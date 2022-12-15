AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAQUÉ PUEDO VERECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESLEAMOS
Jueves 15 de Diciembre de 2022
Mundial Qatar 2022Fixture MundialÚltimas noticiasDólar hoyRusia invade UcraniaTendenciasNewsletters
Noticias

Estos son los 10 podcast más reproducidos de Apple Estados Unidos este día

Desde podcast de terror y ficción hasta salud y bienestar, estas son las producciones que se mantienen en el gusto del público estadounidense en Apple

Por

Newsroom Infobae

15 de Diciembre de 2022
Estos son los 10 títulos que todos los usuarios están buscando en Apple. (Infobae)
Estos son los 10 títulos que todos los usuarios están buscando en Apple. (Infobae)

Aunque hay muchos debates sobre el origen de los podcast y cuál fue el primero en la historia, no cabe duda que el surgimiento de plataformas por streaming como Apple en el nuevo milenio han impulsado la popularidad de este formato.

Como bien lo dice la palabra “podcast”, se trata de un producto de audio que describe una serie episódica disponible para escuchar cuando el usuario así lo desee. La palabra nació formalmente en 2004, cuando se combinó Ipod y broadcast.

Ya se trate de salud, deportes, política, cultura y entretenimiento, este formato también ha recuperado su fama entre el público estadounidense, aunque no todos los géneros gozan de la misma aceptación.

Desde temáticas criminales y hasta bienestar, aquí un listado de los podcast más populares en Estados Unidos.

1. Undetermined

In a coroner’s report, the word “undetermined” is used to describe the cause or manner of death when there’s insufficient evidence to lend a more specific classification. In 2019, Jessica Easterly Durning went missing from her New Orleans home; her body was found days later, just two and a half blocks away. Her death was classified as undetermined, but due to evidence of foul play, her friends and family believe someone played a role in her suspicious disappearance. Investigative journalist Jessica Noll and former Detective Todd McComas dig deep into this unsolved case and search for..

2. Dateline NBC

Current and classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.

3. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

4. The Daily

This is what the news should sound like. The biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, ready by 6 a.m.

5. Huberman Lab

The Huberman Lab Podcast discusses neuroscience: how our brain and its connections with the organs of our body controls our perceptions, our behaviors, and our health.We also discuss existing and emerging tools for measuring and changing how our nervous system works.Dr. Andrew Huberman is a tenured Professor of Neurobiology and Ophthalmology at Stanford School of Medicine. His laboratory studies neural regeneration, neuroplasticity, and brain states such as stress, focus, fear, and optimal performance.For more than 20 years, Dr. Huberman has consistently published original research..

6. Proof: A True Crime Podcast

Proof is a new investigative true crime podcast from Susan Simpson of Undisclosed and the producers of Evil Lives Here.On an October night in 1996, a gunshot rattles the walls of a double-wide trailer on the outskirts of Rome, Georgia. 15-year-old Brian Bowling is laying on the floor of his room, head bleeding from a gunshot wound. By the next morning, Brian is dead.Investigators quickly conclude that Brian’s wound was self-inflicted, the tragic result of teenage bravado.And yet within six months, two friends are arrested and accused of plotting to kill Brian. Cain Joshua Story and..

7. Morbid

It’s a lighthearted nightmare in here, weirdos! Morbid is a true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist. Join us for a heavy dose of research with a dash of comedy thrown in for flavor.

8. Murder & Magnolias

They were the very picture of a perfect couple in the land of Spanish moss and sweet magnolias. But when a hit man targets one of them, a story of betrayal and murderous intent unfolds. In Dateline’s latest podcast, Keith Morrison takes us to the Low Country of South Carolina to tell the twisted tale.Follow now to get the latest episodes of Murder & Magnolias each week completely free, or subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts for early access and ad-free listening: apple.co/datelinepremium

9. Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra

Sitting members of Congress aiding and abetting a plot to overthrow the government. Insurrectionists criminally charged with plotting to end American democracy for good. Justice Department prosecutors under crushing political pressure. Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra is the all-but-forgotten true story of good, old-fashioned American extremism getting supercharged by proximity to power. When extremist elected officials get caught plotting against America with the violent ultra right, this is the story of the lengths they will go to… to cover their tracks. Follow now and join Rachel Maddow for..

10. SmartLess

New episodes come out every Monday for free, with 1-week early access when you join Amazon Music or 1-week early and ad-free for Wondery+ subscribers"SmartLess" with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett is a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. A nice surprise: in each episode of SmartLess, one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and..


*Algunas descripciones podrían no estar disponibles porque la plataforma no las proporciona.

El papel de Apple en la era del streaming

Apple"
Con sus servicios de audio y video, Apple también busca dominar la guerra por el streaming. (REUTERS/Stephen Lam)

Apple Inc. es una empresa estadounidense que produce equipos electrónicos, software y también proporciona servicios de audio y video a través de sus diversas plataformas por streaming.

Se trata de una compañía que ha sido considerada en diversos años como una de las más llamativas y valiosas en el mundo. Según The Wall Street Journal, en agosto de 2018 Apple se convirtió en la primera forma en lograr una capitalización por encima de los 2 billones de dólares; este año ha rebasado la cifra de los 3 billones de dólares.

De entre sus programas destaca Apple Music, que cuenta con la función de permitir a sus usuarios acceder a música y podcast.

Spotify
Spotify y Apple buscan liderar el mercado de streaming musical y de podcast. (Infobae/Anayeli Tapia)

A través de su servicio, los usuarios de “la manzanita” pueden acceder a más de 45millones de canciones, más de 30 mil playlist y diversos podcast. Al igual que sus similares, permite descargar las canciones y escucharlas sin conexión.

En cuanto al servicio de iTunes para ver series y películas, los usuarios pueden conocer en tiempo real los contenidos y recomendaciones no sólo de la misma plataforma, sino también de canales o servicios que ofrece, los cuales pueden ser disfrutados en tiempo real o bien ser descargados y disfrutarlos sin conexión a internet.

Entre los títulos que ofrece la compañía está Acapulco, producida por el mexicano Eugenio Derbez; Slow Horses, en donde aparece el actor Gary Oldman; dramas coreanos como Pachinko; series como El Show de Snoopy, entre otros.

SEGUIR LEYENDO:

Más sobre streaming

Rankings de K-pop

Rankings de K-dramas

Series y películas más comentadas en Twitter

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

noticiasRanking Apple EEUUApple PodcastStreamingAppleque puedo escuchar

Últimas Noticias

Un niño ecuatoriano se frabricó una camiseta de Messi con lo que tenía a mano, conmovió a las redes y recibirá un obsequio

Benjamín García recibirá una camiseta real del astro argentino de parte del influencer Gerónimo Momo Benavides

Las acciones de Petrobras cayeron un 10% ante cambios en la ley de empresas estatales

Entre las modificaciones está la reducción, de 3 años a 30 días, de la cuarentena para los nominados a ocupar cargos directivos en empresas públicas que previamente hayan participado en campañas electorales o sean miembros de un partido político con poder de decisión

Lula da Silva pretende viajar a Argentina, EEUU y China en el primer trimestre de 2023

El presidente electo de Brasil participará en la cumbre de la Celac, que se celebrará en Buenos Aires el 24 de enero

Los movimientos sociales oficialistas también anunciaron un plan de lucha contra el bono del Gobierno: “No es cristiano, ni peronista”

Así lo aseguró el secretario general de la UTEP sobre el anuncio del Ejecutivo, en una entrevista con Infobae. Mañana movilizarán a miles de personas a las puertas del Ministerio de Economía y Desarrollo Social. Cómo seguirá el reclamo durante la próxima semana

Sergio Massa: “Sin estabilidad económica no vamos a tener paz social”

El ministro de Economía participó del seminario Propymes junto al CEO del Grupo Techint Paolo Rocca, quien pidió consenso político amplio para proyectos como el gasoducto de Vaca Muerta
MAS NOTICIAS

TE PUEDE INTERESAR

“Está escrito”: la premonición de Zlatan Ibrahimovic sobre qué selección ganará la final del Mundial Qatar 2022

Serie A - Cagliari v AC Milan

¿Cuántos kilos es posible adelgazar?

¿Cuántos kilos es posible bajar? - Dr Cormillot - Portada

Quién es la fanática argentina que encaró a un notero al aire: el nuevo capítulo en la historia que se hizo viral

Gonzalo Sorbo notero America María Sol

Sam Bankman-Fried podría ser condenado a 115 años de prisión si es declarado culpable del fraude de las criptomonedas FTX

FILE PHOTO: Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX, arrested in Nassau

En poco tiempo, aumentará la seguridad de las baterías de los autos eléctricos

Conducción auto eléctrico

La policía confirmó la causa de la muerte de Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, figura del programa de Ellen DeGeneres

DJ-Stephen-twitch-Boss-ellen-degeneres

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Los movimientos sociales oficialistas también anunciaron un plan de lucha contra el bono del Gobierno: “No es cristiano, ni peronista”

Los movimientos sociales oficialistas también anunciaron un plan de lucha contra el bono del Gobierno: “No es cristiano, ni peronista”

Sergio Massa: “Sin estabilidad económica no vamos a tener paz social”

El Colegio Público de la Abogacía advirtió sobre la paralización de la Justicia en medio de los reclamos salariales

En poco tiempo, aumentará la seguridad de las baterías de los autos eléctricos

La beba que había sido robada en un hospital de Budge recibió el alta médica

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Pico de enfermedades respiratorias: se han reportado más de 7 millones de urgencias, según el Instituto Nacional de Salud

Pico de enfermedades respiratorias: se han reportado más de 7 millones de urgencias, según el Instituto Nacional de Salud

Tribunal ordenó trasladar a todos los policías de los CAI involucrados en irregularidades durante protestas de 2020

Perú, Argentina y América Latina: La navegación por el camino de la izquierda

Juan Fernando Quintero le puso fecha a la definición de su futuro con River Plate: “Estamos solucionando unos temas personales”

Hijo de Gustavo Petro, Nicolás Petro, se habría separado de su esposa por la modelo Laura Ojeda: ya borró las fotos con su ex

TELESHOW

Gran Hermano 2022: el desgarrador llanto de Alfa que preocupó a sus compañeros

Gran Hermano 2022: el desgarrador llanto de Alfa que preocupó a sus compañeros

Quién es la fanática argentina que encaró a un notero al aire: el nuevo capítulo en la historia que se hizo viral

Lali Espósito en la cancha: el partido de fútbol mixto en Qatar que revolucionó las redes

Los 10 podcast de Spotify en Argentina para engancharse este día

Lista de los 10 videos en tendencia hoy en YouTube Argentina

DEPORTES

Un niño ecuatoriano se frabricó una camiseta de Messi con lo que tenía a mano, conmovió a las redes y recibirá un obsequio

Un niño ecuatoriano se frabricó una camiseta de Messi con lo que tenía a mano, conmovió a las redes y recibirá un obsequio

¿La abuela de Messi?: la verdadera historia detrás de la canción viral a la presunta familiar del astro argentino en Rosario

Así celebraron los argentinos en Ecuador la victoria ante Croacia

Las perlitas y los mejores festejos tras el triunfo de la Selección Argentina contra Croacia

Perro Bermúdez destapó la razón del por qué no pudo narrar junto a Martinoli y Luis García