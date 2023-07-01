Cuál es el podcast más popular hoy en Spotify Estados Unidos

Spotify se ha convertido en una de las plataformas más importantes en el mundo debido a su amplio catálogo de música y podcast. (Infobae)

Considerado como uno de los formatos digitales más “íntimos”, los podcast han ganado fama y se han posicionado entre el gusto del público estadounidense a raíz de la llegada de plataformas por streaming en el nuevo milenio como es el caso de Spotify.

Su boom fue significativo desde que surgió la pandemia de coronavirus en 2020, que obligó a la mayoría de las personas a permanecer en el confinamiento, quienes a su vez empezaron a experimentar formatos y canales diversos para informarse y entretenerse.

Los podcast son productos de audio que están al alcancea través de archivos o plataformas por streaming y una de sus grandes ventajas es que el usuario puede escucharlo cuando lo desee y cuantas veces quiera.

Sin embargo, el podcast no es algo nuevo, sino que se trata de un producto que gozó de amplia popularidad a principios del siglo XXI, pero que luego quedó relegado por la llegada de los discos compactos, ipods, entre otros.

No obstante, su fácil acceso, los amplios géneros y sus diversas narrativas han facilitado su nuevo apogeo y muchas empresas han comenzado a apostar nuevamente por ellas para llegar a más usuarios.

Actualmente este tipo de producciones han sido bien recibidas en Estados Unidos y prueba de ello son estos 10 podcast que están en boca de todos.

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

The official podcast of comedian Joe Rogan. Follow The Joe Rogan Clips show page for some of the best moments from the episodes.

2. Cut the Camera with the Sturniolo Triplets

Having lived in Boston their whole life and now balancing living in two places at once, Nick, Matt, and Chris aren't your run everyday siblings. Better known as the Sturniolo Triplets, these social media power houses spend most of their lives in front of the camera, making content for the millions of fans who have come to know and love them. But what happens when the cameras are off, and these three aren't coming up with the next piece of content? Well, on the Cut the Camera podcast, Nick, Matt, and Chris are going to give their fans the unfiltered, real-to-life experience of hanging out with them as they share who they are when no one is watching. There are stories and thoughts that don't fit into a TikTok video. There are subjects that are worth a deeper dive. Nick, Matt, and Chris are here to bring you along for the ride as they continue to shape and define who they are and what obstacles they need to overcome as they live a life in the public eye. From mental health, to ridiculous questions and theories along with special guests, this podcast is here to give you even more of what you already know and love from the Sturniolo Triplets. So, grab your beverage of choice, a bag of chips, and follow along as we Cut the Camera. Co-Produced by The Sturniolo Triplets and Z Star Studios Distributed by Studio71 For advertising opportunities please email PodcastPartnershipsstudio71us.com We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https:bit.ly2EcYbu4 Privacy Policy: https:www.studio71.comterms-and-conditions-usePrivacy%Policy

3. SmartLess

"SmartLess" with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett is a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. A nice surprise: in each episode of SmartLess, one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and newfound knowledge to feed the SmartLess mind.New episodes on Mondays for free. Listen 1-week early and to all episodes ad-free with Wondery or Amazon Music with a Prime membership or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.

4. This Past Weekend

What happened this past weekend. And sometimes what happened on other days.

5. Aware & Aggravated

The ultimate self transformation and self development podcast.

6. Scamanda

Amanda is a wife. A mother. A blogger. A Christian. A charming, beautiful, bubbly, young woman who lives life to the fullest. But Amanda is dying, with a secret she doesn’t want anyone to know. She starts a blog detailing her cancer journey, and becomes an inspiration, touching and captivating her local community as well as followers all over the world. Until one day investigative producer Nancy gets an anonymous tip telling her to look at Amanda’s blog, setting Nancy on an unimaginable road to uncover Amanda’s secret. Award winning journalist Charlie Webster explores this unbelievable and bizarre, but all-too-real tale, of a woman from San Jose, California whose secret ripped a family apart and left a community in shock. Scamanda is the true story of a woman whose own words held the key to her secret. New episodes every Monday. Follow Scamanda on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen. Amanda’s blog posts are read by actor Kendall Horn.

7. Huberman Lab

Huberman Lab discusses neuroscience: how our brain and its connections with the organs of our body control our perceptions, our behaviors, and our health. We also discuss existing and emerging tools for measuring and changing how our nervous system works. Dr. Andrew Huberman is a tenured professor of neurobiology and ophthalmology at Stanford School of Medicine. His laboratory studies neural regeneration, neuroplasticity, and brain states such as stress, focus, fear, and optimal performance. For more than 20 years, Dr. Huberman has consistently published original research findings and review articles in top-level peer-reviewed journals, including Nature, Science, Cell, Neuron, and Current Biology. He is a regular member of several National Institutes of Health review panels and a Fellow of the McKnight Foundation and the Pew Charitable Trusts. Dr. Huberman regularly consults for technology development companies, professional athletic organizations, and various units of U.S. and Canadian Special Operations.

8. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

9. The Daily

This is what the news should sound like. The biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world. Hosted by Michael Barbaro and Sabrina Tavernise. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, ready by 6 a.m. Listen to this podcast in New York Times Audio, our new iOS app for news subscribers. Download now at nytimes.comaudioapp

10. Just Jack & Will with Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack

An iconic duo is back! Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack return to host the ultimate Will & Grace re-watch podcast. Each week on JUST JACK & WILL, Sean, who has never seen it before, and Eric, who may have seen it too much, break down an episode of Will & Grace with charm and chemistry. They revisit jokes, share never before heard stories, reunite with their fellow cast members and fabulous guest stars, and showcase the team who helped Will & Grace win an astounding 18 Emmy Awards.

Qué son los podcast

Los podcast han retomado fuerza entre los usuarios de las plataformas de streaming, sobre todo tras la pandemia de coronavirus (Spotify)

Un podcast es un producto de audio que tiene una periodicidad definida y puede estar integrado por varios episodios, si bien tiene sus orígenes en la radio, actualmente quienes gustan de este formato pueden encontrarlo en páginas de internet o plataformas de streaming como Spotify.

Aunque los podcast iniciaron como una discusión entre varios participantes sobre un tema en específico, con el paso del tiempo las formas de hacerlos se han ido diversificando y ahora puede estar una persona hablando o un grupo, asimismo, no sólo se usan como espacio para intercambiar puntos de vista, sino también abarcan géneros de entrevista como el podcast #EnCasaDeMara en donde hace preguntas a diversos personajes como Edy Smol, o ficción, como sucede con la historia de suspenso del podcast chileno Caso 63, o tratan temas de ciencia, política, periodismo, bienestar, entre otros.

La palabra “podcast” fue usada por primera vez el 12 de febrero de 2004 por el periodista Ben Hammersley de The Guardian en un artículo en el que hablaba de lo viable que era económicamente el hacer un programa de radio en línea y acceder a ellos cuando los usuarios quieran.

Aunque hay diversos debates sobre cuándo surgió el primer podcast en la historia, son varios los expertos que han señalado que la idea estaba clara desde la creación del fonógrafo de Thomas Alva Edison en 1870, cuando los intelectuales de la época como Philip Hubert, Octave Uzanne o Edward Bellamy pronosticaron que la gente acabría “leyendo con los ojos cerrados” los libros, periódicos y revistas y hasta las mamás dejarían de quedarse roncan contando cuentos a los niños antes de ir a dormir.

Los mejores podcast del 2022

Spotify se ha convertido en una de las plataformas por streaming más competitivas. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

La compañía sueca Spotify anunció en noviembre de 2020 la compra y adquisición de la plataforma publicitaria y de podcast Megaphone por 235 millones de dólares, lo que sirvió para la monetización de audios y el apogeo de este tipo de producción, que se convirtió en uno de los formatos favoritos del 2022.

En el último año la oferta de podcast de Spotify se extendió a nuevos mercados y registró la existencia de más de cuatro millones de podcast, aunque fueron pocos los que lograron dejar una mayor huella en el 2022 y convertirse en los más populares.

A nivel mundial, el título que lideró el ranking de los más reproducidos fue The Joe Rogan Experience, que además sumó su tercer año consecutivo siendo el podcast favorito.

En la lista de los más escuchados le siguió Call Her Daddy de Alex Cooper; en el tercer peldaño se ubica Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain, una futura exclusiva de Spotify que toca una variedad de temas de la popular creadora estadounidense.

La audio serie chilena Caso 63 fue una de las que logró encabezar por semanas el ranking de los más reproducidos y se ganó el cuarto lugar a nivel mundial. Este podcast en español fue incluso doblado al portugués, brasileño, hindi e inglés.

En el quinto peldaño se ubica el podcast sobre crímenes reales llamado Crime Junkie en voz de Ashley Flowers y Brit Prawat.

Una fuerte competencia

La pandemia de coronavirus no sólo benefició a los podcast al incrementar su número de usuarios, sino que también los audiolibros sumaron más consumidores en diversas plataformas, entre ellas Spotify, pues se estima que pueden dejar ganancias anuales por hasta 70 mil millones de dólares.

La plataforma de streaming, en donde los audiolibros han ido creciendo en un 20%, ha recurrido a la narración de libros con las voces de celebridades de Hollywood.

Su auge también podría deberse a la crítica de la facilidad con la que la plataforma ha dejado hablar a los podcasters, cayendo en errores de mal información en plena pandemia, como fue el caso de Joe Rogan, que además hizo perder a la compañía hasta 2,1 millones de dólares.

