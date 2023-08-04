Top 10 de los podcast más escuchados hoy de Apple Estados Unidos

Más de una docena de servicios de streaming compiten de forma feroz para ser los reyes del mercado, entre ellos Apple. (Infobae)

Los podcast son productos de audio que están a disposición a través de archivos o plataformas por streaming, como es el caso de Apple y una de sus grandes ventajas es que el usuario puede escucharlo cuando lo desee y cuantas veces quiera.

Así como en el nuevo milenio las personas pueden estar al tanto de las noticias de su país al tener aplicaciones de medios de comunicación o ver los catálogos de películas desde el celular, también pueden disfrutar de escuchar noticias, historias, relatos, entrevistas, entre otras a través de sus dispositivos móviles sin necesidad de estar pegado a su pantalla y con la posibilidad de hacer otras tareas simultáneamente.

Para no perder más tiempo tratando de decidir qué podcast escuchar, acá traemos un listado de las producciones de audio más populares del momento a través de Apple.

1. The Retrievals

Dozens of women seeking to become mothers came to a fertility clinic at Yale. A (five-part) narrative series about the shocking events that unfolded there. From Serial Productions and The New York Times.

2. The Girlfriends

It’s 1995 and Carole Fisher is a high-flying divorcee looking for love in Las Vegas. It’s slim pickings in the medical community she works in. But then Bob comes to town. Bob Bierenbaum is a plastic surgeon who flies planes and speaks several languages. Her mom loves that he’s Jewish - but there’s something off about him. He’s perfect on paper but he’s quick to anger and he never talks about his ex-wife. Who, it turns out, is missing and presumed dead.After Carole and Bob break up she tells her friend Mindy all about Bob’s wife and his bizarre behavior. You see, Mindy dated Bob..

3. Scamanda

Amanda is a wife. A mother. A blogger. A Christian.A charming, beautiful, bubbly, young woman who lives life to the fullest.But Amanda is dying, with a secret she doesn’t want anyone to know.She starts a blog detailing her cancer journey, and becomes an inspiration, touching and captivating her local community as well as followers all over the world. Until one day investigative producer Nancy gets an anonymous tip telling her to look at Amanda’s blog, setting Nancy on an unimaginable road to uncover Amanda’s secret. Award winning journalist Charlie Webster explores this unbelievable..

4. SmartLess

New episodes come out every Monday for free, with 1-week early access when you join Amazon Music or 1-week early and ad-free for Wondery subscribers"SmartLess" with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett is a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. A nice surprise: in each episode of SmartLess, one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and..

5. The Daily

This is what the news should sound like. The biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, ready by 6 a.m.

6. Dateline NBC

Current and classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.

7. Huberman Lab

The Huberman Lab Podcast discusses neuroscience: how our brain and its connections with the organs of our body controls our perceptions, our behaviors, and our health.We also discuss existing and emerging tools for measuring and changing how our nervous system works.Dr. Andrew Huberman is a tenured Professor of Neurobiology and Ophthalmology at Stanford School of Medicine. His laboratory studies neural regeneration, neuroplasticity, and brain states such as stress, focus, fear, and optimal performance.For more than 20 years, Dr. Huberman has consistently published original research..

8. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

9. Prosecuting Donald Trump

Veteran prosecutors Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCord discuss and dissect the cases against former President Donald Trump, including the historic indictment from the Manhattan D.A.

10. The Really Good Podcast

The Really Good Podcast is hosted by Bobbi Althoff: a social media star with over 80 followers. A master interviewer with weeks of experience interviewing celebrities, Bobbi asks the questions that no one wants to know the answers to. Her toddler called The Really Good Podcast the most listened-to podcast in the world, and several of her videos have more than 900 views. Follow her Bobbialthoff on Instagram or TikTok to learn more about podcasting's biggest star.

*Algunas descripciones podrían no estar disponibles porque la plataforma no las proporciona.

Apple Podcasts en el streaming

Con sus servicios, Apple también busca dominar la guerra por el streaming. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

Las plataformas de streaming han servido como un parteaguas para los podcast, pues gracias a ellas los usuarios pueden disfrutar de estas producciones auditivas cuando quieran y cuantas veces deseen.

Al igual que su gran competidor Spotify, la empresa de la manzanita no se queda atrás y cuenta con su servicio de Apple Podcast, con el que busca posicionarse en el gusto de más usuarios.

Tal es la importancia que han cobrado los podcast que la empresa cuentan con el Apple Podcast Award, que reconoce al “Mejor Programa del Año”.

En el 2022 los ganadores de esta presea fueron los creadores de “Slow Burn”, por la temporada Roe vs Wade, en la que se narra el litigio de 1973 cuando se abrió un debate nacional sobre la legalización del aborto.

“Apple Podcasts es el lugar en donde los usuarios descubren nuevos programas, disfrutan de sus favoritos, desbloquean excelentes experiencias auditivas y apoyan a los creadores que las hacen posibles”, ha dicho el vicepresidente de Music and Beats de Apple, Oliver Schusser.

SEGUIR LEYENDO:

Más noticias

Más sobre streaming

Series y películas más comentadas en Twitter