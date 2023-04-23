Top 10 de los podcast más escuchados hoy de Spotify Estados Unidos

Más de una docena de servicios de streaming compiten de forma feroz para ser los reyes del mercado, entre ellos Spotify. (Infobae)

Aunque hay muchos debates sobre el origen de los podcast y cuál fue el primero en la historia, no cabe duda que el surgimiento de plataformas por streaming como Spotify en el nuevo milenio han impulsado la popularidad de este formato.

Como bien lo dice la palabra “podcast”, se trata de un producto de audio que describe una serie episódica disponible para escuchar cuando el usuario así lo desee. La palabra nació formalmente en 2004, cuando se combinó Ipod y broadcast.

Ya se trate de salud, deportes, política, cultura y entretenimiento, este formato también ha recuperado su fama entre el público estadounidense, aunque no todos los géneros gozan de la misma aceptación.

Desde temáticas criminales y hasta bienestar, aquí un listado de los podcast más populares en Estados Unidos.

1. Brain Leak

It’s an IV-drip for your ears! Brain Leak brings Jacksepticeye (Seán McLoughlin) and CrankGameplays (Ethan Nestor) together for a funny, off-kilter and wildly irreverent deep-dive into their brains - even the slimy bits. No topic is too taboo, no subject too out of bounds, no question too dumb..let the word vomit flow!

2. The Joe Rogan Experience

The official podcast of comedian Joe Rogan. Follow The Joe Rogan Clips show page for some of the best moments from the episodes.

3. The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling

The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling is an audio documentary that examines some of the most contentious conflicts of our time through the life and career of the world’s most successful author. In conversation with host Megan Phelps-Roper, J.K. Rowling speaks with unprecedented candor and depth about the controversies surrounding herfrom book bans to debates on gender and sex. The series also examines the forces propelling this moment in history, through interviews with Rowling’s supporters and critics, journalists, historians, clinicians, and more.

4. Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus wants to know why the hell we don’t hear more from older women, so she’s sitting down with Jane Fonda, Carol Burnett, Amy Tan, Diane von Furstenberg, Isabel Allende and Fran Lebowitz (and more!) to get schooled in how to live a full and meaningful life. Join the Emmy award winning-est actress of all time on her first-ever podcast where each week she has funny, touching, personal conversations with unforgettable women who are always WISER THAN ME.Photo: Ryan Pfluger and August Image

5. Huberman Lab

Huberman Lab discusses neuroscience: how our brain and its connections with the organs of our body control our perceptions, our behaviors, and our health. We also discuss existing and emerging tools for measuring and changing how our nervous system works. Dr. Andrew Huberman is a tenured professor of neurobiology and ophthalmology at Stanford School of Medicine. His laboratory studies neural regeneration, neuroplasticity, and brain states such as stress, focus, fear, and optimal performance. For more than 20 years, Dr. Huberman has consistently published original research findings and review articles in top-level peer-reviewed journals, including Nature, Science, Cell, Neuron, and Current Biology. He is a regular member of several National Institutes of Health review panels and a Fellow of the McKnight Foundation and the Pew Charitable Trusts. Dr. Huberman regularly consults for technology development companies, professional athletic organizations, and various units of U.S. and Canadian Special Operations.

6. This Past Weekend

What happened this past weekend. And sometimes what happened on other days.

7. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

8. The Mindset Mentor

The Mindset Mentor podcast is designed for anyone desiring motivation, direction, and focus in life. Host Rob Dial has amassed a passionate following of over 3 million social media followers, including business professionals, entrepreneurs, and small business owners with his expertise and passion for helping motivate people to become the best version of themselves. In this podcast, Rob blends neurology, neurobiology, psychology, early childhood development, cognitive behavioral therapy so that you can understand the way your brain and body work together, because when you understand yourself, it makes it much easier to make a plan to change and succeed. When you master your mindset, you master your life. Over the past 15 years, he has studied with some of the greatest thought leaders of our time like Tony Robbins, Ram Dass, Dr. Joe Dispenza, Jay Shetty, Andrew Huberman and many more. If you're ready to take your life to the next level, are searching for more purpose or you just need extra inspiration or motivation, tune in to The Mindset Mentor Podcast. Follow Rob on Instagram RobDialJr https:www.instagram.comrobdialjr

9. Aware & Aggravated

The ultimate self transformation and self development podcast.

10. The Viall Files

My name is Nick Viall and I host The Viall Files, a podcast that one anonymous reviewer called “surprisingly insightful and substantive.” The Viall Files explores all things dating and love - from post-breakup healing to salacious texts - in our three (and sometimes four) weekly episodes. Ask Nick - Every Monday, listeners navigating a challenging yet relatable interpersonal circumstance--from a 2 year situationship to a blowout fight with their mom to a friendship feud to reigniting intimacy after 10 years of marriage--call in for Nick's signature blunt yet compassionate advice. It's ripe with the type of hard truths your friends are too afraid to say, but you're better off for hearing. Bachelor Recap - We break down this week's episode of the Bachelor, Bachelorette, or Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesdays. This color commentary is full of hot takes, debates, jokes, and the insider knowledge only a former Bachelor can provide. Nick, Ali and Amanda are joined by special celebrity guests--you'd be surprised how many of your favorite actors and comedians are closet bachelor fans. Freestyle - On Tuesday during the Bachelor "off-season," we dive into the hot-button, zeitgeist topics--the latest celebrity drama, trending reality tv shows, new love songmusic video that everyone's obsessed with, and occasionally a months-long highly publicized defamation trial between divorced A-list actors. Our lively discussions include takeaways we can all relate to. We also have "Texting Office Hours," a segment where we help a caller craft, edit, and press the send button on a nerve-wracking message. Going Deeper - Every Thursday, a special guest joins the show for a tell-all interview and to discuss their latest project, their philosophies on love and relationships, plus the most relevant pop culture topics. These episodes conclude with our beloved "Texting Office Hours " segment where Nick, the guest, and our co-hosts team up to give advice to a listener on a message they need help writing. The Update Show - The last Friday of the month, by popular demand (and we mean POPULAR) cliffhangers are resolved and burning questions are answered with updates from our most engaging callers. These much-anticipated follow-ups reveal if the caller took Nick's advice and how everything transpired, providing much-needed resolution to the callers' stories that stole our hearts and attention.

Qué es un podcast

Un podcast es un producto de audio que tiene una periodicidad definida y puede estar integrado por varios episodios, si bien tiene sus orígenes en la radio, hoy día quienes gustan de este formato pueden encontrarlo en páginas de internet o plataformas de streaming como Spotify.

Aunque los podcast iniciaron como una discusión entre varios participantes sobre un tema en particular, con el paso del tiempo las formas de hacerlos se han ido diversificando y ahora puede estar una persona hablando o un grupo, asimismo, no sólo se usan como espacio para intercambiar puntos de vista, sino también abarcan géneros de entrevista como el podcast #EnCasaDeMara en donde hace preguntas a diversos personajes como Edy Smol, o ficción, como sucede con la historia de suspenso del podcast chileno Caso 63, o tratan temas de ciencia, política, periodismo, bienestar, entre otros.

La palabra “podcast” fue usada por primera vez el 12 de febrero de 2004 por el periodista Ben Hammersley de The Guardian en un artículo en el que hablaba de lo viable que era económicamente el hacer un programa de radio en línea y acceder a ellos cuando los usuarios quieran.

Aunque hay diversos debates sobre cuándo surgió el primer podcast en la historia, son varios los expertos que han señalado que la idea estaba clara desde la creación del fonógrafo de Thomas Alva Edison en 1870, cuando los intelectuales de la época como Philip Hubert, Octave Uzanne o Edward Bellamy pronosticaron que la gente acabría “leyendo con los ojos cerrados” los libros, periódicos y revistas y hasta las mamás dejarían de quedarse roncan contando cuentos a los niños antes de ir a dormir.

Los mejores podcast del 2022

La compañía sueca Spotify anunció en noviembre de 2020 la compra y adquisición de la plataforma publicitaria y de podcast Megaphone por 235 millones de dólares, lo que sirvió para la monetización de audios y el apogeo de este tipo de producción, que se convirtió en uno de los formatos favoritos del 2022.

En el último año la oferta de podcast de Spotify se extendió a nuevos mercados y registró la existencia de más de cuatro millones de podcast, aunque fueron pocos los que lograron dejar una mayor huella en el 2022 y convertirse en los más populares.

A nivel mundial, el título que lideró el ranking de los más reproducidos fue The Joe Rogan Experience, que además sumó su tercer año consecutivo siendo el podcast favorito.

En la lista de los más escuchados le siguió Call Her Daddy de Alex Cooper; en el tercer peldaño se ubica Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain, una futura exclusiva de Spotify que toca una variedad de temas de la popular creadora estadounidense.

La audio serie chilena Caso 63 fue una de las que logró encabezar por semanas el ranking de los más reproducidos y se ganó el cuarto lugar a nivel mundial. Este podcast en español fue incluso doblado al portugués, brasileño, hindi e inglés.

En el quinto peldaño se ubica el podcast sobre crímenes reales llamado Crime Junkie en voz de Ashley Flowers y Brit Prawat.

Un fuerte competidor

La pandemia de coronavirus no sólo benefició a los podcast al incrementar su número de usuarios, sino que también los audiolibros sumaron más consumidores en diversas plataformas, entre ellas Spotify, pues se estima que pueden dejar ganancias anuales por hasta 70 mil millones de dólares.

La plataforma de streaming, en donde los audiolibros han ido creciendo en un 20%, ha recurrido a la narración de libros con las voces de celebridades de Hollywood.

Su auge también podría deberse a la crítica de la facilidad con la que la plataforma ha dejado hablar a los podcasters, cayendo en errores de mal información en plena pandemia, como fue el caso de Joe Rogan, que además hizo perder a la compañía hasta 2,1 millones de dólares.