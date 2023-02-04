Ranking Apple en Estados Unidos: top 10 de los podcast más populares

Más de una docena de servicios de streaming compiten de forma feroz para ser los reyes del mercado, entre ellos Apple. (Infobae)

Los podcast son productos de audio que están al alcance a través de archivos o plataformas por streaming, como es el caso de Apple y una de sus grandes ventajas es que el usuario puede escucharlo cuando lo desee y cuantas veces quiera.

Así como en el nuevo milenio las personas pueden estar al tanto de las noticias de su país al tener aplicaciones de medios de comunicación o ver los catálogos de películas desde el celular, también pueden disfrutar de escuchar noticias, historias, relatos, entrevistas, entre otras a través de sus dispositivos móviles sin necesidad de estar pegado a su pantalla y con la posibilidad de hacer otras tareas simultáneamente.

Para no perder más tiempo tratando de decidir qué podcast escuchar, acá traemos un listado de las producciones de audio más populares del momento a través de Apple.

1. New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce

Football’s funniest family duo Jason Kelce from the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis Kelce from the Kansas City Chiefs team up to provide next-level access to life in the league as it unfolds. The two brothers and Super Bowl champions drop weekly insights about their games and share unique perspectives on trending NFL news and sports headlines. Plus, entertaining stories from a combined 21 years in the league, off-field interests, and engaging conversations with special guests. Watch and listen to new episodes every Wednesday during the NFL season & check us out on Instagram, Twitter..

2. Huberman Lab

The Huberman Lab Podcast discusses neuroscience: how our brain and its connections with the organs of our body controls our perceptions, our behaviors, and our health.We also discuss existing and emerging tools for measuring and changing how our nervous system works.Dr. Andrew Huberman is a tenured Professor of Neurobiology and Ophthalmology at Stanford School of Medicine. His laboratory studies neural regeneration, neuroplasticity, and brain states such as stress, focus, fear, and optimal performance.For more than 20 years, Dr. Huberman has consistently published original research..

3. Cup of Justice

We all want to drink from the same Cup of Justice.. and it starts with learning about our legal system. With tales from the newsroom and the courtroom, Mandy Matney, Liz Farrell and Eric Bland invite you to gain knowledge, insight, and tools to hold public agencies and officials accountable. Beginning as bonus episodes to the Murdaugh Murders Podcast with analysis of the trials of Alex Murdaugh and co-conspirators, Cup of Justice launched as its own show in January of 2023.Mandy Matney, Liz Farrell from the Murdaugh Murders Podcast and everyone’s favorite attorney Eric Bland take a hard..

4. Dateline NBC

Current and classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.

5. The Daily

This is what the news should sound like. The biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, ready by 6 a.m.

6. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

7. On Purpose with Jay Shetty

My name is Jay Shetty, and my purpose is to make wisdom go viral. I’m fortunate to have fascinating conversations with the most insightful people in the world, and on my podcast, I’m sharing those conversation with you. New episodes Mondays and Fridays. Listen anywhere you get your podcasts, and please rate and review the podcast if you enjoy it. Live life today ON PURPOSE.

8. Morbid

It’s a lighthearted nightmare in here, weirdos! Morbid is a true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist. Join us for a heavy dose of research with a dash of comedy thrown in for flavor.

9. HBO's The Last of Us Podcast

The official companion podcast for the new HBO Original series The Last of Us, based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name. Each week, join Host Troy Baker (who played Joel in the video game) as he breaks down episodes of the TV series with co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. Together they’ll dive into key moments and reveal behind the scenes stories from the making of this action survival series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

10. SmartLess

New episodes come out every Monday for free, with 1-week early access when you join Amazon Music or 1-week early and ad-free for Wondery subscribers"SmartLess" with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett is a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. A nice surprise: in each episode of SmartLess, one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and..

Con sus servicios de audio y video, Apple también busca dominar la guerra por el streaming. (REUTERS/Yves Herman)

Apple Inc. es una empresa estadounidense que produce equipos electrónicos, software y también proporciona servicios de audio y video a través de sus diversas plataformas por streaming.

Se trata de una compañía que ha sido considerada en diversos años como una de las más llamativas y valiosas en el mundo. Según The Wall Street Journal, en agosto de 2018 Apple se convirtió en la primera forma en lograr una capitalización por encima de los 2 billones de dólares.

De acuerdo con el reporte del cuarto trimestre de 2022, la compañía tuvo ingresos anuales por $394,300 millones de dólares, un aumento del 8% en una comparación interanual.

A través de su servicio, los usuarios de “la manzanita” pueden acceder a más de 45millones de canciones, más de 30 mil playlist y diversos podcast. Al igual que sus similares, permite descargar las canciones y escucharlas sin conexión.

En cuanto al servicio de iTunes para ver series y películas, los usuarios pueden conocer en tiempo real los contenidos y recomendaciones no sólo de la misma plataforma, sino también de canales o servicios que ofrece, los cuales pueden ser disfrutados en tiempo real o bien ser descargados y disfrutarlos sin conexión a internet.

Entre los títulos que ofrece la compañía está Acapulco, producida por el mexicano Eugenio Derbez; Slow Horses, en donde aparece el actor Gary Oldman; dramas coreanos como Pachinko; series como El Show de Snoopy, entre otros.