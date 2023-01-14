AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAQUÉ PUEDO VERECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESLEAMOS
Sábado 14 de Enero de 2023
Argentina CampeónÚltimas noticiasDólar hoyRusia invade UcraniaTendenciasNewsletters
Noticias

Cuál es el podcast más popular hoy en Apple Estados Unidos

Las producciones de terror y de ficción, como Caso 63, se han posicionado entre los favoritos del público estadounidense en Apple

Por

Newsroom Infobae

14 de Enero de 2023
Más de una docena de servicios de streaming compiten de forma feroz para ser los reyes del mercado, entre ellos Apple. (Infobae)
Más de una docena de servicios de streaming compiten de forma feroz para ser los reyes del mercado, entre ellos Apple. (Infobae)

Aunque hay muchos debates sobre el origen de los podcast y cuál fue el primero en la historia, no cabe duda que el surgimiento de plataformas por streaming como Apple en el nuevo milenio han impulsado la popularidad de este formato.

Como bien lo dice la palabra “podcast”, se trata de un producto de audio que describe una serie episódica disponible para escuchar cuando el usuario así lo desee. La palabra nació formalmente en 2004, cuando se combinó Ipod y broadcast.

Ya se trate de salud, deportes, política, cultura y entretenimiento, este formato también ha recuperado su fama entre el público estadounidense, aunque no todos los géneros gozan de la misma aceptación.

Desde temáticas criminales y hasta bienestar, aquí un listado de los podcast más populares en Estados Unidos.

1. Suspect

Suspect is an investigative series about mislaid justice and the kinds of weighty decisions that detectives, lawyers, and jurors make every day - decisions that, once made, are almost impossible to reverse.Season 2: Vanished in the Snow chronicles the disappearance of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews. For three and a half decades, her disappearance was a mystery – a riddle neither authorities nor her family members could solve. The residents of her cloistered Colorado hometown had scoured every inch of prairie. The President of the United States appealed to..

2. The Daily

This is what the news should sound like. The biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, ready by 6 a.m.

3. Dateline NBC

Current and classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.

4. Huberman Lab

The Huberman Lab Podcast discusses neuroscience: how our brain and its connections with the organs of our body controls our perceptions, our behaviors, and our health.We also discuss existing and emerging tools for measuring and changing how our nervous system works.Dr. Andrew Huberman is a tenured Professor of Neurobiology and Ophthalmology at Stanford School of Medicine. His laboratory studies neural regeneration, neuroplasticity, and brain states such as stress, focus, fear, and optimal performance.For more than 20 years, Dr. Huberman has consistently published original research..

5. The Catechism in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)

In Ascension’s The Catechism in a Year podcast, Fr. Mike Schmitz guides you through the entire Catechism of the Catholic Church in 365 episodes, providing explanation, insight, and encouragement along the way.Unlike any other Catechism podcast, The Catechism in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz) podcast follows a reading plan inspired by Ascension’s Foundations of Faith approach, a color-coded approach that reveals the structure of the Catechism, making it easier to read and understand. With this podcast, you’ll finally understand what it means to be Catholic and how the beliefs of the..

6. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

7. The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison

For two decades, Chris Harrison saw it all.To be honest, maybe too much.Seriously, there are things he just can't unsee.But his nightmares, his lessons, and all that wisdom are now your gainThat's right, your greatest podcast dreams have just come true! Chris Harrison is back.Who knows what he has to say now? You're going to want to find out.It's the most dramatic podcast ever.. with Chris Harrison.

8. Morbid

It’s a lighthearted nightmare in here, weirdos! Morbid is a true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist. Join us for a heavy dose of research with a dash of comedy thrown in for flavor.

9. SmartLess

New episodes come out every Monday for free, with 1-week early access when you join Amazon Music or 1-week early and ad-free for Wondery+ subscribers"SmartLess" with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett is a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. A nice surprise: in each episode of SmartLess, one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and..

10. Operation: Tradebom

Everybody remembers the morning of September 11, 2001, when two passenger jets flew into the World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan. But the idea of toppling the towers was not new. Thirty years ago, a group of men set off a bomb in the garage beneath the North Tower, hoping it would tumble into the South Tower. At the time, this was the largest improvised explosive device ever ignited on American soil. It killed six people and injured thousands, leaving behind a 100-foot crater five stories deep. Investigators from New York City’s Joint Terrorism Task Force—a ragtag team of FBI..


*Algunas descripciones podrían no estar disponibles porque la plataforma no las proporciona.

El papel de Apple en la era del streaming

Apple"
Con sus servicios de audio y video, Apple también busca dominar la guerra por el streaming. (REUTERS/Yves Herman)

Apple Inc. es una empresa estadounidense que produce equipos electrónicos, software y también proporciona servicios de audio y video a través de sus diversas plataformas por streaming.

Se trata de una compañía que ha sido considerada en diversos años como una de las más llamativas y valiosas en el mundo. Según The Wall Street Journal, en agosto de 2018 Apple se convirtió en la primera forma en lograr una capitalización por encima de los 2 billones de dólares.

De acuerdo con el reporte del cuarto trimestre de 2022, la compañía tuvo ingresos anuales por $394,300 millones de dólares, un aumento del 8% en una comparación interanual.

Spotify
Spotify y Apple buscan liderar el mercado de streaming musical y de podcast. (Infobae/Anayeli Tapia)

A través de su servicio, los usuarios de “la manzanita” pueden acceder a más de 45millones de canciones, más de 30 mil playlist y diversos podcast. Al igual que sus similares, permite descargar las canciones y escucharlas sin conexión.

En cuanto al servicio de iTunes para ver series y películas, los usuarios pueden conocer en tiempo real los contenidos y recomendaciones no sólo de la misma plataforma, sino también de canales o servicios que ofrece, los cuales pueden ser disfrutados en tiempo real o bien ser descargados y disfrutarlos sin conexión a internet.

Entre los títulos que ofrece la compañía está Acapulco, producida por el mexicano Eugenio Derbez; Slow Horses, en donde aparece el actor Gary Oldman; dramas coreanos como Pachinko; series como El Show de Snoopy, entre otros.

SEGUIR LEYENDO:

Más sobre streaming

Rankings de K-pop

Rankings de K-dramas

Series y películas más comentadas en Twitter

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

AppleRanking Apple EEUUApple PodcastStreamingque puedo escucharNoticias

Últimas Noticias

Radiografía del mercado laboral: cuáles son los motivos de los trabajadores que dejan sus puestos como asalariados del sector privado

Un informe de la cartera laboral identifica cuánto se origina en decisiones de las empresas y cuánto en actos voluntarios. Las principales causas

Se filtra el diseño que tendría la serie Galaxy S23

En las imágenes reveladas también se mostraron los colores de los nuevos celulares de Samsung

Compromiso con el corazón: la campaña que busca concientizar sobre la salud cardiovascular

Mediante una serie de recomendaciones, una iniciativa apunta a informar en todo Latinoamérica acerca de las enfermedades cardiovasculares. Los detalles

Ricardo Darín habló del talento culinario de Florencia Bas y ella le respondió: “Tenías hambre”

En la alfombra roja de los Globos de Oro, el protagonista de Argentina,1985 habló de los platos que le prepara su esposa y el video se hizo viral

El brutal ataque de las tropas de Putin contra un edificio de viviendas en Dnipro mató a 5 personas: “El mundo debe detener el terror ruso”

El presidente de Ucrania confirmó el bombardeo contra la estructura residencial de 9 plantas en la ciudad del este del país. El ataque intencional contra la población civil es un crímen de guerra
MAS NOTICIAS

TE PUEDE INTERESAR

El argentino Kevin Benavides se vistió de héroe: rescató a un compañero y quedó a tiro de ganar otro Rally Dakar

Dakar Rally

Las 35 fotos del deslumbrante Pinamar Moda Look 2023

Pinamar moda look 2023

Moria Casán se mostró cocinando un huevo revuelto en bikini y se volvió viral: “¡No puedo creer!”

Moria Casán se mostró cocinando un huevo revuelto en bikini

Shakira y Bizarrap: Sessions #53 es ahora la canción con más reproducciones en un día en Spotify

Bizarrap y Shakira

Ocho consejos útiles para consumir menos combustible en la ruta este verano

Ahorro de combustible en ruta

Se conocieron nuevos detalles de la muerte de Lisa Marie Presley, hija de Elvis Presley

FILE PHOTO: Lisa Marie Presley

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Radiografía del mercado laboral: cuáles son los motivos de los trabajadores que dejan sus puestos como asalariados del sector privado

Radiografía del mercado laboral: cuáles son los motivos de los trabajadores que dejan sus puestos como asalariados del sector privado

Se filtra el diseño que tendría la serie Galaxy S23

Compromiso con el corazón: la campaña que busca concientizar sobre la salud cardiovascular

Publican un libro inédito de Paul Valéry encontrado “de milagro”

No todos los cables USB-C son iguales: así se podrán diferenciar

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

EEUU condenó la ejecución de Alireza Akbari, acusado de espiar en Irán: “Los juicios farsa y las confesiones forzadas deben terminar”

EEUU condenó la ejecución de Alireza Akbari, acusado de espiar en Irán: “Los juicios farsa y las confesiones forzadas deben terminar”

Miss Universo 2022: Las candidatas internacionales favoritas que competirán contra Alessia Rovegno

Exmilitares colombianos despotricaron del cese al fuego bilateral anunciado por el gobierno Petro

Así opera la banda que roba motos en la Avenida Circunvalar, Bogotá

Cuáles son las 4 importantes recomendaciones para considerar antes de comprar un vehículo usado

TELESHOW

Ricardo Darín habló del talento culinario de Florencia Bas y ella le respondió: “Tenías hambre”

Ricardo Darín habló del talento culinario de Florencia Bas y ella le respondió: “Tenías hambre”

Iván Noble apuntó contra Shakira: “El despecho no es buen consejero a la hora de escribir”

Se conocieron nuevos detalles de la muerte de Lisa Marie Presley, hija de Elvis Presley

Nazarena Di Serio habló de los rumores de romance con Nico González: “No me gustan esas cosas”

De Taylor Swift a Miley Cyrus y Shakira: la historia de las canciones más populares dedicadas a sus ex parejas

DEPORTES

River Plate vs Millonarios, en vivo amistoso internacional: hora, TV, formaciones y todo lo que hay que saber

River Plate vs Millonarios, en vivo amistoso internacional: hora, TV, formaciones y todo lo que hay que saber

El León anuncia el adiós de Luis Montes

Alexis Mac Allister recibió otro emocionante homenaje en Brighton tras ser campeón del mundo con Argentina

Christophe Galtier habló sobre el reencuentro de Messi, Neymar y Mbappé en el PSG y reveló qué les pide tácticamente

Veljko Paunovic y su reacción ante el empate de las Chivas y la lesión de Alexis Vega