mejores servicios de streaming de música y podcast. (Infobae)

Los podcast son productos de audio que están disponibles a través de archivos o plataformas por streaming, como es el caso de Apple y una de sus grandes ventajas es que el usuario puede escucharlo cuando lo desee y cuantas veces quiera.

Así como en el nuevo milenio las personas pueden estar al tanto de las noticias de su país al tener aplicaciones de medios de comunicación o ver los catálogos de películas desde el celular, también pueden disfrutar de escuchar noticias, historias, relatos, entrevistas, entre otras a través de sus dispositivos móviles sin necesidad de estar pegado a su pantalla y con la posibilidad de hacer otras tareas simultáneamente.

Acá traemos un listado de las producciones de audio más populares del momento

1. Dear Alana,

Host Simon Kent Fung explores the life of Alana Chen, a 24-year-old woman who disappeared from Boulder, Colorado in 2019. Alana left behind two dozen journals chronicling a deep faith, love of fashion, and dream of becoming a nun. She also harbored a secret. At 14, she confessed to her priest that she was attracted to women and was instructed not to tell her parents. Over the next seven years, Alana covertly received conversion therapy which her family believes played a role in her fate. Simon, who sought to change his sexual orientation through conversion therapy for nearly a decade in..

2. Just B with Bethenny Frankel

If you can’t handle the truth you can’t handle this podcast. Just B with Bethenny Frankel is the best of your favorite self-made mogul shrewd career smarts, a razor sharp sense of humor and a deep insight of how business and people work. Intermingling her own stories with conversations with thought leaders and cultural all-stars, Just B with Bethenny Frankel is a must for anyone looking for one on one time with Bethenny. From unapologetic takes on food, investing, relationships, fame, parenting and beyond, tune in every week and Just B!

3. Scamanda

Amanda is a wife. A mother. A blogger. A Christian.A charming, beautiful, bubbly, young woman who lives life to the fullest.But Amanda is dying, with a secret she doesn’t want anyone to know.She starts a blog detailing her cancer journey, and becomes an inspiration, touching and captivating her local community as well as followers all over the world. Until one day investigative producer Nancy gets an anonymous tip telling her to look at Amanda’s blog, setting Nancy on an unimaginable road to uncover Amanda’s secret. Award winning journalist Charlie Webster explores this unbelievable..

4. SmartLess

New episodes come out every Monday for free, with 1-week early access when you join Amazon Music or 1-week early and ad-free for Wondery subscribers"SmartLess" with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett is a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. A nice surprise: in each episode of SmartLess, one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and..

5. Dateline NBC

Current and classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.

6. The Daily

This is what the news should sound like. The biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, ready by 6 a.m.

7. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

8. The Retrievals

Dozens of women seeking to become mothers came to a fertility clinic at Yale. A (five-part) narrative series about the shocking events that unfolded there. From Serial Productions and The New York Times.

9. BIG FACTS with Big Bank & DJ Scream

Two Atlanta legends Big Bank and DJ Scream bring you the long awaited BIG FACTS Podcast!

10. Morbid

It’s a lighthearted nightmare in here, weirdos! Morbid is a true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist. Join us for a heavy dose of research with a dash of comedy thrown in for flavor.

*Algunas descripciones podrían no estar disponibles porque la plataforma no las proporciona.

Los podcast disponibles en Apple

Con sus servicios, Apple también busca dominar la guerra por el streaming. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

Las plataformas de streaming han servido como un gran impulsor de los podcast, pues gracias a ellas los usuarios pueden disfrutar de estas producciones auditivas cuando quieran y cuantas veces deseen.

Al igual que su gran competidor Spotify, la empresa de la manzanita no se queda atrás y cuenta con su servicio de Apple Podcast, con el que busca posicionarse en el gusto de más usuarios.

Tal es la importancia que han cobrado los podcast que la compañía cuentan con el Apple Podcast Award, que reconoce al “Mejor Programa del Año”.

En el 2022 los ganadores de esta presea fueron los creadores de “Slow Burn”, por la temporada Roe vs Wade, en la que se narra el litigio de 1973 cuando se abrió un debate nacional sobre la legalización del aborto.

“Apple Podcasts es el lugar en donde los usuarios descubren nuevos programas, disfrutan de sus favoritos, desbloquean excelentes experiencias auditivas y apoyan a los creadores que las hacen posibles”, ha dicho el vicepresidente de Music and Beats de Apple, Oliver Schusser.

