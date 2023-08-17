Cuál es el podcast más sonado hoy en Apple Estados Unidos

Más de una docena de servicios de streaming compiten de forma feroz para ser los reyes del mercado, entre ellos Apple. (Infobae)

Considerado como uno de los formatos digitales más “íntimos”, los podcast han ganado fama y se han posicionado entre el gusto del público estadounidense a raíz de la llegada de plataformas por streaming en el nuevo milenio como es el caso de Apple.

Su boom fue significativo desde que surgió la pandemia de coronavirus en 2020, que obligó a la mayoría de las personas a permanecer en el confinamiento, quienes a su vez empezaron a experimentar formatos y canales diversos para informarse y entretenerse.

Los podcast son productos de audio que están al alcancea través de archivos o plataformas por streaming y una de sus grandes ventajas es que el usuario puede escucharlo cuando lo desee y cuantas veces quiera.

Sin embargo, el podcast no es algo nuevo, sino que se trata de un producto que gozó de amplia popularidad a principios del siglo XXI, pero que luego quedó relegado por la llegada de los discos compactos, ipods, entre otros.

No obstante, su fácil acceso, los amplios géneros y sus diversas narrativas han facilitado su nuevo apogeo y muchas empresas han comenzado a apostar nuevamente por ellas para llegar a más usuarios.

Estas producciones han sido bien recibidas en Estados Unidos y prueba de ello son estos 10 podcast

1. Scamanda

Amanda is a wife. A mother. A blogger. A Christian.A charming, beautiful, bubbly, young woman who lives life to the fullest.But Amanda is dying, with a secret she doesn’t want anyone to know.She starts a blog detailing her cancer journey, and becomes an inspiration, touching and captivating her local community as well as followers all over the world. Until one day investigative producer Nancy gets an anonymous tip telling her to look at Amanda’s blog, setting Nancy on an unimaginable road to uncover Amanda’s secret. Award winning journalist Charlie Webster explores this unbelievable..

2. Smoke Screen: Betrayal on the Bayou

Smoke Screen is an investigative documentary series on people with complex motives and morals. Follow characters on the fringes of society con artists, cult leaders, corrupt politicians as they seduce their marks and bend communities to their will. Join us as we unravel their stories and bring justice to the people they’ve deceived.SEASON 7: Betrayal on the BayouFor almost two decades, DEA Special Agent Chad Scott ruled the streets just North of New Orleans. He controlled a network of snitches by convincing people he arrested to work for him as informants. Chad would stop at nothing..

3. SmartLess

New episodes come out every Monday for free, with 1-week early access when you join Amazon Music or 1-week early and ad-free for Wondery subscribers"SmartLess" with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett is a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. A nice surprise: in each episode of SmartLess, one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and..

4. The Daily

This is what the news should sound like. The biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, ready by 6 a.m.

5. Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Hi, I’m Dax Shepard, and I love talking to people. I am endlessly fascinated by the messiness of being human, and I find people who are vulnerable and honest about their struggles and shortcomings to be incredibly sexy. I invite you to join me as I explore other people’s stories. We will celebrate, above all, the challenges and setbacks that ultimately lead to growth and betterment. What qualifies me for such an endeavor? More than a decade of sobriety, a degree in Anthropology and four years of improv training. I will attempt to discover human “truths” without any laboratory work, clinical..

6. Dear Alana,

Host Simon Kent Fung explores the life of Alana Chen, a 24-year-old woman who disappeared from Boulder, Colorado in 2019. Alana left behind two dozen journals chronicling a deep faith, love of fashion, and dream of becoming a nun. She also harbored a secret. At 14, she confessed to her priest that she was attracted to women and was instructed not to tell her parents. Over the next seven years, Alana covertly received conversion therapy which her family believes played a role in her fate. Simon, who sought to change his sexual orientation through conversion therapy for nearly a decade in..

7. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

8. The Retrievals

Dozens of women seeking to become mothers came to a fertility clinic at Yale. A (five-part) narrative series about the shocking events that unfolded there. From Serial Productions and The New York Times.

9. Dateline NBC

Current and classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.

10. Handsome

"Handsome" is a podcast from comedians Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster, and Mae Martin. Every week, the handsome hosts field a question from a friend and attempt to answer it together, covering every subject you could think of. Along the way, Tig, Fortune and Mae tell plenty of stories and just generally have a ridiculous time.

Los podcast disponibles en Apple

Con sus servicios, Apple también busca dominar la guerra por el streaming. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

Las plataformas de streaming han servido como un parteaguas para los podcast, pues gracias a ellas los usuarios pueden disfrutar de estas producciones auditivas cuando quieran y cuantas veces deseen.

Al igual que su gran competidor Spotify, la empresa de la manzanita no se queda atrás y cuenta con su servicio de Apple Podcast, con el que busca posicionarse en el gusto de más usuarios.

Tal es la importancia que han cobrado los podcast que la empresa cuentan con el Apple Podcast Award, que reconoce al “Mejor Programa del Año”.

En el 2022 los ganadores de esta presea fueron los creadores de “Slow Burn”, por la temporada Roe vs Wade, en la que se narra el litigio de 1973 cuando se abrió un debate nacional sobre la legalización del aborto.

“Apple Podcasts es el lugar en donde los usuarios descubren nuevos programas, disfrutan de sus favoritos, desbloquean excelentes experiencias auditivas y apoyan a los creadores que las hacen posibles”, ha dicho el vicepresidente de Music and Beats de Apple, Oliver Schusser.

