AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAQUÉ PUEDO VERECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESLEAMOS
Miércoles 7 de Diciembre de 2022
Mundial Qatar 2022Fixture MundialÚltimas noticiasDólar hoyRusia invade UcraniaTendenciasNewsletters
Noticias

Cuál es el podcast más sonado hoy en Apple Estados Unidos

Desde podcast de terror y ficción hasta temas de negocios, estas son las producciones que se mantienen en el gusto del público estadounidense en Apple

Por

Newsroom Infobae

7 de Diciembre de 2022
Más de una docena de servicios de streaming compiten de forma feroz para ser los reyes del mercado, entre ellos Apple. (Infobae)
Más de una docena de servicios de streaming compiten de forma feroz para ser los reyes del mercado, entre ellos Apple. (Infobae)

Aunque hay muchos debates sobre el origen de los podcast y cuál fue el primero en la historia, no cabe duda que el surgimiento de plataformas por streaming como Apple en el nuevo milenio han impulsado la popularidad de este formato.

Como bien lo dice la palabra “podcast”, se trata de un producto de audio que describe una serie episódica disponible para escuchar cuando el usuario así lo desee. La palabra nació formalmente en 2004, cuando se combinó Ipod y broadcast.

Ya se trate de salud, deportes, política, cultura y entretenimiento, este formato también ha recuperado su fama entre el público estadounidense, aunque no todos los géneros gozan de la misma aceptación.

Desde temáticas criminales y hasta bienestar, aquí un listado de los podcast más populares en Estados Unidos.

1. Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra

Sitting members of Congress aiding and abetting a plot to overthrow the government. Insurrectionists criminally charged with plotting to end American democracy for good. Justice Department prosecutors under crushing political pressure. Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra is the all-but-forgotten true story of good, old-fashioned American extremism getting supercharged by proximity to power. When extremist elected officials get caught plotting against America with the violent ultra right, this is the story of the lengths they will go to… to cover their tracks. Follow now and join Rachel Maddow for..

2. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

3. Couple Things with Shawn and Andrew

Former Olympic Gymnast Shawn Johnson and NFL player Andrew East sit down to share their most vulnerable sides and open up like they never have before. Tune in to hear one of the most celebrated couples on social media walk you through some of their most memorable moments together. Get ready to laugh and cry as you hear some of the most embarrassing and raw stories that have never before been shared.

4. Huberman Lab

The Huberman Lab Podcast discusses neuroscience: how our brain and its connections with the organs of our body controls our perceptions, our behaviors, and our health.We also discuss existing and emerging tools for measuring and changing how our nervous system works.Dr. Andrew Huberman is a tenured Professor of Neurobiology and Ophthalmology at Stanford School of Medicine. His laboratory studies neural regeneration, neuroplasticity, and brain states such as stress, focus, fear, and optimal performance.For more than 20 years, Dr. Huberman has consistently published original research..

5. Murder & Magnolias

They were the very picture of a perfect couple in the land of Spanish moss and sweet magnolias. But when a hit man targets one of them, a story of betrayal and murderous intent unfolds. In Dateline’s latest podcast, Keith Morrison takes us to the Low Country of South Carolina to tell the twisted tale.Follow now to get the latest episodes of Murder & Magnolias each week completely free, or subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts for early access and ad-free listening: apple.co/datelinepremium

6. You Dont Know Jack

The creator of Mueller, She Wrote, Allison Gill, and former Deputy Director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe, are documenting the DoJ investigations of Trump. With the help of expert guests, they’ll analyze court filings, letters, strategies, and regulations to take you through the Special Counsel process that could lead to the indictment of Donald J. Trump.

7. The Daily

This is what the news should sound like. The biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, ready by 6 a.m.

8. Slow Burn

In the early 1970s, the future of abortion in America was far from settled. Roe v. Wade would change everything, though few knew it at the time. For the seventh season of Slate’s Slow Burn, host Susan Matthews explores the path to Roe—a time when more Republicans than Democrats supported abortion rights. You’ll hear the forgotten story of the first woman ever to be convicted of manslaughter for having an abortion, the unlikely Catholic power couple who helped ignite the pro-life movement, and a rookie Supreme Court justice who got assigned the opinion of a lifetime.

9. Sold a Story

There's an idea about how children learn to read that's held sway in schools for more than a generation — even though it was proven wrong by cognitive scientists decades ago. Teaching methods based on this idea can make it harder for children to learn how to read. In this podcast, host Emily Hanford investigates the influential authors who promote this idea and the company that sells their work. It's an exposé of how educators came to believe in something that isn't true and are now reckoning with the consequences — children harmed, money wasted, an education system upended.

10. Dateline NBC

Current and classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.


*Algunas descripciones podrían no estar disponibles porque la plataforma no las proporciona.

El papel de Apple en la era del streaming

Apple"
Con sus servicios de audio y video, Apple también busca dominar la guerra por el streaming. (EFE)

Apple Inc. es una empresa estadounidense que produce equipos electrónicos, software y también proporciona servicios de audio y video a través de sus diversas plataformas por streaming.

Se trata de una compañía que ha sido considerada en diversos años como una de las más llamativas y valiosas en el mundo. Según The Wall Street Journal, en agosto de 2018 Apple se convirtió en la primera forma en lograr una capitalización por encima de los 2 billones de dólares; este año ha rebasado la cifra de los 3 billones de dólares.

De entre sus programas destaca Apple Music, que cuenta con la función de permitir a sus usuarios acceder a música y podcast.

Spotify
Spotify y Apple buscan liderar el mercado de streaming musical y de podcast. (Infobae/Anayeli Tapia)

A través de su servicio, los usuarios de “la manzanita” pueden acceder a más de 45millones de canciones, más de 30 mil playlist y diversos podcast. Al igual que sus similares, permite descargar las canciones y escucharlas sin conexión.

En cuanto al servicio de iTunes para ver series y películas, los usuarios pueden conocer en tiempo real los contenidos y recomendaciones no sólo de la misma plataforma, sino también de canales o servicios que ofrece, los cuales pueden ser disfrutados en tiempo real o bien ser descargados y disfrutarlos sin conexión a internet.

Entre los títulos que ofrece la compañía está Acapulco, producida por el mexicano Eugenio Derbez; Slow Horses, en donde aparece el actor Gary Oldman; dramas coreanos como Pachinko; series como El Show de Snoopy, entre otros.

SEGUIR LEYENDO:

Más sobre streaming

Rankings de K-pop

Rankings de K-dramas

Series y películas más comentadas en Twitter

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

noticiasRanking Apple EEUUApple PodcastStreamingAppleque puedo escuchar

Últimas Noticias

Las confesiones de Yanina Latorre: cuál es el secreto para mantener su pareja después de 30 años, la mayor fantasía sexual y qué ritual no negocian

En su visita al programa Biri Biri del canal República Z, la periodista habló sobre su rol como madre y de los hábitos que comparte con su marido

El gran salto de Filemón, el ex albañil convertido en mayorista de pasta base que escondía la droga en zapatos de mujer

Filemón Orosco Mancilla fue arrestado en Lomas de Zamora con 79 kilos de pasta base y ocho de polvo, acusado de ser proveedor de presos como el inquietante “Amiguito”

La Península Mitre fue declarada área protegida en Tierra del Fuego luego de 30 años de reclamos

La zona equivale, por sus dimensiones, a 25 veces la ciudad de Buenos Aires. Su clima hostil la ubica como uno de los lugares más inhóspitos del mundo. Su importancia radica en que es el punto de mayor captura de carbono de Argentina, clave para mitigar la crisis climática

Condenaron a “El Pepo” por el accidente que causó dos muertes: le dieron menos de cinco años de cárcel

El músico conducía alcoholizado y provocó un incidente vial que le costó la vida a Nicolás Carabajal y Nacho Abosaleh. La Justicia aceptó ayer el acuerdo de juicio abreviado

Más inseguridad en CABA: las familias de la escuela de Palermo donde se robaron 185 computadoras exigen una reunión con funcionarios

Padres y madres de los alumnos de la Escuela 9 DE 2 “Genaro Berón de Astrada” presentaron un petitorio para que se reintegren los equipos y se implementen medidas preventivas a futuro
MAS NOTICIAS

TE PUEDE INTERESAR

Rodrigo De Paul sufrió un desgarro y es difícil que vuelva a jugar en el Mundial de Qatar

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Argentina v Australia

A pocos kilómetros de Capital Federal: cuatro destinos naturales para disfrutar de una escapada

La Bandada

La tajante respuesta de Eliana Guercio después de su cruce con LAM: “Se olvidaron que siempre estuve”

Eliana Guercio

Qué celulares se quedan sin WhatsApp el 31 de diciembre

WhatsApp dejará de funcionar el 30 de abril

Viaje seguro: qué tener en cuenta antes de salir a la ruta por el fin de semana largo

fin de semana largo ruta costa atlantica

Revelaron que la causa de muerte de la actriz Kirstie Alley fue un fulminante cáncer de colon

KIRSTIE ALLEY-DECESO

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Harry y Meghan”: a qué hora se estrena el revelador documental en Netfix

“Harry y Meghan”: a qué hora se estrena el revelador documental en Netfix

El gran salto de Filemón, el ex albañil convertido en mayorista de pasta base que escondía la droga en zapatos de mujer

La Península Mitre fue declarada área protegida en Tierra del Fuego luego de 30 años de reclamos

Condenaron a “El Pepo” por el accidente que causó dos muertes: le dieron menos de cinco años de cárcel

Más inseguridad en CABA: las familias de la escuela de Palermo donde se robaron 185 computadoras exigen una reunión con funcionarios

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Deportivo Pereira vs. Independiente Medellín EN VIVO en la final de la Liga BetPlay Dimayor 2022-II

Deportivo Pereira vs. Independiente Medellín EN VIVO en la final de la Liga BetPlay Dimayor 2022-II

Fiscal de la Nación, Patricia Benavides, envía mensaje a Pedro Castillo: “Rechazo todo quebrantamiento del orden constitucional”

Pedro Castillo disolvió el Congreso de la República y oposición denuncia un golpe de Estado

Expresidente Humala sobre Castillo: “Las FF. AA. no le deben honor a un dictador”

Alejandro Salas, primer ministro en renunciar tras autogolpe de Pedro Castillo

TELESHOW

Las confesiones de Yanina Latorre: cuál es el secreto para mantener su pareja después de 30 años, la mayor fantasía sexual y qué ritual no negocian

Las confesiones de Yanina Latorre: cuál es el secreto para mantener su pareja después de 30 años, la mayor fantasía sexual y qué ritual no negocian

Las BLACKPINK y sus fotos en Instagram que causaron revuelo tras ser nombradas “Artista del Año” por Time

Glamour, yates de lujo y un toque occidental: La Perla, el paraíso artificial de Doha donde viven las esposas de los futbolistas

Ranking Spotify en Argentina: top 10 de los podcast favoritos

Estos son los K-dramas más populares en Netflix para empezar a ver en el último mes del año

DEPORTES

Paulo Bento renunció como entrenador de Corea del Sur

Paulo Bento renunció como entrenador de Corea del Sur

Carlos Maslatón rompió el récord de partidos más vistos en un Mundial

Los marroquíes divididos ante el partido: “Estoy entre papá y mamá”

Miles de marroquíes, con el corazón dividido en Ceuta

La Policía, en guardia ante el partido entre España y Marruecos