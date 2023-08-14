Ranking Spotify en Estados Unidos: top 10 de los podcast más escuchados

Spotify se ha convertido en una de las plataformas más importantes en el mundo debido a su amplio catálogo de música y podcast. (Infobae)

Considerado como uno de los formatos digitales más “íntimos”, los podcast han ganado fama y se han posicionado entre el gusto del público estadounidense a raíz de la llegada de plataformas por streaming en el nuevo milenio como es el caso de Spotify.

Su boom fue significativo desde que surgió la pandemia de coronavirus en 2020, que obligó a la mayoría de las personas a permanecer en el confinamiento, quienes a su vez empezaron a experimentar formatos y canales diversos para informarse y entretenerse.

Los podcast son productos de audio que están al alcancea través de archivos o plataformas por streaming y una de sus grandes ventajas es que el usuario puede escucharlo cuando lo desee y cuantas veces quiera.

Sin embargo, el podcast no es algo nuevo, sino que se trata de un producto que gozó de amplia popularidad a principios del siglo XXI, pero que luego quedó relegado por la llegada de los discos compactos, ipods, entre otros.

No obstante, su fácil acceso, los amplios géneros y sus diversas narrativas han facilitado su nuevo apogeo y muchas empresas han comenzado a apostar nuevamente por ellas para llegar a más usuarios.

Actualmente este tipo de producciones han sido bien recibidas en Estados Unidos y prueba de ello son estos 10 podcast que están en boca de todos.

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

The official podcast of comedian Joe Rogan. Follow The Joe Rogan Clips show page for some of the best moments from the episodes.

2. The Really Good Podcast

The Really Good Podcast is hosted by Bobbi Althoff: a social media star with over 80 followers. A master interviewer with weeks of experience interviewing celebrities, Bobbi asks the questions that no one wants to know the answers to. Her toddler called The Really Good Podcast the most listened-to podcast in the world, and several of her videos have more than 900 views. Follow her Bobbialthoff on Instagram or TikTok to learn more about podcasting's biggest star.

3. anything goes with emma chamberlain

emma prefers to share her thoughts with a microphone rather than a physical human being, so thank god she has a podcast. recorded from the comfort of her bed..and some other fun places, emma talks at length about whatever is on her mind every week. anything really does go on this podcast. sometimes philosophy, sometimes a random story from 10 years ago, sometimes advice, sometimes fun interviews, and sometimes nothing at all. you never know what you are going to get, but that’s what keeps it interesting. new episodes every thursday and sunday, video available only on spotify.

4. Huberman Lab

Huberman Lab discusses neuroscience: how our brain and its connections with the organs of our body control our perceptions, our behaviors, and our health. We also discuss existing and emerging tools for measuring and changing how our nervous system works. Dr. Andrew Huberman is a tenured professor of neurobiology and ophthalmology at Stanford School of Medicine. His laboratory studies neural regeneration, neuroplasticity, and brain states such as stress, focus, fear, and optimal performance. For more than 20 years, Dr. Huberman has consistently published original research findings and review articles in top-level peer-reviewed journals, including Nature, Science, Cell, Neuron, and Current Biology. He is a regular member of several National Institutes of Health review panels and a Fellow of the McKnight Foundation and the Pew Charitable Trusts. Dr. Huberman regularly consults for technology development companies, professional athletic organizations, and various units of U.S. and Canadian Special Operations.

5. This Past Weekend

What happened this past weekend. And sometimes what happened on other days.

6. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

7. PBD Podcast

The PBD Podcast is a podcast that discusses, current events, trending topics and politics as they relate to life and business. Stay tuned for new episodes and guest appearances. Support this podcast: https:podcasters.spotify.compodshowpbdpodcastsupport

8. SmartLess

"SmartLess" with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett is a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. A nice surprise: in each episode of SmartLess, one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and newfound knowledge to feed the SmartLess mind.New episodes on Mondays for free. Listen 1-week early and to all episodes ad-free with Wondery or Amazon Music with a Prime membership or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.

9. Call Her Daddy

Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy is the most listened to podcast by women on Spotify. In a world prone to snap judgment, Cooper cuts through the bullshit with every guest and topic, asking the questions you want the answers to. Stop guessing what you're going to see on CHD each week - you'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll feel, you'll think. New episodes on Wednesdays only on Spotify. Go to callherdaddy on Instagram if you wanna talk about it.

10. Shawn Ryan Show

The "Shawn Ryan Show" is hosted by Shawn Ryan, former U.S. Navy SEAL, CIA Contractor, and Founder of Vigilance Elite. We tell REAL stories about REAL people from all walks of life. We discuss the ups and downs, wins and losses, successes and struggles, the good and bad in a respectful but candid way with our guest. We're better than entertainment, we're the REAL thing. Please enjoy the show.

*Algunos títulos podrían no tener descripción porque la plataforma no la proporciona.

Qué son los podcast

Los podcast han retomado fuerza entre los usuarios de las plataformas de streaming, sobre todo tras la pandemia de coronavirus (Getty Images/Lynda Raymond)

Un podcast es un producto de audio que tiene una periodicidad definida y puede estar integrado por varios episodios, si bien tiene sus orígenes en la radio, actualmente quienes gustan de este formato pueden encontrarlo en páginas de internet o plataformas de streaming como Spotify.

Los podcast iniciaron como una discusión entre varios participantes sobre un tema en específico, pero con el paso del tiempo las formas de hacerlos se han ido diversificando y ahora puede estar una persona hablando o un grupo; asimismo, no sólo se usan como espacio para intercambiar puntos de vista, sino también abarcan géneros de entrevista o ficción, como sucede con la historia de suspenso de la producción chilena Caso 63, uno de los podcast más escuchados a nivel mundial.

La palabra “podcast” fue usada por primera vez el 12 de febrero de 2004 por el periodista Ben Hammersley de The Guardian en un artículo en el que hablaba de lo viable que era económicamente hacer un programa de radio en línea y acceder a ellos cuando los usuarios quieran.

Aunque hay diversos debates sobre cuándo surgió el primer podcast en la historia, son varios los expertos que han señalado que la idea estaba clara desde la creación del fonógrafo de Thomas Alva Edison en 1870, cuando los intelectuales de la época como Philip Hubert, Octave Uzanne o Edward Bellamy pronosticaron que la gente acabría “leyendo con los ojos cerrados” los libros, periódicos y revistas y hasta las mamás dejarían de quedarse roncan contando cuentos a los niños antes de ir a dormir.

Los mejores podcast del 2022

Spotify se ha convertido en una de las plataformas por streaming más competitivas. (Imagen Ilustrativa Infobae)

La compañía sueca Spotify anunció en noviembre de 2020 la compra y adquisición de la plataforma publicitaria y de podcast Megaphone por 235 millones de dólares, lo que sirvió para la monetización de audios y el apogeo de este tipo de producción, que se convirtió en uno de los formatos favoritos del 2022.

En el último año la oferta de podcast de Spotify se extendió a nuevos mercados y registró la existencia de más de cuatro millones de podcast, aunque fueron pocos los que lograron dejar una mayor huella en el 2022 y convertirse en los más populares.

A nivel mundial, el título que lideró el ranking de los mejores podcast fue The Joe Rogan Experience, que además sumó su tercer año consecutivo siendo el número uno.

En la lista de los más escuchados le siguió Call Her Daddy de Alex Cooper; en el tercer peldaño se ubica Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain, una futura exclusiva de Spotify que toca una variedad de temas de la popular creadora estadounidense.

La audio serie chilena Caso 63 fue una de las que logró encabezar por semanas el ranking de los más reproducidos y se ganó el cuarto lugar a nivel mundial. Este podcast en español fue incluso doblado al portugués, brasileño, hindi e inglés.

En el quinto peldaño se ubicó el podcast sobre crímenes reales llamado Crime Junkie en voz de Ashley Flowers y Brit Prawat.

La otra mitad del ranking locompletantítulos como The Daily; la producción latina de suspenso llamada Relatos de la Noche; así como On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard y finalizando con TED Talks Daily.

SEGUIR LEYENDO:

Más noticias

Más sobre streaming

Series y películas más comentadas en Twitter