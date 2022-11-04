AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAQUÉ PUEDO VERECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESLEAMOS
Viernes 4 de Noviembre de 2022
Mundial Qatar 2022Fixture MundialÚltimas noticiasDólar hoyRusia invade UcraniaTendenciasNewsletters
Noticias

Top 10 de los podcast más escuchados hoy de Apple Estados Unidos

Desde podcast de terror y ficción hasta salud y bienestar, estas son las producciones que han conquistado al público estadounidense en Apple

Por

Newsroom Infobae

4 de Noviembre de 2022
Más de una docena de servicios de streaming compiten de forma feroz para ser los reyes del mercado, entre ellos Apple
Más de una docena de servicios de streaming compiten de forma feroz para ser los reyes del mercado, entre ellos Apple

Considerado como uno de los formatos digitales más “íntimos”, los podcast han ganado fama y se han posicionado entre el gusto del público estadounidense a raíz de la llegada de plataformas por streaming en el nuevo milenio como es el caso de Apple.

Su boom fue significativo desde que surgió la pandemia de coronavirus en 2020, que obligó a la mayoría de las personas a permanecer en el confinamiento, quienes a su vez empezaron a experimentar formatos y canales diversos para informarse y entretenerse.

Los podcast son productos de audio que están al alcancea través de archivos o plataformas por streaming y una de sus grandes ventajas es que el usuario puede escucharlo cuando lo desee y cuantas veces quiera.

Sin embargo, el podcast no es algo nuevo, sino que se trata de un producto que gozó de amplia popularidad a principios del siglo XXI, pero que luego quedó relegado por la llegada de los discos compactos, ipods, entre otros.

No obstante, su fácil acceso, los amplios géneros y sus diversas narrativas han facilitado su nuevo apogeo y muchas empresas han comenzado a apostar nuevamente por ellas para llegar a más usuarios.

Actualmente este tipo de producciones han sido bien recibidas en Estados Unidos y prueba de ello son estos 10 podcast que están en boca de todos.

1. Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra

Sitting members of Congress aiding and abetting a plot to overthrow the government. Insurrectionists criminally charged with plotting to end American democracy for good. Justice Department prosecutors under crushing political pressure. Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra is the all-but-forgotten true story of good, old-fashioned American extremism getting supercharged by proximity to power. When extremist elected officials get caught plotting against America with the violent ultra right, this is the story of the lengths they will go to… to cover their tracks. Follow now and join Rachel Maddow for..

2. If Books Could Kill

The airport bestsellers that captured our hearts and ruined our minds

3. Erika Taught Me

Erika Kullberg is a lawyer and money expert with over 17 million followers on social media and is passionate about better positioning people for success. The Erika Taught Me podcast is based on the premise that everyone has something to teach. Each week, Erika will interview a new guest to discuss how they found success, what they have learned, and what they can teach us. A new episode comes out every Tuesday!

4. Dateline NBC

Current and classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.

5. The Daily

This is what the news should sound like. The biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, ready by 6 a.m.

6. Culpable

Culpable explores unsettled cases where those deserving of blame have somehow eluded justice. On August 28, 2013, 22 year old Brittany Stykes was shot and killed while driving down Highway 68 in Brown County, Ohio. It’s been nearly a decade Host Dennis Cooper returns to unearth the truth around this story of a young mother whose life was cut short. Season 1 explored the case of Christian Andreacchio, whose death was ruled his death a suicide, despite substantial evidence that points to murder.

7. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

8. SmartLess

New episodes come out every Monday for free, with 1-week early access when you join Amazon Music or 1-week early and ad-free for Wondery+ subscribers"SmartLess" with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett is a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. A nice surprise: in each episode of SmartLess, one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and..

9. Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders

Abby and Libby - 2 young girls murdered. Investigators are searching for the killer using their biggest clue: a recording of his voice from one of the victims' phones ordering the girls Down the Hill. Almost three years later, it's a mystery that still haunts the small town of Delphi, Indiana while police say the killer may walk among them.

10. The Mel Robbins Podcast

You can change your life and Mel Robbins will show you how.Mel is in a category all her own. As one of the most widely booked and followed podcast hosts and authors in the world, she’s sought after by the world’s leading brands and medical professionals for her research-backed tools and motivation. And, at the same time, Mel has amassed millions of followers online, with her advice going viral online almost daily.Her female-led media company produces provocative, life-changing content, with millions of books sold, billions of video views, six #1 audiobooks, and the #1 podcast on..


*Algunas descripciones podrían no estar disponibles porque la plataforma no las proporciona.

Apple en la guerra del streaming

Apple"
Con sus servicios de audio y video, Apple también busca dominar la guerra por el streaming. (Apple)

Apple Inc. es una empresa estadounidense que produce equipos electrónicos, software y también proporciona servicios de audio y video a través de sus diversas plataformas por streaming.

Se trata de una compañía que ha sido considerada en diversos años como una de las más llamativas y valiosas en el mundo. Según The Wall Street Journal, en agosto de 2018 Apple se convirtió en la primera forma en lograr una capitalización por encima de los 2 billones de dólares; este año ha rebasado la cifra de los 3 billones de dólares.

De entre sus programas destaca Apple Music, que cuenta con la función de permitir a sus usuarios acceder a música y podcast.

Spotify
Spotify y Apple buscan liderar el mercado de streaming musical y de podcast. (Ilustración: Anayeli Tapia)

A través de su servicio, los usuarios de “la manzanita” pueden acceder a más de 45millones de canciones, más de 30 mil playlist y diversos podcast. Al igual que sus similares, permite descargar las canciones y escucharlas sin conexión.

En cuanto al servicio de iTunes para ver series y películas, los usuarios pueden conocer en tiempo real los contenidos y recomendaciones no sólo de la misma plataforma, sino también de canales o servicios que ofrece, los cuales pueden ser disfrutados en tiempo real o bien ser descargados y disfrutarlos sin conexión a internet.

Entre los títulos que ofrece la compañía está Acapulco, producida por el mexicano Eugenio Derbez; Slow Horses, en donde aparece el actor Gary Oldman; dramas coreanos como Pachinko; series como El Show de Snoopy, entre otros.

SEGUIR LEYENDO:

Más sobre streaming

Rankings de K-pop

Rankings de K-dramas

Series y películas más comentadas en Twitter

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

noticiasEstados UnidosRanking Apple EEUUApple PodcastStreamingAppleque puedo escucharEEUU

Últimas Noticias

Gianinna Maradona se hizo dos tatuajes para homenajear a su papá: los emotivos diseños

La hija de Claudia Villafañe y Diego Maradona volvió a plasmar en tinta el recuerdo de su padre

Estado de vigilancia: el represivo sistema con el que Xi Jinping controla todo lo que hacen los ciudadanos chinos

Desde que el mandatario está en el poder, el Partido Comunista asumió un férreo control social bajo la excusa de brindar seguridad a la población. Pero en la práctica, la realidad es otra

Los autos con motores de combustión siguen dominando el mercado europeo

El crecimiento de los autos eléctricos se mantiene en el tercer trimestre del año, aunque si se suman las ventas de vehículos a gasolina y diésel, los petroleros representan más de la mitad. El mercado se debate entre ecología y economía

El BCRA devalúa al ritmo de la inflación y enfría la presión cambiaria

La brecha cambiaria se redujo de la mano de un dólar oficial que sube más rápido y dólares alternativos que ceden frente a las altas tasas en pesos

Mundial de Qatar 2022, EN VIVO: toda la información sobre el torneo de selecciones más prestigioso del planeta

Solamente faltan 16 días para que se ponga en marcha la gran fiesta del fútbol. Aquí está toda la actualidad vinculada al certamen que se jugará en el país árabe
MAS NOTICIAS
TE PUEDE INTERESAR

El detrás de escena del inesperado retiro de Gerard Piqué: los cortocircuitos con Xavi Hernández y el “puñal” del público del Barcelona

Foto de archivo del defensor del Barcelona's Gerard Pique en el banco de suplentes antes del partido ante Real Madrid en el estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

5 consejos para correr en días de altas temperaturas

fotos de Santiago García 1-10-2021

Pablo Ruiz: “Me tenían preso en un cuartito y debía bañar perros para poder comer”

Pablo Ruiz

Comenzaron los despidos de Elon Musk en Twitter: así son los correos que envía a los empleados

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk photo and Twitter logo

La limusina más larga del mundo sale a la venta con un “modesto” precio

Super limusina

Pablo Ruiz: “Me tenían preso en un cuartito y debía bañar perros para poder comer”

Pablo Ruiz

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Nuevo adelanto de “Robo mundial”, la esperada comedia que declara su amor al fútbol argentino

Nuevo adelanto de “Robo mundial”, la esperada comedia que declara su amor al fútbol argentino

Harry Styles protagoniza el drama gay que ya se puede ver en Prime Video

Las 6 mejores películas de Jennifer Lawrence para ver en streaming además del debut de “Resurgir”

Los autos con motores de combustión siguen dominando el mercado europeo

El BCRA devalúa al ritmo de la inflación y enfría la presión cambiaria

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

César Hildebrandt criticó a Rafael Vela y José Domingo Pérez: “Decidieron encubrir a la mafia de los Odebrecht”

César Hildebrandt criticó a Rafael Vela y José Domingo Pérez: “Decidieron encubrir a la mafia de los Odebrecht”

Estado de vigilancia: el represivo sistema con el que Xi Jinping controla todo lo que hacen los ciudadanos chinos

Tepha Loza y su misil a Valery Revello por indirectas en TikTok: “Me parece absurdo”

Jesús Alcocer murió en prisión sin que la familia de Yrma Lydia lo viera sentenciado

Conoce cinco útiles trucos de Netflix

TELESHOW

Gianinna Maradona se hizo dos tatuajes para homenajear a su papá: los emotivos diseños

Gianinna Maradona se hizo dos tatuajes para homenajear a su papá: los emotivos diseños

Cuáles son las series más mencionadas en Twitter para maratonear este fin de semana

Tomás Holder fue lapidario con Thiago de Gran Hermano 2022: “Me atacaron. Ahora me toca a mí”

Selena Gomez se muestra en Instagram como nunca antes

Dakota Johnson llegó a Buenos Aires para visitar a su novio Chris Martin y salió a pasear por San Telmo

DEPORTES

Animales oráculo y como se convirtieron en tradición de los mundiales de fútbol

Animales oráculo y como se convirtieron en tradición de los mundiales de fútbol

Mundial de Qatar 2022, EN VIVO: toda la información sobre el torneo de selecciones más prestigioso del planeta

Contundente mensaje de Simeone a De Paul: “Tiene que demostrarle al Atlético Madrid todo lo que hace en la Selección”

Kyrie Irving recibió un duro castigo de los Brooklyn Nets tras divulgar una película antisemita

De Christian Martinoli a Carlos Guerrero: equipo de Azteca Deportes ya viaja rumbo al Mundial de Qatar 2022