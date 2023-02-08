Los mejores podcast de Spotify Estados Unidos para escuchar este día

Fundada en el 2006, Spotify tiene presencia en 186 países. (Infobae)

Considerado como uno de los formatos digitales más “íntimos”, los podcast han ganado fama y se han posicionado entre el gusto del público estadounidense a raíz de la llegada de plataformas por streaming en el nuevo milenio como es el caso de Spotify.

Su boom fue significativo desde que surgió la pandemia de coronavirus en 2020, que obligó a la mayoría de las personas a permanecer en el confinamiento, quienes a su vez empezaron a experimentar formatos y canales diversos para informarse y entretenerse.

Los podcast son productos de audio que están a disposióna través de archivos o plataformas por streaming y una de sus grandes ventajas es que el usuario puede escucharlo cuando lo desee y cuantas veces quiera.

Sin embargo, el podcast no es algo nuevo, sino que se trata de un producto que gozó de amplia popularidad a principios del siglo XXI, pero que luego quedó relegado por la llegada de los discos compactos, ipods, entre otros.

No obstante, su fácil acceso, los amplios géneros y sus diversas narrativas han facilitado su nuevo apogeo y muchas empresas han comenzado a apostar nuevamente por ellas para llegar a más usuarios.

Actualmente este tipo de producciones han sido bien recibidas en Estados Unidos y prueba de ello son estos 10 podcast que están en boca de todos.

1. Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind

Dr. Harleen Quinzel (Christina Ricci) is fresh out of grad school--a new psychologist at Arkham Asylum determined to help the patients her colleagues have written off. But her dad is sick and in need of an expensive, life-saving operation she can’t afford. When she meets “Patient J” (Billy Magnussen), a magnetic criminal able to manipulate everyone but her, Harleen makes a fateful decision leading her and The Joker down a dangerous path that will change Gotham City and Bruce Wayne (Justin Hartley) forever. Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind is created by Eli Horowitz and was produced by Realm in association with Blue Ribbon Content and DC for Spotify Studios.

2. The Joe Rogan Experience

The official podcast of comedian Joe Rogan. Follow The Joe Rogan Clips show page for some of the best moments from the episodes.

3. New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce

Football’s funniest family duo Jason Kelce from the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis Kelce from the Kansas City Chiefs team up to provide next-level access to life in the league as it unfolds. The two brothers and Super Bowl champions drop weekly insights about their games and share unique perspectives on trending NFL news and sports headlines. Plus, entertaining stories from a combined 21 years in the league, off-field interests, and engaging conversations with special guests. Watch and listen to new episodes every Wednesday during the NFL season & check us out on Instagram, Twitter and Tiktok for all the best moments from the show.

4. Huberman Lab

Huberman Lab discusses neuroscience: how our brain and its connections with the organs of our body control our perceptions, our behaviors, and our health. We also discuss existing and emerging tools for measuring and changing how our nervous system works. Dr. Andrew Huberman is a tenured Professor of Neurobiology and Ophthalmology at Stanford School of Medicine. His laboratory studies neural regeneration, neuroplasticity, and brain states such as stress, focus, fear, and optimal performance. For more than 20 years, Dr. Huberman has consistently published original research findings and review articles in top-level peer-reviewed journals, including Nature, Science, Cell, Neuron, and Current Biology. He is a regular member of several National Institutes of Health review panels and a Fellow of the McKnight Foundation and the Pew Charitable Trusts. Dr. Huberman regularly consults for technology development companies, professional athletic organizations, and various units of U.S. and Canadian Special Operations.

5. HBO's The Last of Us Podcast

The official companion podcast for the new HBO Original series The Last of Us, based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name. Each week, join Host Troy Baker (who played Joel in the video game) as he breaks down episodes of the TV series with Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. Together they’ll dive into key moments and reveal behind the scenes stories from the making of this action survival series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

6. Cup of Justice

We all want to drink from the same Cup of Justice.. and it starts with learning about our legal system. With tales from the newsroom and the courtroom, Mandy Matney, Liz Farrell and Eric Bland invite you to gain knowledge, insight, and tools to hold public agencies and officials accountable. Beginning as bonus episodes to the Murdaugh Murders Podcast with analysis of the trials of Alex Murdaugh and co-conspirators, Cup of Justice launched as its own show in January of 2023. Mandy Matney, Liz Farrell from the Murdaugh Murders Podcast and everyone’s favorite attorney Eric Bland take a hard look at everything from the state of news to important cases around the world. INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM Mandy and Liz are two of the most driven and talented investigative journalists who are revolutionizing how news is derived and delivered. Join them as they pull at threads and chase down leads to get the story straight. THE LAW With the expertise of Eric Bland, we empower listeners to understand their legal system in an entertaining format while providing tools to hold agencies and public figures accountable in order to give voice to victims and change those systems for the better. JUSTICE SYSTEMS We know that our justice systems are intimidating, but we will all encounter it at one point. Together, our hosts create the perfect trifecta of legal expertise, journalistic integrity and a fire lit to expose the truth wherever it leads. Learn more about our hosts and mission at CupofJusticePod.com Support Our Podcast at: https:murdaughmurderspodcast.comsupport-the-show Please consider sharing your support by leaving a review on Apple at the following link: The views expressed on the Cup of Justice bonus episodes do not constitute legal advice. Listeners desiring legal advice for any particular legal matter are urged to consult an attorney of their choosing who can provide legal advice based upon a full understanding of the facts and circumstances of their claim. The views expressed on the Cup of Justice episodes also do not express the views or opinions of Bland Richter, LLP, or its attorneys.

7. This Past Weekend

What happened this past weekend. And sometimes what happened on other days.

8. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

9. Cameron Hanes - Keep Hammering Collective

The Keep Hammering Collective podcast sheds light on outliers who have accomplished extraordinary things, to help you find motivation in your everyday life and KeepHammering.

10. On Purpose with Jay Shetty

My name is Jay Shetty, and my purpose is to make wisdom go viral. I’m fortunate to have fascinating conversations with the most insightful people in the world, and on my podcast, I’m sharing those conversation with you. New episodes Mondays and Fridays. Listen anywhere you get your podcasts, and please rate and review the podcast if you enjoy it. Live life today ON PURPOSE.

Los podcast han retomado fuerza entre los usuarios de las plataformas de streaming, sobre todo tras la pandemia de coronavirus (Google)

Un podcast es un producto de audio que tiene una periodicidad definida y puede estar integrado por varios episodios, si bien tiene sus orígenes en la radio, hoy día quienes gustan de este formato pueden encontrarlo en páginas de internet o plataformas de streaming como Spotify.

Aunque los podcast iniciaron como una discusión entre varios participantes sobre un tema en específico, con el paso del tiempo las formas de hacerlos se han ido diversificando y ahora puede estar una persona hablando o un grupo, asimismo, no sólo se usan como espacio para intercambiar puntos de vista, sino también abarcan géneros de entrevista como el podcast #EnCasaDeMara en donde hace preguntas a diversos personajes como Edy Smol, o ficción, como sucede con la historia de suspenso del podcast chileno Caso 63, o tratan temas de ciencia, política, periodismo, bienestar, entre otros.

La palabra “podcast” fue usada por primera vez el 12 de febrero de 2004 por el periodista Ben Hammersley de The Guardian en un artículo en el que hablaba de lo viable que era económicamente el hacer un programa de radio en línea y acceder a ellos cuando los usuarios quieran.

Spotify se ha convertido en una de las plataformas por streaming más competitivas. (Pixabay)

La compañía sueca Spotify anunció en noviembre de 2020 la compra y adquisición de la plataforma publicitaria y de podcast Megaphone por 235 millones de dólares, lo que sirvió para la monetización de audios y el apogeo de este tipo de producción, que se convirtió en uno de los formatos favoritos del 2022.

En el último año la oferta de podcast de Spotify se extendió a nuevos mercados y registró la existencia de más de cuatro millones de podcast, aunque fueron pocos los que lograron dejar una mayor huella en el 2022 y convertirse en los más populares.

A nivel mundial, el título que lideró el ranking de los más reproducidos fue The Joe Rogan Experience, que además sumó su tercer año consecutivo siendo el podcast favorito.

En la lista de los más escuchados le siguió Call Her Daddy de Alex Cooper; en el tercer peldaño se ubica Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain, una futura exclusiva de Spotify que toca una variedad de temas de la popular creadora estadounidense.

La audio serie chilena Caso 63 fue una de las que logró encabezar por semanas el ranking de los más reproducidos y se ganó el cuarto lugar a nivel mundial. Este podcast en español fue incluso doblado al portugués, brasileño, hindi e inglés.

En el quinto peldaño se ubica el podcast sobre crímenes reales llamado Crime Junkie en voz de Ashley Flowers y Brit Prawat.

Una fuerte competencia

La pandemia de coronavirus no sólo benefició a los podcast al incrementar su número de usuarios, sino que también los audiolibros sumaron más consumidores en diversas plataformas, entre ellas Spotify, pues se estima que pueden dejar ganancias anuales por hasta 70 mil millones de dólares.

La plataforma de streaming, en donde los audiolibros han ido creciendo en un 20%, ha recurrido a la narración de libros con las voces de celebridades de Hollywood.

Su auge también podría deberse a la crítica de la facilidad con la que la plataforma ha dejado hablar a los podcasters, cayendo en errores de mal información en plena pandemia, como fue el caso de Joe Rogan, que además hizo perder a la compañía hasta 2,1 millones de dólares.