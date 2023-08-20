Los 10 podcast de Apple en Estados Unidos para engancharse este día

Estos son los 10 títulos que todos los usuarios están buscando en Apple. (Infobae)

Aunque hay muchos debates sobre el origen de los podcast y cuál fue el primero en la historia, no cabe duda que el surgimiento de plataformas por streaming como Apple en el nuevo milenio han impulsado la popularidad de este formato.

Como bien lo dice la palabra “podcast”, se trata de un producto de audio que describe una serie episódica disponible para escuchar cuando el usuario así lo desee. La palabra nació formalmente en 2004, cuando se combinó Ipod y broadcast.

Ya se trate de salud, deportes, política, cultura y entretenimiento, este formato también ha recuperado su fama entre el público estadounidense, aunque no todos los géneros gozan de la misma aceptación.

Desde temáticas criminales y hasta bienestar, aquí los podcast más populares en Estados Unidos

1. Just B with Bethenny Frankel

If you can’t handle the truth you can’t handle this podcast. Just B with Bethenny Frankel is the best of your favorite self-made mogul shrewd career smarts, a razor sharp sense of humor and a deep insight of how business and people work. Intermingling her own stories with conversations with thought leaders and cultural all-stars, Just B with Bethenny Frankel is a must for anyone looking for one on one time with Bethenny. From unapologetic takes on food, investing, relationships, fame, parenting and beyond, tune in every week and Just B!

2. Dear Alana,

Host Simon Kent Fung explores the life of Alana Chen, a 24-year-old woman who disappeared from Boulder, Colorado in 2019. Alana left behind two dozen journals chronicling a deep faith, love of fashion, and dream of becoming a nun. She also harbored a secret. At 14, she confessed to her priest that she was attracted to women and was instructed not to tell her parents. Over the next seven years, Alana covertly received conversion therapy which her family believes played a role in her fate. Simon, who sought to change his sexual orientation through conversion therapy for nearly a decade in..

3. Scamanda

Amanda is a wife. A mother. A blogger. A Christian.A charming, beautiful, bubbly, young woman who lives life to the fullest.But Amanda is dying, with a secret she doesn’t want anyone to know.She starts a blog detailing her cancer journey, and becomes an inspiration, touching and captivating her local community as well as followers all over the world. Until one day investigative producer Nancy gets an anonymous tip telling her to look at Amanda’s blog, setting Nancy on an unimaginable road to uncover Amanda’s secret. Award winning journalist Charlie Webster explores this unbelievable..

4. The Daily

This is what the news should sound like. The biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, ready by 6 a.m.

5. SmartLess

New episodes come out every Monday for free, with 1-week early access when you join Amazon Music or 1-week early and ad-free for Wondery subscribers"SmartLess" with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett is a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. A nice surprise: in each episode of SmartLess, one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and..

6. Dateline NBC

Current and classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.

7. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

8. The Retrievals

Dozens of women seeking to become mothers came to a fertility clinic at Yale. A (five-part) narrative series about the shocking events that unfolded there. From Serial Productions and The New York Times.

9. Morbid

It’s a lighthearted nightmare in here, weirdos! Morbid is a true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist. Join us for a heavy dose of research with a dash of comedy thrown in for flavor.

10. Huberman Lab

The Huberman Lab Podcast discusses neuroscience: how our brain and its connections with the organs of our body controls our perceptions, our behaviors, and our health.We also discuss existing and emerging tools for measuring and changing how our nervous system works.Dr. Andrew Huberman is a tenured Professor of Neurobiology and Ophthalmology at Stanford School of Medicine. His laboratory studies neural regeneration, neuroplasticity, and brain states such as stress, focus, fear, and optimal performance.For more than 20 years, Dr. Huberman has consistently published original research..

Apple Podcasts en el streaming

Con sus servicios, Apple también busca dominar la guerra por el streaming. (REUTERS/Yves Herman)

Las plataformas de streaming han servido como un gran impulsor de los podcast, pues gracias a ellas los usuarios pueden disfrutar de estas producciones auditivas cuando quieran y cuantas veces deseen.

Al igual que su gran competidor Spotify, la empresa de la manzanita no se queda atrás y cuenta con su servicio de Apple Podcast, con el que busca posicionarse en el gusto de más usuarios.

Tal es la importancia que han cobrado los podcast que la empresa cuentan con el Apple Podcast Award, que reconoce al “Mejor Programa del Año”.

En el 2022 los ganadores de esta presea fueron los creadores de “Slow Burn”, por la temporada Roe vs Wade, en la que se narra el litigio de 1973 cuando se abrió un debate nacional sobre la legalización del aborto.

“Apple Podcasts es el lugar en donde los usuarios descubren nuevos programas, disfrutan de sus favoritos, desbloquean excelentes experiencias auditivas y apoyan a los creadores que las hacen posibles”, ha dicho el vicepresidente de Music and Beats de Apple, Oliver Schusser.

