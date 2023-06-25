Ranking Apple en Estados Unidos: top 10 de los podcast más escuchados

Estos son los 10 títulos que todos los usuarios están buscando en Apple. (Infobae)

Aunque hay muchos debates sobre el origen de los podcast y cuál fue el primero en la historia, no cabe duda que el surgimiento de plataformas por streaming como Apple en el nuevo milenio han impulsado la popularidad de este formato.

Como bien lo dice la palabra “podcast”, se trata de un producto de audio que describe una serie episódica disponible para escuchar cuando el usuario así lo desee. La palabra nació formalmente en 2004, cuando se combinó Ipod y broadcast.

Ya se trate de salud, deportes, política, cultura y entretenimiento, este formato también ha recuperado su fama entre el público estadounidense, aunque no todos los géneros gozan de la misma aceptación.

Desde temáticas criminales y hasta bienestar, aquí un listado de los podcast más populares en Estados Unidos.

1. Scamanda

Amanda is a wife. A mother. A blogger. A Christian.A charming, beautiful, bubbly, young woman who lives life to the fullest.But Amanda is dying, with a secret she doesn’t want anyone to know.She starts a blog detailing her cancer journey, and becomes an inspiration, touching and captivating her local community as well as followers all over the world. Until one day investigative producer Nancy gets an anonymous tip telling her to look at Amanda’s blog, setting Nancy on an unimaginable road to uncover Amanda’s secret. Award winning journalist Charlie Webster explores this unbelievable..

2. SmartLess

New episodes come out every Monday for free, with 1-week early access when you join Amazon Music or 1-week early and ad-free for Wondery subscribers"SmartLess" with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett is a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. A nice surprise: in each episode of SmartLess, one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and..

3. Dateline NBC

Current and classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.

4. Under Cover of Knight

In 1996, Sue Knight was found dead in her Athens, TX, home. Her will named a loose acquaintance as the executor of her estate, but after an alleged phone call from the CIA and a dire warning from the local sheriff, the executor stopped asking questions. More than 25 years later, Sue’s memory haunts the town of Athens and the people who knew her. Who was Sue, really? Why did this English expat settle in small-town Texas? And could she still be alive?Under Cover of Knight is an Apple Original podcast, produced by Spoke Media and Castleview Productions. Listen and..

5. The Daily

This is what the news should sound like. The biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, ready by 6 a.m.

6. The Retrievals

Dozens of women seeking to become mothers came to a fertility clinic at Yale. A (five-part) narrative series about the shocking events that unfolded there. From Serial Productions and The New York Times.

7. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

8. The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mystery

When four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their off-campus house on King Road, the media descended on the tiny town of Moscow, Idaho. ABC News Correspondent Kayna Whitworth brings listeners behind the scenes as she investigates the savage murders that captivated and horrified the nation in the winter of 2022. The King Road Killings, an immersive, reported series from ABC Audio, leads up to a scheduled summer court hearing of Bryan Kohberger, the criminology PhD student charged with the murders. In the series, Whitworth takes a close look at whether these students might..

9. Hello Isaac

Isaac Mizrahi is an expert - at almost everything! He’s an iconic fashion designer, actor, singer, television presenter and pretty darned good cook too! Now Isaac wants to meet with other cultural experts to hear how it’s done and talk about everything.

10. Morbid

It’s a lighthearted nightmare in here, weirdos! Morbid is a true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist. Join us for a heavy dose of research with a dash of comedy thrown in for flavor.

*Algunas descripciones podrían no estar disponibles porque la plataforma no las proporciona.

El papel de Apple en la era del streaming

Con sus servicios, Apple también busca dominar la guerra por el streaming. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

Apple Inc. es una empresa estadounidense que produce equipos electrónicos, software y también proporciona servicios multimedia a través de sus diversas plataformas por streaming.

Se trata de una compañía que ha sido considerada en diversos años como una de las más llamativas y valiosas en el mundo. Según The Wall Street Journal, en agosto de 2018 Apple se convirtió en la primera forma en lograr una capitalización por encima de los 2 billones de dólares.

De acuerdo con el reporte del cuarto trimestre de 2022, la compañía tuvo ingresos anuales por $394,300 millones de dólares, un aumento del 8% en una comparación interanual.

A través de su servicio, los usuarios de “la manzanita” pueden acceder a más de 45millones de canciones, más de 30 mil playlist y diversos podcast. Al igual que sus similares, permite descargar las canciones y escucharlas sin conexión.

En cuanto al servicio de iTunes para ver series y películas, los usuarios pueden conocer en tiempo real los contenidos y recomendaciones no sólo de la misma plataforma, sino también de canales o servicios que ofrece, los cuales pueden ser disfrutados en tiempo real o bien ser descargados y disfrutarlos sin conexión a internet.

Entre los títulos que ofrece la compañía está Acapulco, producida por el mexicano Eugenio Derbez; Slow Horses, en donde aparece el actor Gary Oldman; dramas coreanos como Pachinko; series como El Show de Snoopy, entre otros.

SEGUIR LEYENDO:

Más noticias

Más sobre streaming

Series y películas más comentadas en Twitter