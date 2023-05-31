Últimas NoticiasPolíticaEconomíaDólar hoyDeportesSociedadPolicialesNewsletters
Cuál es el podcast más popular hoy en Spotify Estados Unidos

Las producciones de terror y de ficción, como Caso 63, se han posicionado entre los favoritos del público estadounidense en Spotify

Por Newsroom Infobae

31 May, 2023
Fundada en el 2006, Spotify tiene presencia en 186 países. (Infobae)
Aunque hay muchos debates sobre el origen de los podcast y cuál fue el primero en la historia, no cabe duda que el surgimiento de plataformas por streaming como Spotify en el nuevo milenio han impulsado la popularidad de este formato.

Como bien lo dice la palabra “podcast”, se trata de un producto de audio que describe una serie episódica disponible para escuchar cuando el usuario así lo desee. La palabra nació formalmente en 2004, cuando se combinó Ipod y broadcast.

Ya se trate de salud, deportes, política, cultura y entretenimiento, este formato también ha recuperado su fama entre el público estadounidense, aunque no todos los géneros gozan de la misma aceptación.

Desde temáticas criminales y hasta bienestar, aquí un listado de los podcast más populares en Estados Unidos.

1. Call Her Daddy

Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy is the most listened to podcast by women on Spotify. In a world prone to snap judgment, Cooper cuts through the bullshit with every guest and topic, asking the questions you want the answers to. Stop guessing what you're going to see on CHD each week - you'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll feel, you'll think. New episodes on Wednesdays only on Spotify. Go to callherdaddy on Instagram if you wanna talk about it.

2. The Joe Rogan Experience

The official podcast of comedian Joe Rogan. Follow The Joe Rogan Clips show page for some of the best moments from the episodes.

3. SmartLess

"SmartLess" with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett is a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. A nice surprise: in each episode of SmartLess, one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and newfound knowledge to feed the SmartLess mind.New episodes on Mondays for free. Listen 1-week early and to all episodes ad-free with Wondery or Amazon Music with a Prime membership or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.

4. Off the Record with DJ Akademiks

Off the Record with DJ Akademiks is a show about music, entertainment, and culture. After spending years reporting on the latest trends in music, Akademiks has cemented his voice in the conversation. Now with Spotify he plans to take his coverage of hip hop to the next level. Beginning September 20th, Off the Record will release three episodes each week featuring roundtable discussions and a special interview with music’s hottest artists and personalities.

5. Scamanda

Amanda is a wife. A mother. A blogger. A Christian. A charming, beautiful, bubbly, young woman who lives life to the fullest. But Amanda is dying, with a secret she doesn’t want anyone to know. She starts a blog detailing her cancer journey, and becomes an inspiration, touching and captivating her local community as well as followers all over the world.  Until one day investigative producer Nancy gets an anonymous tip telling her to look at Amanda’s blog, setting Nancy on an unimaginable road to uncover Amanda’s secret.  Award winning journalist Charlie Webster explores this unbelievable and bizarre, but all-too-real tale, of a woman from San Jose, California whose secret ripped a family apart and left a community in shock.   Scamanda is the true story of a woman whose own words held the key to her secret.  New episodes every Monday. Follow Scamanda on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen. Amanda’s blog posts are read by actor Kendall Horn.

6. This Past Weekend

What happened this past weekend. And sometimes what happened on other days.

7. Huberman Lab

Huberman Lab discusses neuroscience: how our brain and its connections with the organs of our body control our perceptions, our behaviors, and our health. We also discuss existing and emerging tools for measuring and changing how our nervous system works. Dr. Andrew Huberman is a tenured professor of neurobiology and ophthalmology at Stanford School of Medicine. His laboratory studies neural regeneration, neuroplasticity, and brain states such as stress, focus, fear, and optimal performance. For more than 20 years, Dr. Huberman has consistently published original research findings and review articles in top-level peer-reviewed journals, including Nature, Science, Cell, Neuron, and Current Biology. He is a regular member of several National Institutes of Health review panels and a Fellow of the McKnight Foundation and the Pew Charitable Trusts. Dr. Huberman regularly consults for technology development companies, professional athletic organizations, and various units of U.S. and Canadian Special Operations.

8. Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus wants to know why the hell we don’t hear more from older women, so she’s sitting down with Jane Fonda, Carol Burnett, Amy Tan, Diane von Furstenberg, Isabel Allende and Fran Lebowitz (and more!) to get schooled in how to live a full and meaningful life. Join the Emmy award winning-est actress of all time on her first-ever podcast where each week she has funny, touching, personal conversations with unforgettable women who are always WISER THAN ME.Photo: Ryan Pfluger and August Image

9. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

10. Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi Castro

Pretty, Not Smart is a weekly podcast hosted by the prettiest sibling duo, Louie and Yoatzi Castro. Tune in every week as they share all the CHISME on what really happens in their everyday lives. Get ready for juicyyy conversations and fresh perspectivas on what it means to be bonita, inteligente, and everything in between! So put your make up on, do your hair, and listen to the hottest podcast you’ll ever hear. Because it’s ok to be Pretty, Not Smart.  For advertising opportunities please email PodcastPartnershipsStudio71us.com    We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https:bit.ly2EcYbu4   Privacy Policy: https:www.studio71.comterms-and-conditions-usePrivacy%20Policy   

*Algunos títulos podrían no tener descripción porque la plataforma no la proporciona.

Qué son los podcast

Los podcast han retomado fuerza entre los usuarios de las plataformas de streaming, sobre todo tras la pandemia de coronavirus (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)
Un podcast es un producto de audio que tiene una periodicidad definida y puede estar integrado por varios episodios, si bien tiene sus orígenes en la radio, actualmente quienes gustan de este formato pueden encontrarlo en páginas de internet o plataformas de streaming como Spotify.

Aunque los podcast iniciaron como una discusión entre varios participantes sobre un tema en específico, con el paso del tiempo las formas de hacerlos se han ido diversificando y ahora puede estar una persona hablando o un grupo, asimismo, no sólo se usan como espacio para intercambiar puntos de vista, sino también abarcan géneros de entrevista como el podcast #EnCasaDeMara en donde hace preguntas a diversos personajes como Edy Smol, o ficción, como sucede con la historia de suspenso del podcast chileno Caso 63, o tratan temas de ciencia, política, periodismo, bienestar, entre otros.

La palabra “podcast” fue usada por primera vez el 12 de febrero de 2004 por el periodista Ben Hammersley de The Guardian en un artículo en el que hablaba de lo viable que era económicamente el hacer un programa de radio en línea y acceder a ellos cuando los usuarios quieran.

Aunque hay diversos debates sobre cuándo surgió el primer podcast en la historia, son varios los expertos que han señalado que la idea estaba clara desde la creación del fonógrafo de Thomas Alva Edison en 1870, cuando los intelectuales de la época como Philip Hubert, Octave Uzanne o Edward Bellamy pronosticaron que la gente acabría “leyendo con los ojos cerrados” los libros, periódicos y revistas y hasta las mamás dejarían de quedarse roncan contando cuentos a los niños antes de ir a dormir.

Los podcast más escuchados del 2022

Spotify se ha convertido en una de las plataformas por streaming más competitivas. (SOPA Images)
La compañía sueca Spotify anunció en noviembre de 2020 la compra y adquisición de la plataforma publicitaria y de podcast Megaphone por 235 millones de dólares, lo que sirvió para la monetización de audios y el apogeo de este tipo de producción, que se convirtió en uno de los formatos favoritos del 2022.

En el último año la oferta de podcast de Spotify se extendió a nuevos mercados y registró la existencia de más de cuatro millones de podcast, aunque fueron pocos los que lograron dejar una mayor huella en el 2022 y convertirse en los más populares.

A nivel mundial, el título que lideró el ranking de los más reproducidos fue The Joe Rogan Experience, que además sumó su tercer año consecutivo siendo el podcast favorito.

En la lista de los más escuchados le siguió Call Her Daddy de Alex Cooper; en el tercer peldaño se ubica Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain, una futura exclusiva de Spotify que toca una variedad de temas de la popular creadora estadounidense.

La audio serie chilena Caso 63 fue una de las que logró encabezar por semanas el ranking de los más reproducidos y se ganó el cuarto lugar a nivel mundial. Este podcast en español fue incluso doblado al portugués, brasileño, hindi e inglés.

En el quinto peldaño se ubica el podcast sobre crímenes reales llamado Crime Junkie en voz de Ashley Flowers y Brit Prawat.

Podcast vs audiolibros

La pandemia de coronavirus no sólo benefició a los podcast al incrementar su número de usuarios, sino que también los audiolibros sumaron más consumidores en diversas plataformas, entre ellas Spotify, pues se estima que pueden dejar ganancias anuales por hasta 70 mil millones de dólares.

La plataforma de streaming, en donde los audiolibros han ido creciendo en un 20%, ha recurrido a la narración de libros con las voces de celebridades de Hollywood.

Su auge también podría deberse a la crítica de la facilidad con la que la plataforma ha dejado hablar a los podcasters, cayendo en errores de mal información en plena pandemia, como fue el caso de Joe Rogan, que además hizo perder a la compañía hasta 2,1 millones de dólares.

Spotify

