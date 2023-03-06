Estos podcast encabezan la lista de los más populares en Apple Estados Unidos

Estos son los 10 títulos que todos los usuarios están buscando en Apple. (Infobae)

Los podcast son productos de audio que están disponibles a través de archivos o plataformas por streaming, como es el caso de Apple y una de sus grandes ventajas es que el usuario puede escucharlo cuando lo desee y cuantas veces quiera.

Así como en el nuevo milenio las personas pueden estar al tanto de las noticias de su país al tener aplicaciones de medios de comunicación o ver los catálogos de películas desde el celular, también pueden disfrutar de escuchar noticias, historias, relatos, entrevistas, entre otras a través de sus dispositivos móviles sin necesidad de estar pegado a su pantalla y con la posibilidad de hacer otras tareas simultáneamente.

Para no perder más tiempo tratando de decidir qué podcast escuchar, acá traemos un listado de las producciones de audio más populares del momento a través de Apple.

1. The Coldest Case In Laramie

Kim Barker, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter for The New York Times, revisits an unsolved murder that took place while she was in high school in Laramie, Wyoming, nearly 40 years ago. She confronts the conflicting stories people have told themselves about the crime because of an unexpected development: the arrest of a former Laramie police officer accused in the murder.

2. Murdaugh Murders Podcast

For nearly 100 years, one family traded influence and held power in the South Carolina lowcountry until a fatal boat crash involving an allegedly intoxicated heir-apparent shed sunlight on a true crime saga like no-other. Award-winning journalist Mandy Matney of FITSNews.com has been investigating the Murdaugh family since that fateful night in 2019.The now-infamous Murdaugh family is surrounded by seven criminal investigations into insurance fraud, obstruction of justice, the 2021 double homicides of Paul Murdaugh and his mother Maggie, the 2015 murder of young Stephen Smith, and the..

3. Dateline NBC

Current and classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.

4. Strangeland

STRANGELAND from audiochuck is an investigative series that examines cases in immigrant neighborhoods.Season 2: Murder is Maple Shade is hosted by investigative journalist Ben Adair and award-winning journalist with more than 30 years experience across three continents, Tinku Ray.Maple Shade, New Jersey is a quaint suburb where the motto is, “Nice Town, Friendly People.” But on the evening of March 23, 2017, an Indian tech worker, Sasikala Narra, and her six-year-old son, Anish, were found brutally murdered in their apartment. Police questioned the husband and father, Hanumantha, but..

5. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

6. The Daily

This is what the news should sound like. The biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, ready by 6 a.m.

7. Morbid

It’s a lighthearted nightmare in here, weirdos! Morbid is a true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist. Join us for a heavy dose of research with a dash of comedy thrown in for flavor.

8. Sword and Scale Nightmares

Welcome to Sword and Scale Nightmares! True Crime for Bedtime. Your nightmare begins now..

9. Huberman Lab

The Huberman Lab Podcast discusses neuroscience: how our brain and its connections with the organs of our body controls our perceptions, our behaviors, and our health.We also discuss existing and emerging tools for measuring and changing how our nervous system works.Dr. Andrew Huberman is a tenured Professor of Neurobiology and Ophthalmology at Stanford School of Medicine. His laboratory studies neural regeneration, neuroplasticity, and brain states such as stress, focus, fear, and optimal performance.For more than 20 years, Dr. Huberman has consistently published original research..

10. SmartLess

New episodes come out every Monday for free, with 1-week early access when you join Amazon Music or 1-week early and ad-free for Wondery subscribers"SmartLess" with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett is a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. A nice surprise: in each episode of SmartLess, one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and..

*Algunas descripciones podrían no estar disponibles porque la plataforma no las proporciona.

Apple en el streaming

Con sus servicios de audio y video, Apple también busca dominar la guerra por el streaming. (REUTERS)

Apple Inc. es una empresa estadounidense que produce equipos electrónicos, software y también proporciona servicios de audio y video a través de sus diversas plataformas por streaming.

Se trata de una compañía que ha sido considerada en diversos años como una de las más llamativas y valiosas en el mundo. Según The Wall Street Journal, en agosto de 2018 Apple se convirtió en la primera forma en lograr una capitalización por encima de los 2 billones de dólares.

De acuerdo con el reporte del cuarto trimestre de 2022, la compañía tuvo ingresos anuales por $394,300 millones de dólares, un aumento del 8% en una comparación interanual.

A través de su servicio, los usuarios de “la manzanita” pueden acceder a más de 45millones de canciones, más de 30 mil playlist y diversos podcast. Al igual que sus similares, permite descargar las canciones y escucharlas sin conexión.

En cuanto al servicio de iTunes para ver series y películas, los usuarios pueden conocer en tiempo real los contenidos y recomendaciones no sólo de la misma plataforma, sino también de canales o servicios que ofrece, los cuales pueden ser disfrutados en tiempo real o bien ser descargados y disfrutarlos sin conexión a internet.

Entre los títulos que ofrece la compañía está Acapulco, producida por el mexicano Eugenio Derbez; Slow Horses, en donde aparece el actor Gary Oldman; dramas coreanos como Pachinko; series como El Show de Snoopy, entre otros.