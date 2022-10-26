AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAQUÉ PUEDO VERECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESLEAMOS
Ranking Apple en Estados Unidos: top 10 de los podcast más populares

Las producciones de terror y de ficción, como Caso 63, se han posicionado entre los favoritos del público estadounidense en Apple

Newsroom Infobae

26 de Octubre de 2022
Más de una docena de servicios de streaming compiten de forma feroz para ser los reyes del mercado, entre ellos Apple

Considerado como uno de los formatos digitales más “íntimos”, los podcast han ganado fama y se han posicionado entre el gusto del público estadounidense a raíz de la llegada de plataformas por streaming en el nuevo milenio como es el caso de Apple.

Su boom fue significativo desde que surgió la pandemia de coronavirus en 2020, que obligó a la mayoría de las personas a permanecer en el confinamiento, quienes a su vez empezaron a experimentar formatos y canales diversos para informarse y entretenerse.

Los podcast son productos de audio que están al alcancea través de archivos o plataformas por streaming y una de sus grandes ventajas es que el usuario puede escucharlo cuando lo desee y cuantas veces quiera.

Sin embargo, el podcast no es algo nuevo, sino que se trata de un producto que gozó de amplia popularidad a principios del siglo XXI, pero que luego quedó relegado por la llegada de los discos compactos, ipods, entre otros.

No obstante, su fácil acceso, los amplios géneros y sus diversas narrativas han facilitado su nuevo apogeo y muchas empresas han comenzado a apostar nuevamente por ellas para llegar a más usuarios.

Actualmente este tipo de producciones han sido bien recibidas en Estados Unidos y prueba de ello son estos 10 podcast que están en boca de todos.

1. Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra

Sitting members of Congress aiding and abetting a plot to overthrow the government. Insurrectionists criminally charged with plotting to end American democracy for good. Justice Department prosecutors under crushing political pressure. Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra is the all-but-forgotten true story of good, old-fashioned American extremism getting supercharged by proximity to power. When extremist elected officials get caught plotting against America with the violent ultra right, this is the story of the lengths they will go to… to cover their tracks. Follow now and join Rachel Maddow for..

2. Dateline NBC

Current and classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.

3. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

4. The Daily

This is what the news should sound like. The biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, ready by 6 a.m.

5. Morbid

It’s a lighthearted nightmare in here, weirdos! Morbid is a true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist. Join us for a heavy dose of research with a dash of comedy thrown in for flavor.

6. SmartLess

New episodes come out every Monday for free, with 1-week early access when you join Amazon Music or 1-week early and ad-free for Wondery+ subscribers"SmartLess" with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett is a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. A nice surprise: in each episode of SmartLess, one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and..

7. Up First

NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The three biggest stories of the day, with reporting and analysis from NPR News — in 10 minutes. Available weekdays by 6 a.m. ET, with hosts Leila Fadel, Steve Inskeep, Rachel Martin and A Martinez. Also available on Saturdays by 8 a.m. ET, with Scott Simon. On Sundays, hear a longer exploration behind the headlines with Rachel Martin, available by 8 a.m. ET. Subscribe and listen, then support your local NPR station at donate.npr.org.

8. The Ben Shapiro Show

Tired of the lies? Tired of the spin? Are you ready to hear the hard-hitting truth in comprehensive, conservative, principled fashion? The Ben Shapiro Show brings you all the news you need to know in the most fast moving daily program in America. Ben brutally breaks down the culture and never gives an inch! Monday thru Friday.

9. We Were Three

A story of lies, family, America, and what Covid revealed, as well as what it destroyed.

10. The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

From their Oceanside studios at the Clevelander Hotel in Miami Beach, Dan Le Batard, Stugotz and company share their unique perspectives on all-things sports, pop-culture and more. This is the place for original content from Lebatard and Stu Gotz, including the daily “Local Hour” generally focusing on the South Florida scene, the Big Suey, and a few more surprises along the way.


*Algunas descripciones podrían no estar disponibles porque la plataforma no las proporciona.

Apple en el streaming

Apple"
Con sus servicios de audio y video, Apple también busca dominar la guerra por el streaming. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

Apple Inc. es una empresa estadounidense que produce equipos electrónicos, software y también proporciona servicios de audio y video a través de sus diversas plataformas por streaming.

Se trata de una compañía que ha sido considerada en diversos años como una de las más llamativas y valiosas en el mundo. Según The Wall Street Journal, en agosto de 2018 Apple se convirtió en la primera forma en lograr una capitalización por encima de los 2 billones de dólares; este año ha rebasado la cifra de los 3 billones de dólares.

De entre sus programas destaca Apple Music, que cuenta con la función de permitir a sus usuarios acceder a música y podcast.

Spotify
Spotify y Apple buscan liderar el mercado de streaming musical y de podcast. (Ilustración: Anayeli Tapia)

A través de su servicio, los usuarios de “la manzanita” pueden acceder a más de 45millones de canciones, más de 30 mil playlist y diversos podcast. Al igual que sus similares, permite descargar las canciones y escucharlas sin conexión.

En cuanto al servicio de iTunes para ver series y películas, los usuarios pueden conocer en tiempo real los contenidos y recomendaciones no sólo de la misma plataforma, sino también de canales o servicios que ofrece, los cuales pueden ser disfrutados en tiempo real o bien ser descargados y disfrutarlos sin conexión a internet.

Entre los títulos que ofrece la compañía está Acapulco, producida por el mexicano Eugenio Derbez; Slow Horses, en donde aparece el actor Gary Oldman; dramas coreanos como Pachinko; series como El Show de Snoopy, entre otros.

