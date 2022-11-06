Ranking Spotify en Estados Unidos: top 10 de los podcast más escuchados

Los podcast son productos de audio que están al alcance a través de archivos o plataformas por streaming, como es el caso de Spotify y una de sus grandes ventajas es que el usuario puede escucharlo cuando lo desee y cuantas veces quiera.

Así como en el nuevo milenio las personas pueden estar al tanto de las noticias de su país al tener aplicaciones de medios de comunicación o ver los catálogos de películas desde el celular, también pueden disfrutar de escuchar noticias, historias, relatos, entrevistas, entre otras a través de sus dispositivos móviles sin necesidad de estar pegado a su pantalla y con la posibilidad de hacer otras tareas simultáneamente.

Para no perder más tiempo tratando de decidir qué podcast escuchar, acá traemos un listado de las producciones de audio más populares del momento a través de Spotify.

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

The official podcast of comedian Joe Rogan. Follow The Joe Rogan Clips show page for some of the best moments from the episodes.

2. Case 63

New York psychiatrist Dr. Eliza Knight (Academy Award winner Julianne Moore) begins treating a patient registered as Case 63 (Emmy nominee Oscar Isaac) who claims to be from the year 2062. What begins as routine therapeutic sessions quickly turns into a story that threatens the boundaries of the possible and the real. Out now. Follow & listen for free Only On Spotify.

3. And Thats What You REALLY Missed

Calling all Gleeks! We’re baaaaack…again. Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams) and Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang) are heading back to William McKinley High School to rewatch all 6 seasons of Glee! We’re taking you all the way from McKinley High to New York City, from the choir room to Nationals, and from the Super Bowl to a world tour! We’ll look back on your favorite moments and never before heard stories with a slew of guests including cast, crew, celebrities and you, the fans! So warm up those vocal chords and tune those ears, because it’s all coming out on And That’s What you REALLY Missed, an iHeartRadio Podcast.

4. The Psychology of your 20’s

A podcast that explains how everything is psychology. Even your 20’s. Become a Paid Subscriber: https://anchor.fm/thepsychologyofyour20s/subscribe For business enquires please email psychologyofyour20s@gmail.com

5. If Books Could Kill

The airport bestsellers that captured our hearts and ruined our minds

6. High Low with EmRata

Hi, I’m EmRata, aka Emily Ratajkowski. Maybe you know me from my work as an actress or model, or maybe you’ve read my bestselling book, My Body. I’m interested in marrying everything high and low brow by talking pop culture and happenings that may seem frivolous in a way that raises big questions. On this podcast, I’ll be talking everything from politics, philosophy, and feminism to sex, TikTok and relationships. Every Tuesday, I’ll host intimate conversations with special guests, including celebs, incredible authors, close friends, and people I admire. In the week’s second episode, I’ll talk about whatever’s happening in the world and what it’s making me think about, including anecdotes, personal opinions and, ideally, some thought provoking questions. Finally, you can subscribe to a third exclusive episode each week where you get to be part of the show. I’ll go through your comments and answer your DMs. My hope is that this series will be a place where you can come to have fun and take part in thoughtful discourse. High Low with EmRata is a Sony Music Entertainment, Somethin' Else, and Bitch Era Media production. Subscribe to ‘High Low: Talk Back’ for exclusive extra episodes every week. Plus, you’ll get all episodes of High Low ad-free. To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email podcastadsales@sonymusic.com Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

7. MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories

The Strange, Dark and Mysterious delivered in podcast format.

8. Call Her Daddy

Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy is the most listened to podcast by women on Spotify. In a world prone to snap judgment, Cooper cuts through the bullshit with every guest and topic, asking the questions you want the answers to. Stop guessing what you're going to see on CHD each week - you'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll feel, you'll think. New episodes on Wednesdays only on Spotify. Go to @callherdaddy on Instagram if you wanna talk about it.

9. Huberman Lab

Huberman Lab discusses neuroscience: how our brain and its connections with the organs of our body control our perceptions, our behaviors, and our health. We also discuss existing and emerging tools for measuring and changing how our nervous system works. Dr. Andrew Huberman is a tenured Professor of Neurobiology and Ophthalmology at Stanford School of Medicine. His laboratory studies neural regeneration, neuroplasticity, and brain states such as stress, focus, fear, and optimal performance. For more than 20 years, Dr. Huberman has consistently published original research findings and review articles in top-level peer-reviewed journals, including Nature, Science, Cell, Neuron, and Current Biology. He is a regular member of several National Institutes of Health review panels and a Fellow of the McKnight Foundation and the Pew Charitable Trusts. Dr. Huberman regularly consults for technology development companies, professional athletic organizations, and various units of U.S. and Canadian Special Operations.

10. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

Qué son los podcast

Los podcast han retomado fuerza entre los usuarios de las plataformas de streaming, sobre todo tras la pandemia de coronavirus (Google)

Un podcast es un producto de audio que tiene una periodicidad definida y puede estar integrado por varios episodios, si bien tiene sus orígenes en la radio, actualmente quienes gustan de este formato pueden encontrarlo en páginas de internet o plataformas de streaming como Spotify.

Aunque los podcast iniciaron como una discusión entre varios participantes sobre un tema en particular, con el paso del tiempo las formas de hacerlos se han ido diversificando y ahora puede estar una persona hablando o un grupo, asimismo, no sólo se usan como espacio para intercambiar puntos de vista, sino también abarcan géneros de entrevista como el podcast #EnCasaDeMara en donde hace preguntas a diversos personajes como Edy Smol, o ficción, como sucede con la historia de suspenso del podcast chileno Caso 63, o tratan temas de ciencia, política, periodismo, bienestar, entre otros.

La palabra “podcast” fue usada por primera vez el 12 de febrero de 2004 por el periodista Ben Hammersley de The Guardian en un artículo en el que hablaba de lo viable que era económicamente el hacer un programa de radio en línea y acceder a ellos cuando los usuarios quieran.

Aunque hay diversos debates sobre cuándo surgió el primer podcast en la historia, son varios los expertos que han señalado que la idea estaba clara desde la creación del fonógrafo de Thomas Alva Edison en 1870, cuando los intelectuales de la época como Philip Hubert, Octave Uzanne o Edward Bellamy pronosticaron que la gente acabría “leyendo con los ojos cerrados” los libros, periódicos y revistas y hasta las mamás dejarían de quedarse roncan contando cuentos a los niños antes de ir a dormir.

El auge de Spotify

Spotify se ha convertido en una de las plataformas por streaming más competitivas. (Fabian Sommer/dpa)

Fundada en 2006, la compañía de origen sueco comenzó de manera formal sus actividades por Europa el 7 de octubre de 2008 y poco a poco ha ido teniendo presencia en todo el mundo, estando actualmente en 187 países con un catálogo de más de siete millones de artistas.

Hoy día la plataforma por streaming tiene convenios con sellos discográficos como Universal Music, Sony Music, EMI Music, Hollywood Records, Interscope Records, Warner Music, entre otras.

En materia de podcast, Spotify anunció en noviembre de 2020 la compra y adquisición de la plataforma publicitaria y de podcast Megaphone por 235 millones de dólares, lo que sirvió para la monetización de audios.

Según cifras publicadas por Spotify, en el año 2019 contaba con 217 millones de suscriptores, mismos que en 2020 aumentaron a 345 millones y que en el 2021, pese a la pandemia, alcanzaron los 365 millones de suscriptores, de los cuales cerca del 50% son clientes de pago, mientras que ahora ya suman 433 millones de usuarios.

Como modelo, Spotify ha planteado pagar a los artistas de su catálogo un precio fijo por canción o álbum vendido y da regalías según la cantidad de reproducciones de artistas en proporción al total de canciones transmitidas, a diferencia de sus competidores, que pagan por ventas físicas o descargas.

Además, el 70% de sus ingresos totales van a los titulares de los derechos de autor, en su mayoría los sellos discográficos, quienes luego pagan a los artistas en función a sus contratos individuales.

Cabe apuntar que actualmente cualquier persona puede disfrutar del servicio gratuito de Spotify, siempre y cuando estés dispuesto a aguantar anuncios y con restricciones como no poder saltar algunas canciones.

Spotify y Apple buscan liderar el mercado de streaming musical y de podcast. (Ilustración: Anayeli Tapia)

Un fuerte competidor

La pandemia de coronavirus no sólo benefició a los podcast al incrementar su número de usuarios, sino que también los audiolibros sumaron más consumidores en diversas plataformas, entre ellas Spotify, pues se estima que pueden dejar ganancias anuales por hasta 70 mil millones de dólares.

La plataforma de streaming, en donde los audiolibros han ido creciendo en un 20%, ha recurrido a la narración de libros con las voces de celebridades de Hollywood.

Su auge también podría deberse a la crítica de la facilidad con la que la plataforma ha dejado hablar a los podcasters, cayendo en errores de mal información en plena pandemia, como fue el caso de Joe Rogan, que además hizo perder a la compañía hasta 2,1 millones de dólares.

