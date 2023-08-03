Últimas NoticiasPolíticaEconomíaDólar hoyDeportesSociedadPolicialesNewsletters
Cuál es el podcast más sonado hoy en Apple Estados Unidos

Desde podcast de terror y ficción hasta temas de negocios, estas son las producciones que se mantienen en el gusto del público estadounidense en Apple

Por Newsroom Infobae

3 Ago, 2023
Estos son los 10 títulos que todos los usuarios están buscando en Apple. (Infobae)
Los podcast son productos de audio que están disponibles a través de archivos o plataformas por streaming, como es el caso de Apple y una de sus grandes ventajas es que el usuario puede escucharlo cuando lo desee y cuantas veces quiera.

Así como en el nuevo milenio las personas pueden estar al tanto de las noticias de su país al tener aplicaciones de medios de comunicación o ver los catálogos de películas desde el celular, también pueden disfrutar de escuchar noticias, historias, relatos, entrevistas, entre otras a través de sus dispositivos móviles sin necesidad de estar pegado a su pantalla y con la posibilidad de hacer otras tareas simultáneamente.

Para no perder más tiempo tratando de decidir qué podcast escuchar, acá traemos un listado de las producciones de audio más populares del momento a través de Apple.

1. The Retrievals

Dozens of women seeking to become mothers came to a fertility clinic at Yale. A (five-part) narrative series about the shocking events that unfolded there. From Serial Productions and The New York Times.

2. The Girlfriends

It’s 1995 and Carole Fisher is a high-flying divorcee looking for love in Las Vegas. It’s slim pickings in the medical community she works in. But then Bob comes to town. Bob Bierenbaum is a plastic surgeon who flies planes and speaks several languages. Her mom loves that he’s Jewish - but there’s something off about him. He’s perfect on paper but he’s quick to anger and he never talks about his ex-wife. Who, it turns out, is missing and presumed dead.After Carole and Bob break up she tells her friend Mindy all about Bob’s wife and his bizarre behavior. You see, Mindy dated Bob..

3. SmartLess

New episodes come out every Monday for free, with 1-week early access when you join Amazon Music or 1-week early and ad-free for Wondery subscribers"SmartLess" with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett is a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. A nice surprise: in each episode of SmartLess, one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and..

4. Scamanda

Amanda is a wife. A mother. A blogger. A Christian.A charming, beautiful, bubbly, young woman who lives life to the fullest.But Amanda is dying, with a secret she doesn’t want anyone to know.She starts a blog detailing her cancer journey, and becomes an inspiration, touching and captivating her local community as well as followers all over the world. Until one day investigative producer Nancy gets an anonymous tip telling her to look at Amanda’s blog, setting Nancy on an unimaginable road to uncover Amanda’s secret. Award winning journalist Charlie Webster explores this unbelievable..

5. Dateline NBC

Current and classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.

6. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

7. The Daily

This is what the news should sound like. The biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, ready by 6 a.m.

8. Huberman Lab

The Huberman Lab Podcast discusses neuroscience: how our brain and its connections with the organs of our body controls our perceptions, our behaviors, and our health.We also discuss existing and emerging tools for measuring and changing how our nervous system works.Dr. Andrew Huberman is a tenured Professor of Neurobiology and Ophthalmology at Stanford School of Medicine. His laboratory studies neural regeneration, neuroplasticity, and brain states such as stress, focus, fear, and optimal performance.For more than 20 years, Dr. Huberman has consistently published original research..

9. Morbid

It’s a lighthearted nightmare in here, weirdos! Morbid is a true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist. Join us for a heavy dose of research with a dash of comedy thrown in for flavor.

10. Betrayal

This is a story of a real-life fairytale gone horribly wrong. It’s a cautionary tale about a marriage so filled with betrayal and deceit, that many people are still recovering from its path of destruction. This is the story of Jenifer Faison. After 20 years apart, Jenifer reconnected with her college sweetheart, Spencer Herron. He was a two-time Teacher of the Year and Jen was convinced she married the perfect husband. On June 1, 2018, that all changed. Jenifer came home to find Spencer holding a search warrant. He had sexually assaulted one of his students. In the days that followed..

*Algunas descripciones podrían no estar disponibles porque la plataforma no las proporciona.

Apple Podcasts en el streaming

Con sus servicios, Apple también busca dominar la guerra por el streaming. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)
Las plataformas de streaming han servido como un parteaguas para los podcast, pues gracias a ellas los usuarios pueden disfrutar de estas producciones auditivas cuando quieran y cuantas veces deseen.

Al igual que su gran competidor Spotify, la empresa de la manzanita no se queda atrás y cuenta con su servicio de Apple Podcast, con el que busca posicionarse en el gusto de más usuarios.

Tal es la importancia que han cobrado los podcast que la compañía cuentan con el Apple Podcast Award, que reconoce al “Mejor Programa del Año”.

En el 2022 los ganadores de esta presea fueron los creadores de “Slow Burn”, por la temporada Roe vs Wade, en la que se narra el litigio de 1973 cuando se abrió un debate nacional sobre la legalización del aborto.

“Apple Podcasts es el lugar en donde los usuarios descubren nuevos programas, disfrutan de sus favoritos, desbloquean excelentes experiencias auditivas y apoyan a los creadores que las hacen posibles”, ha dicho el vicepresidente de Music and Beats de Apple, Oliver Schusser.

