Cuál es el podcast más sonado hoy en Apple Estados Unidos

Las producciones de terror y de ficción, como Caso 63, se han posicionado entre los favoritos del público estadounidense en Apple

Por Newsroom Infobae

7 Jun, 2023
Estos son los 10 títulos que todos los usuarios están buscando en Apple. (Infobae)
Aunque hay muchos debates sobre el origen de los podcast y cuál fue el primero en la historia, no cabe duda que el surgimiento de plataformas por streaming como Apple en el nuevo milenio han impulsado la popularidad de este formato.

Como bien lo dice la palabra “podcast”, se trata de un producto de audio que describe una serie episódica disponible para escuchar cuando el usuario así lo desee. La palabra nació formalmente en 2004, cuando se combinó Ipod y broadcast.

Ya se trate de salud, deportes, política, cultura y entretenimiento, este formato también ha recuperado su fama entre el público estadounidense, aunque no todos los géneros gozan de la misma aceptación.

Desde temáticas criminales y hasta bienestar, aquí un listado de los podcast más populares en Estados Unidos.

1. Rachel Maddow Presents: Déjà News

Rachel Maddow, host of the 1 hits “Bag Man” and “Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra,” is back at the mic with a new original series, “Rachel Maddow Presents: Déjà News.” In each episode, Rachel and co-host Isaac-Davy Aronson seek a deeper understanding of a story in today's headlines by asking: Has anything like this ever happened before? Would knowing that help us grapple with what’s happening now and what might happen next? Follow now and listen to the first episode on June 12.

2. Scamanda

Amanda is a wife. A mother. A blogger. A Christian.A charming, beautiful, bubbly, young woman who lives life to the fullest.But Amanda is dying, with a secret she doesn’t want anyone to know.She starts a blog detailing her cancer journey, and becomes an inspiration, touching and captivating her local community as well as followers all over the world. Until one day investigative producer Nancy gets an anonymous tip telling her to look at Amanda’s blog, setting Nancy on an unimaginable road to uncover Amanda’s secret. Award winning journalist Charlie Webster explores this unbelievable..

3. SmartLess

New episodes come out every Monday for free, with 1-week early access when you join Amazon Music or 1-week early and ad-free for Wondery subscribers"SmartLess" with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett is a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. A nice surprise: in each episode of SmartLess, one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and..

4. Dateline NBC

Current and classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.

5. The Daily

This is what the news should sound like. The biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, ready by 6 a.m.

6. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

7. Morbid

It’s a lighthearted nightmare in here, weirdos! Morbid is a true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist. Join us for a heavy dose of research with a dash of comedy thrown in for flavor.

8. Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus wants to know why the hell we don’t hear more from older women, so she’s sitting down with Jane Fonda, Carol Burnett, Amy Tan, Diane von Furstenberg, Isabel Allende and Fran Lebowitz (and more!) to get schooled in how to live a full and meaningful life. Join the Emmy award winning-est actress of all time on her first-ever podcast where each week she has funny, touching, personal conversations with unforgettable women who are always WISER THAN ME.Photo: Ryan Pfluger and August Image

9. Spellcaster: The Fall of Sam Bankman-Fried

When nerdy gamer Sam Bankman-Fried rocketed to fame as the world’s richest 29-year-old, he pledged to donate his billions to good causes. But when Sam's crypto exchange FTX collapsed, billions of dollars went missing, and Sam was in handcuffs, those who knew him were left wondering who was Sam really? A well-meaning billionaire who made a mistake? Or a calculated con man? From Wondery and Bloomberg, the makers of The Shrink Next Door, comes a new story of incredible wealth, betrayal, and what happens when “doing good” goes really, really, bad.

10. Up First

NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The three biggest stories of the day, with reporting and analysis from NPR News in 10 minutes. Available weekdays by 6 a.m. ET, with hosts Leila Fadel, Steve Inskeep, Rachel Martin and A Martinez. Also available on Saturdays by 8 a.m. ET, with Scott Simon. On Sundays, hear a longer exploration behind the headlines with Rachel Martin, available by 8 a.m. ET. Subscribe and listen, then support your local NPR station at donate.npr.org.

*Algunas descripciones podrían no estar disponibles porque la plataforma no las proporciona.

Apple en el streaming

Con sus servicios, Apple también busca dominar la guerra por el streaming. (Apple)
Apple Inc. es una empresa estadounidense que produce equipos electrónicos, software y también proporciona servicios multimedia a través de sus diversas plataformas por streaming.

Se trata de una compañía que ha sido considerada en diversos años como una de las más llamativas y valiosas en el mundo. Según The Wall Street Journal, en agosto de 2018 Apple se convirtió en la primera forma en lograr una capitalización por encima de los 2 billones de dólares.

De acuerdo con el reporte del cuarto trimestre de 2022, la compañía tuvo ingresos anuales por $394,300 millones de dólares, un aumento del 8% en una comparación interanual.

A través de su servicio, los usuarios de “la manzanita” pueden acceder a más de 45millones de canciones, más de 30 mil playlist y diversos podcast. Al igual que sus similares, permite descargar las canciones y escucharlas sin conexión.

En cuanto al servicio de iTunes para ver series y películas, los usuarios pueden conocer en tiempo real los contenidos y recomendaciones no sólo de la misma plataforma, sino también de canales o servicios que ofrece, los cuales pueden ser disfrutados en tiempo real o bien ser descargados y disfrutarlos sin conexión a internet.

Entre los títulos que ofrece la compañía está Acapulco, producida por el mexicano Eugenio Derbez; Slow Horses, en donde aparece el actor Gary Oldman; dramas coreanos como Pachinko; series como El Show de Snoopy, entre otros.

