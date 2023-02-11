Ranking Spotify en Estados Unidos: top 10 de los podcast más escuchados

Spotify se ha convertido en una de las plataformas más importantes en el mundo debido a su amplio catálogo de música y podcast. (Infobae)

Aunque hay muchos debates sobre el origen de los podcast y cuál fue el primero en la historia, no cabe duda que el surgimiento de plataformas por streaming como Spotify en el nuevo milenio han impulsado la popularidad de este formato.

Como bien lo dice la palabra “podcast”, se trata de un producto de audio que describe una serie episódica disponible para escuchar cuando el usuario así lo desee. La palabra nació formalmente en 2004, cuando se combinó Ipod y broadcast.

Ya se trate de salud, deportes, política, cultura y entretenimiento, este formato también ha recuperado su fama entre el público estadounidense, aunque no todos los géneros gozan de la misma aceptación.

Desde temáticas criminales y hasta bienestar, aquí un listado de los podcast más populares en Estados Unidos.

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

The official podcast of comedian Joe Rogan. Follow The Joe Rogan Clips show page for some of the best moments from the episodes.

2. Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind

Dr. Harleen Quinzel (Christina Ricci) is fresh out of grad school--a new psychologist at Arkham Asylum determined to help the patients her colleagues have written off. But her dad is sick and in need of an expensive, life-saving operation she can’t afford. When she meets “Patient J” (Billy Magnussen), a magnetic criminal able to manipulate everyone but her, Harleen makes a fateful decision leading her and The Joker down a dangerous path that will change Gotham City and Bruce Wayne (Justin Hartley) forever. Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind is created by Eli Horowitz and was produced by Realm in association with Blue Ribbon Content and DC for Spotify Studios.

3. Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar

Breaking Points is a fearless anti-establishment multi-week Youtube and Podcast which holds the powerful to account hosted by Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti

4. Huberman Lab

Huberman Lab discusses neuroscience: how our brain and its connections with the organs of our body control our perceptions, our behaviors, and our health. We also discuss existing and emerging tools for measuring and changing how our nervous system works. Dr. Andrew Huberman is a tenured Professor of Neurobiology and Ophthalmology at Stanford School of Medicine. His laboratory studies neural regeneration, neuroplasticity, and brain states such as stress, focus, fear, and optimal performance. For more than 20 years, Dr. Huberman has consistently published original research findings and review articles in top-level peer-reviewed journals, including Nature, Science, Cell, Neuron, and Current Biology. He is a regular member of several National Institutes of Health review panels and a Fellow of the McKnight Foundation and the Pew Charitable Trusts. Dr. Huberman regularly consults for technology development companies, professional athletic organizations, and various units of U.S. and Canadian Special Operations.

5. New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce

Football’s funniest family duo Jason Kelce from the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis Kelce from the Kansas City Chiefs team up to provide next-level access to life in the league as it unfolds. The two brothers and Super Bowl champions drop weekly insights about their games and share unique perspectives on trending NFL news and sports headlines. Plus, entertaining stories from a combined 21 years in the league, off-field interests, and engaging conversations with special guests. Watch and listen to new episodes every Wednesday during the NFL season & check us out on Instagram, Twitter and Tiktok for all the best moments from the show.

6. That Chapter Podcast

That Chapter Podcast is your home for the craziest true crime cases, weirdest plots, and strangest horrors from around the world, from back in the day to today. That Chapter Podcast has it all, telling you the scariest stories with a little laugh or two along the way.

7. Call Her Daddy

Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy is the most listened to podcast by women on Spotify. In a world prone to snap judgment, Cooper cuts through the bullshit with every guest and topic, asking the questions you want the answers to. Stop guessing what you're going to see on CHD each week - you'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll feel, you'll think. New episodes on Wednesdays only on Spotify. Go to callherdaddy on Instagram if you wanna talk about it.

8. This Past Weekend

What happened this past weekend. And sometimes what happened on other days.

9. Wizards of Waverly Pod

Get ready to travel back to Waverly Place with hosts Jennifer Stone ("Harper Finkle") and David DeLuise ("Jerry Russo") as they rewatch the beloved Disney Channel series for the first time in years. Wizards of Waverly Pod includes never heard before behind-the-scenes moments, features interviews with the show's cast and crew, including Selena Gomez ("Alex Russo"), Josh Sussman ("Hugh Normous"), Peter Murrieta (Series Showrunner), and so many more. Jennifer and David also explore the show's impact on pop culture and their personal lives. Whether you're a long-time fan or just discovering "Wizards of Waverly Place" for the first time, this podcast is the perfect way to dive deeper into the world of the show and the significant cultural impact it made. And remember..everything is not what it seems!

10. HBO's The Last of Us Podcast

The official companion podcast for the new HBO Original series The Last of Us, based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name. Each week, join Host Troy Baker (who played Joel in the video game) as he breaks down episodes of the TV series with Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. Together they’ll dive into key moments and reveal behind the scenes stories from the making of this action survival series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

Los podcast han retomado fuerza entre los usuarios de las plataformas de streaming, sobre todo tras la pandemia de coronavirus (Getty Images)

Un podcast es un producto de audio que tiene una periodicidad definida y puede estar integrado por varios episodios, si bien tiene sus orígenes en la radio, actualmente quienes gustan de este formato pueden encontrarlo en páginas de internet o plataformas de streaming como Spotify.

Aunque los podcast iniciaron como una discusión entre varios participantes sobre un tema en particular, con el paso del tiempo las formas de hacerlos se han ido diversificando y ahora puede estar una persona hablando o un grupo, asimismo, no sólo se usan como espacio para intercambiar puntos de vista, sino también abarcan géneros de entrevista como el podcast #EnCasaDeMara en donde hace preguntas a diversos personajes como Edy Smol, o ficción, como sucede con la historia de suspenso del podcast chileno Caso 63, o tratan temas de ciencia, política, periodismo, bienestar, entre otros.

La palabra “podcast” fue usada por primera vez el 12 de febrero de 2004 por el periodista Ben Hammersley de The Guardian en un artículo en el que hablaba de lo viable que era económicamente el hacer un programa de radio en línea y acceder a ellos cuando los usuarios quieran.

Spotify se ha convertido en una de las plataformas por streaming más competitivas. (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

La compañía sueca Spotify anunció en noviembre de 2020 la compra y adquisición de la plataforma publicitaria y de podcast Megaphone por 235 millones de dólares, lo que sirvió para la monetización de audios y el apogeo de este tipo de producción, que se convirtió en uno de los formatos favoritos del 2022.

En el último año la oferta de podcast de Spotify se extendió a nuevos mercados y registró la existencia de más de cuatro millones de podcast, aunque fueron pocos los que lograron dejar una mayor huella en el 2022 y convertirse en los más populares.

A nivel mundial, el título que lideró el ranking de los más reproducidos fue The Joe Rogan Experience, que además sumó su tercer año consecutivo siendo el podcast favorito.

En la lista de los más escuchados le siguió Call Her Daddy de Alex Cooper; en el tercer peldaño se ubica Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain, una futura exclusiva de Spotify que toca una variedad de temas de la popular creadora estadounidense.

La audio serie chilena Caso 63 fue una de las que logró encabezar por semanas el ranking de los más reproducidos y se ganó el cuarto lugar a nivel mundial. Este podcast en español fue incluso doblado al portugués, brasileño, hindi e inglés.

En el quinto peldaño se ubica el podcast sobre crímenes reales llamado Crime Junkie en voz de Ashley Flowers y Brit Prawat.

Un fuerte competidor

La pandemia de coronavirus no sólo benefició a los podcast al incrementar su número de usuarios, sino que también los audiolibros sumaron más consumidores en diversas plataformas, entre ellas Spotify, pues se estima que pueden dejar ganancias anuales por hasta 70 mil millones de dólares.

La plataforma de streaming, en donde los audiolibros han ido creciendo en un 20%, ha recurrido a la narración de libros con las voces de celebridades de Hollywood.

Su auge también podría deberse a la crítica de la facilidad con la que la plataforma ha dejado hablar a los podcasters, cayendo en errores de mal información en plena pandemia, como fue el caso de Joe Rogan, que además hizo perder a la compañía hasta 2,1 millones de dólares.