AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAQUÉ PUEDO VERECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESLEAMOS
Viernes 20 de Enero de 2023
Argentina CampeónÚltimas noticiasDólar hoyRusia invade UcraniaTendenciasNewsletters
Noticias

Los 10 podcast de Apple en Estados Unidos para engancharse este día

Desde podcast de terror y ficción hasta comedia, estas son las producciones que han conquistado al público estadounidense en Apple

Por

Newsroom Infobae

20 de Enero de 2023
Más de una docena de servicios de streaming compiten de forma feroz para ser los reyes del mercado, entre ellos Apple. (Infobae)
Más de una docena de servicios de streaming compiten de forma feroz para ser los reyes del mercado, entre ellos Apple. (Infobae)

Aunque hay muchos debates sobre el origen de los podcast y cuál fue el primero en la historia, no cabe duda que el surgimiento de plataformas por streaming como Apple en el nuevo milenio han impulsado la popularidad de este formato.

Como bien lo dice la palabra “podcast”, se trata de un producto de audio que describe una serie episódica disponible para escuchar cuando el usuario así lo desee. La palabra nació formalmente en 2004, cuando se combinó Ipod y broadcast.

Ya se trate de salud, deportes, política, cultura y entretenimiento, este formato también ha recuperado su fama entre el público estadounidense, aunque no todos los géneros gozan de la misma aceptación.

Desde temáticas criminales y hasta bienestar, aquí un listado de los podcast más populares en Estados Unidos.

1. Huberman Lab

The Huberman Lab Podcast discusses neuroscience: how our brain and its connections with the organs of our body controls our perceptions, our behaviors, and our health.We also discuss existing and emerging tools for measuring and changing how our nervous system works.Dr. Andrew Huberman is a tenured Professor of Neurobiology and Ophthalmology at Stanford School of Medicine. His laboratory studies neural regeneration, neuroplasticity, and brain states such as stress, focus, fear, and optimal performance.For more than 20 years, Dr. Huberman has consistently published original research..

2. Suspect

Suspect is an investigative series about mislaid justice and the kinds of weighty decisions that detectives, lawyers, and jurors make every day - decisions that, once made, are almost impossible to reverse.Season 2: Vanished in the Snow chronicles the disappearance of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews. For three and a half decades, her disappearance was a mystery – a riddle neither authorities nor her family members could solve. The residents of her cloistered Colorado hometown had scoured every inch of prairie. The President of the United States appealed to..

3. HBOs The Last of Us Podcast

The official companion podcast for the new HBO Original series The Last of Us, based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name. Each week, join Host Troy Baker (who played Joel in the video game) as he breaks down episodes of the TV series with co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. Together they’ll dive into key moments and reveal  behind the scenes stories from the making of this action survival series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. 

4. Dateline NBC

Current and classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.

5. The Daily

This is what the news should sound like. The biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, ready by 6 a.m.

6. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

7. TRIGGERnometry

Comedians Konstantin Kisin and Francis Foster create honest conversations with fascinating people. New episodes every Monday and Thursday.

8. Morbid

It’s a lighthearted nightmare in here, weirdos! Morbid is a true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist. Join us for a heavy dose of research with a dash of comedy thrown in for flavor.

9. SmartLess

New episodes come out every Monday for free, with 1-week early access when you join Amazon Music or 1-week early and ad-free for Wondery+ subscribers"SmartLess" with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett is a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. A nice surprise: in each episode of SmartLess, one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and..

10. The Bible Recap

The Bible Recap


*Algunas descripciones podrían no estar disponibles porque la plataforma no las proporciona.

Apple en el streaming

Apple"
Con sus servicios de audio y video, Apple también busca dominar la guerra por el streaming. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

Apple Inc. es una empresa estadounidense que produce equipos electrónicos, software y también proporciona servicios de audio y video a través de sus diversas plataformas por streaming.

Se trata de una compañía que ha sido considerada en diversos años como una de las más llamativas y valiosas en el mundo. Según The Wall Street Journal, en agosto de 2018 Apple se convirtió en la primera forma en lograr una capitalización por encima de los 2 billones de dólares.

De acuerdo con el reporte del cuarto trimestre de 2022, la compañía tuvo ingresos anuales por $394,300 millones de dólares, un aumento del 8% en una comparación interanual.

Spotify
Spotify y Apple buscan liderar el mercado de streaming musical y de podcast. (Infobae/Anayeli Tapia)

A través de su servicio, los usuarios de “la manzanita” pueden acceder a más de 45millones de canciones, más de 30 mil playlist y diversos podcast. Al igual que sus similares, permite descargar las canciones y escucharlas sin conexión.

En cuanto al servicio de iTunes para ver series y películas, los usuarios pueden conocer en tiempo real los contenidos y recomendaciones no sólo de la misma plataforma, sino también de canales o servicios que ofrece, los cuales pueden ser disfrutados en tiempo real o bien ser descargados y disfrutarlos sin conexión a internet.

Entre los títulos que ofrece la compañía está Acapulco, producida por el mexicano Eugenio Derbez; Slow Horses, en donde aparece el actor Gary Oldman; dramas coreanos como Pachinko; series como El Show de Snoopy, entre otros.

SEGUIR LEYENDO:

Más sobre streaming

Rankings de K-pop

Rankings de K-dramas

Series y películas más comentadas en Twitter

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

AppleRanking Apple EEUUApple PodcastStreamingque puedo escucharNoticias

Últimas Noticias

Una turista bonaerense sufrió la amputación de un pie tras ser arrastrada por un alud en Bariloche: su estado de salud es crítico

A pesar de los pronósticos meteorológicos adversos, la mujer y su pareja decidieron emprender una caminata hasta un refugio de montaña. Pero un sorpresivo temporal los sorprendió en pleno recorrido: ella no pudo salvarse de la ola de piedras y barro

Bolsonaro quiere que la Justicia Electoral no investigue el borrador del decreto que buscaba desconocer las elecciones

“Jjamás fue publicado, ni lo iba a ser”, justificó la defensa del ex presidente ultraderechista en una respuesta enviada el jueves

El gobierno de Luis Arce decidió cerrar la misión técnica de la ONU que vela por los derechos humanos en Bolivia

El director de Human Rights Watch para las Américas alertó que “la principal víctima de esta decisión es, lamentablemente, la ciudadanía boliviana”

Gran Hermano sin filtros: Camila se le declaró a Marcos y él le dijo lo que piensa de ella

La integrante de la casa aprovecha cualquier oportunidad para estar cerca del “primo”, aunque más de un vez sintió el rechazo

Optimismo entre los empresarios argentinos que participan de la FITUR: se realizaron más de 1.700 reuniones con operadores turísticos

“Cambio de ánimo” y “ganas de conocer la Argentina”, fueron algunas de las frases más escuchadas entre los participantes privados de la feria turística que se realiza en Madrid . El “factor Mundial”
MAS NOTICIAS

TE PUEDE INTERESAR

Racing venció a Boca Juniors con un polémico penal en el final y se consagró campeón de la Supercopa Internacional

Argentine Super Cup - Boca Juniors v Racing Club

Cómo, dónde y cuándo se podrá ver el cometa verde, que se acercará a la Tierra por primera vez desde la Edad de Hielo

Cometa verde / Adam Block | Steward Observatory | University of Arizona

Gran Hermano sin filtros: Camila se le declaró a Marcos y él le dijo lo que piensa de ella

Gran Hermano - La charla sin filtros de Marcos y Camila

Una sofisticada estafa publicitaria falsificó más de 1.700 aplicaciones y afectó a 11 millones de teléfonos

Simulacro de Ransomware

Un estado norteamericano propuso prohibir la venta de autos eléctricos a partir de 2035

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla car charges at a Supercharger station in Singapore

Cómo les impactó la canción de Shakira y Bizarrap a Casio, Ferrari, Rolex y Twingo en redes sociales

Portada logos Casio, Rolex, Ferrari y Twingo

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Twitter ya tiene opción para marcar tweets que se quieren ver después

Twitter ya tiene opción para marcar tweets que se quieren ver después

Una turista bonaerense sufrió la amputación de un pie tras ser arrastrada por un alud en Bariloche: su estado de salud es crítico

Optimismo entre los empresarios argentinos que participan de la FITUR: se realizaron más de 1.700 reuniones con operadores turísticos

“Cobra Kai” es renovada por una sexta y última temporada en Netflix

Para la Rural, con el costo fiscal del dólar soja, las retenciones podrían haberse reducido a la mitad

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Supermercados de Punta del Este subieron los precios por el verano y están 7,4% más caros que Montevideo

Supermercados de Punta del Este subieron los precios por el verano y están 7,4% más caros que Montevideo

Caso Encuentro: los detalles del escándalo de corrupción que involucra al cuñado del presidente de Ecuador

Twitter ya tiene opción para marcar tweets que se quieren ver después

Bolsonaro quiere que la Justicia Electoral no investigue el borrador del decreto que buscaba desconocer las elecciones

Arabia Saudita rechazó normalizar sus relaciones con Israel sin la creación de un Estado palestino

TELESHOW

Gran Hermano sin filtros: Camila se le declaró a Marcos y él le dijo lo que piensa de ella

Gran Hermano sin filtros: Camila se le declaró a Marcos y él le dijo lo que piensa de ella

Pedro Aznar incursionó en el reggaetón y las redes explotaron de comentarios

Lali Espósito y Miranda! grabaron una nueva versión del tema Yo te diré que generó revuelo en las redes

Ranking Spotify en Argentina: top 10 de los podcast favoritos

Diego Brancatelli continúa internado y se sometió a un bloqueo lumbar

DEPORTES

Tras la consagración de Racing ante Boca Juniors en la Supercopa Internacional, así está la tabla histórica de títulos

Tras la consagración de Racing ante Boca Juniors en la Supercopa Internacional, así está la tabla histórica de títulos

Racing venció a Boca Juniors con un polémico penal en el final y se consagró campeón de la Supercopa Internacional

Los casos más recientes de futbolistas ligados a la Liga MX y con polémicas legales

Pumas UNAM ejecutará sanciones en contra de Dani Alves tras ser acusado por abuso sexual en España

Liga MX y MLS definieron los grupos para la Leagues Cup 2023, el torneo inédito de tres naciones