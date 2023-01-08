AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAQUÉ PUEDO VERECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESLEAMOS
Domingo 8 de Enero de 2023
Top 10 de los podcast más reproducidos hoy de Apple Estados Unidos

Con las plataformas por streaming, como Apple, el podcast vive un nuevo boom de popularidad

Newsroom Infobae

8 de Enero de 2023
Más de una docena de servicios de streaming compiten de forma feroz para ser los reyes del mercado, entre ellos Apple. (Infobae)
Más de una docena de servicios de streaming compiten de forma feroz para ser los reyes del mercado, entre ellos Apple. (Infobae)

Aunque hay muchos debates sobre el origen de los podcast y cuál fue el primero en la historia, no cabe duda que el surgimiento de plataformas por streaming como Apple en el nuevo milenio han impulsado la popularidad de este formato.

Como bien lo dice la palabra “podcast”, se trata de un producto de audio que describe una serie episódica disponible para escuchar cuando el usuario así lo desee. La palabra nació formalmente en 2004, cuando se combinó Ipod y broadcast.

Ya se trate de salud, deportes, política, cultura y entretenimiento, este formato también ha recuperado su fama entre el público estadounidense, aunque no todos los géneros gozan de la misma aceptación.

Desde temáticas criminales y hasta bienestar, aquí un listado de los podcast más populares en Estados Unidos.

1. The Catechism in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)

In Ascension’s The Catechism in a Year podcast, Fr. Mike Schmitz guides you through the entire Catechism of the Catholic Church in 365 episodes, providing explanation, insight, and encouragement along the way.Unlike any other Catechism podcast, The Catechism in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz) podcast follows a reading plan inspired by Ascension’s Foundations of Faith approach, a color-coded approach that reveals the structure of the Catechism, making it easier to read and understand. With this podcast, you’ll finally understand what it means to be Catholic and how the beliefs of the..

2. The Bible Recap

The Bible Recap

3. The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)

In The Bible in a Year podcast, Fr. Mike Schmitz walks you through the entire Bible in 365 episodes, providing commentary, reflection, and prayer along the way.Unlike any other Bible podcast, Ascension’s Bible in a Year podcast follows a reading plan inspired by The Great Adventure Bible Timeline, a ground-breaking approach to understanding salvation history developed by renowned Catholic Bible scholar Jeff Cavins. For each period in the timeline, Jeff will join Fr. Mike for a special episode that will help you understand the context of each reading.With this podcast, you won’t just read..

4. Dateline NBC

Current and classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.

5. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

6. The Daily

This is what the news should sound like. The biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, ready by 6 a.m.

7. Morbid

It’s a lighthearted nightmare in here, weirdos! Morbid is a true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist. Join us for a heavy dose of research with a dash of comedy thrown in for flavor.

8. Huberman Lab

The Huberman Lab Podcast discusses neuroscience: how our brain and its connections with the organs of our body controls our perceptions, our behaviors, and our health.We also discuss existing and emerging tools for measuring and changing how our nervous system works.Dr. Andrew Huberman is a tenured Professor of Neurobiology and Ophthalmology at Stanford School of Medicine. His laboratory studies neural regeneration, neuroplasticity, and brain states such as stress, focus, fear, and optimal performance.For more than 20 years, Dr. Huberman has consistently published original research..

9. SmartLess

New episodes come out every Monday for free, with 1-week early access when you join Amazon Music or 1-week early and ad-free for Wondery+ subscribers"SmartLess" with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett is a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. A nice surprise: in each episode of SmartLess, one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and..

10. Dumb Blonde

Your favorite female Shock Jock. Also, the degenerate love child of Dolly Parton & Dr. Ruth.


*Algunas descripciones podrían no estar disponibles porque la plataforma no las proporciona.

El papel de Apple en la era del streaming

Apple"
Con sus servicios de audio y video, Apple también busca dominar la guerra por el streaming. (REUTERS/Stephen Lam)

Apple Inc. es una empresa estadounidense que produce equipos electrónicos, software y también proporciona servicios de audio y video a través de sus diversas plataformas por streaming.

Se trata de una compañía que ha sido considerada en diversos años como una de las más llamativas y valiosas en el mundo. Según The Wall Street Journal, en agosto de 2018 Apple se convirtió en la primera forma en lograr una capitalización por encima de los 2 billones de dólares.

De acuerdo con el reporte del cuarto trimestre de 2022, la compañía tuvo ingresos anuales por $394,300 millones de dólares, un aumento del 8% en una comparación interanual.

Spotify
Spotify y Apple buscan liderar el mercado de streaming musical y de podcast. (Infobae/Anayeli Tapia)

A través de su servicio, los usuarios de “la manzanita” pueden acceder a más de 45millones de canciones, más de 30 mil playlist y diversos podcast. Al igual que sus similares, permite descargar las canciones y escucharlas sin conexión.

En cuanto al servicio de iTunes para ver series y películas, los usuarios pueden conocer en tiempo real los contenidos y recomendaciones no sólo de la misma plataforma, sino también de canales o servicios que ofrece, los cuales pueden ser disfrutados en tiempo real o bien ser descargados y disfrutarlos sin conexión a internet.

Entre los títulos que ofrece la compañía está Acapulco, producida por el mexicano Eugenio Derbez; Slow Horses, en donde aparece el actor Gary Oldman; dramas coreanos como Pachinko; series como El Show de Snoopy, entre otros.

