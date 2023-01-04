AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAQUÉ PUEDO VERECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESLEAMOS
Miércoles 4 de Enero de 2023
Top 10 de los podcast favoritos hoy de Apple Estados Unidos

Estos podcast de Apple han logrado mantenerse en el gusto del público estadounidense

Por

Newsroom Infobae

4 de Enero de 2023
Estos son los 10 títulos que todos los usuarios están buscando en Apple. (Infobae)
Considerado como uno de los formatos digitales más “íntimos”, los podcast han ganado fama y se han posicionado entre el gusto del público estadounidense a raíz de la llegada de plataformas por streaming en el nuevo milenio como es el caso de Apple.

Su boom fue significativo desde que surgió la pandemia de coronavirus en 2020, que obligó a la mayoría de las personas a permanecer en el confinamiento, quienes a su vez empezaron a experimentar formatos y canales diversos para informarse y entretenerse.

Los podcast son productos de audio que están a disposióna través de archivos o plataformas por streaming y una de sus grandes ventajas es que el usuario puede escucharlo cuando lo desee y cuantas veces quiera.

Sin embargo, el podcast no es algo nuevo, sino que se trata de un producto que gozó de amplia popularidad a principios del siglo XXI, pero que luego quedó relegado por la llegada de los discos compactos, ipods, entre otros.

No obstante, su fácil acceso, los amplios géneros y sus diversas narrativas han facilitado su nuevo apogeo y muchas empresas han comenzado a apostar nuevamente por ellas para llegar a más usuarios.

Actualmente este tipo de producciones han sido bien recibidas en Estados Unidos y prueba de ello son estos 10 podcast que están en boca de todos.

1. The Catechism in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)

In Ascension’s The Catechism in a Year podcast, Fr. Mike Schmitz guides you through the entire Catechism of the Catholic Church in 365 episodes, providing explanation, insight, and encouragement along the way.Unlike any other Catechism podcast, The Catechism in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz) podcast follows a reading plan inspired by Ascension’s Foundations of Faith approach, a color-coded approach that reveals the structure of the Catechism, making it easier to read and understand. With this podcast, you’ll finally understand what it means to be Catholic and how the beliefs of the..

2. The Bible Recap

The Bible Recap

3. The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)

In The Bible in a Year podcast, Fr. Mike Schmitz walks you through the entire Bible in 365 episodes, providing commentary, reflection, and prayer along the way.Unlike any other Bible podcast, Ascension’s Bible in a Year podcast follows a reading plan inspired by The Great Adventure Bible Timeline, a ground-breaking approach to understanding salvation history developed by renowned Catholic Bible scholar Jeff Cavins. For each period in the timeline, Jeff will join Fr. Mike for a special episode that will help you understand the context of each reading.With this podcast, you won’t just read..

4. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

5. Dateline NBC

Current and classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.

6. The Daily

This is what the news should sound like. The biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, ready by 6 a.m.

7. Up First

NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The three biggest stories of the day, with reporting and analysis from NPR News — in 10 minutes. Available weekdays by 6 a.m. ET, with hosts Leila Fadel, Steve Inskeep, Rachel Martin and A Martinez. Also available on Saturdays by 8 a.m. ET, with Scott Simon. On Sundays, hear a longer exploration behind the headlines with Rachel Martin, available by 8 a.m. ET. Subscribe and listen, then support your local NPR station at donate.npr.org.

8. Morbid

It’s a lighthearted nightmare in here, weirdos! Morbid is a true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist. Join us for a heavy dose of research with a dash of comedy thrown in for flavor.

9. SmartLess

New episodes come out every Monday for free, with 1-week early access when you join Amazon Music or 1-week early and ad-free for Wondery+ subscribers"SmartLess" with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett is a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. A nice surprise: in each episode of SmartLess, one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and..

10. Huberman Lab

The Huberman Lab Podcast discusses neuroscience: how our brain and its connections with the organs of our body controls our perceptions, our behaviors, and our health.We also discuss existing and emerging tools for measuring and changing how our nervous system works.Dr. Andrew Huberman is a tenured Professor of Neurobiology and Ophthalmology at Stanford School of Medicine. His laboratory studies neural regeneration, neuroplasticity, and brain states such as stress, focus, fear, and optimal performance.For more than 20 years, Dr. Huberman has consistently published original research..


*Algunas descripciones podrían no estar disponibles porque la plataforma no las proporciona.

Apple en la guerra del streaming

Apple"
Con sus servicios de audio y video, Apple también busca dominar la guerra por el streaming. (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

Apple Inc. es una empresa estadounidense que produce equipos electrónicos, software y también proporciona servicios de audio y video a través de sus diversas plataformas por streaming.

Se trata de una compañía que ha sido considerada en diversos años como una de las más llamativas y valiosas en el mundo. Según The Wall Street Journal, en agosto de 2018 Apple se convirtió en la primera forma en lograr una capitalización por encima de los 2 billones de dólares.

De acuerdo con el reporte del cuarto trimestre de 2022, la compañía tuvo ingresos anuales por $394,300 millones de dólares, un aumento del 8% en una comparación interanual.

Spotify
Spotify y Apple buscan liderar el mercado de streaming musical y de podcast. (Infobae/Anayeli Tapia)

A través de su servicio, los usuarios de “la manzanita” pueden acceder a más de 45millones de canciones, más de 30 mil playlist y diversos podcast. Al igual que sus similares, permite descargar las canciones y escucharlas sin conexión.

En cuanto al servicio de iTunes para ver series y películas, los usuarios pueden conocer en tiempo real los contenidos y recomendaciones no sólo de la misma plataforma, sino también de canales o servicios que ofrece, los cuales pueden ser disfrutados en tiempo real o bien ser descargados y disfrutarlos sin conexión a internet.

Entre los títulos que ofrece la compañía está Acapulco, producida por el mexicano Eugenio Derbez; Slow Horses, en donde aparece el actor Gary Oldman; dramas coreanos como Pachinko; series como El Show de Snoopy, entre otros.

