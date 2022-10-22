Cuál es el podcast más reproducido hoy en Apple Estados Unidos

Los podcast son productos de audio que están a disposión a través de archivos o plataformas por streaming, como es el caso de Apple y una de sus grandes ventajas es que el usuario puede escucharlo cuando lo desee y cuantas veces quiera.

Así como en el nuevo milenio las personas pueden estar al tanto de las noticias de su país al tener aplicaciones de medios de comunicación o ver los catálogos de películas desde el celular, también pueden disfrutar de escuchar noticias, historias, relatos, entrevistas, entre otras a través de sus dispositivos móviles sin necesidad de estar pegado a su pantalla y con la posibilidad de hacer otras tareas simultáneamente.

Para no perder más tiempo tratando de decidir qué podcast escuchar, acá traemos un listado de las producciones de audio más populares del momento a través de Apple.

1. Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra

Sitting members of Congress aiding and abetting a plot to overthrow the government. Insurrectionists criminally charged with plotting to end American democracy for good. Justice Department prosecutors under crushing political pressure. Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra is the all-but-forgotten true story of good, old-fashioned American extremism getting supercharged by proximity to power. When extremist elected officials get caught plotting against America with the violent ultra right, this is the story of the lengths they will go to… to cover their tracks. Follow now and join Rachel Maddow for..

2. Dateline NBC

Current and classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.

3. The Daily

This is what the news should sound like. The biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, ready by 6 a.m.

4. We Were Three

A story of lies, family, America, and what Covid revealed, as well as what it destroyed.

5. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

6. Your Own Backyard

A documentary podcast series investigating the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student, Kristin Smart.

7. Distractible

The Distractible podcast with Mark Fischbach, Wade Barnes, and Bob Muyskens is a space to have thoughtful discussions about funny, out there, or otherwise interesting stories from everyday life. Also an opportunity for three friends to remind each other they are not as smart as they think.

8. Morbid

It’s a lighthearted nightmare in here, weirdos! Morbid is a true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist. Join us for a heavy dose of research with a dash of comedy thrown in for flavor.

9. Hard Fork

“Hard Fork” is a show about the future that’s already here. Each week, journalists Kevin Roose and Casey Newton explore and make sense of the latest in the rapidly changing world of tech.

10. The Mel Robbins Podcast

You can change your life and Mel Robbins will show you how.Mel is in a category all her own. As one of the most widely booked and followed podcast hosts and authors in the world, she’s sought after by the world’s leading brands and medical professionals for her research-backed tools and motivation. And, at the same time, Mel has amassed millions of followers online, with her advice going viral online almost daily.Her female-led media company produces provocative, life-changing content, with millions of books sold, billions of video views, six #1 audiobooks, and the #1 podcast on..

*Algunas descripciones podrían no estar disponibles porque la plataforma no las proporciona.

Apple en la guerra del streaming

Con sus servicios de audio y video, Apple también busca dominar la guerra por el streaming. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

Apple Inc. es una empresa estadounidense que produce equipos electrónicos, software y también proporciona servicios de audio y video a través de sus diversas plataformas por streaming.

Se trata de una compañía que ha sido considerada en diversos años como una de las más llamativas y valiosas en el mundo. Según The Wall Street Journal, en agosto de 2018 Apple se convirtió en la primera forma en lograr una capitalización por encima de los 2 billones de dólares; este año ha rebasado la cifra de los 3 billones de dólares.

De entre sus programas destaca Apple Music, que cuenta con la función de permitir a sus usuarios acceder a música y podcast.

Spotify y Apple buscan liderar el mercado de streaming musical y de podcast. (Ilustración: Anayeli Tapia)

A través de su servicio, los usuarios de “la manzanita” pueden acceder a más de 45millones de canciones, más de 30 mil playlist y diversos podcast. Al igual que sus similares, permite descargar las canciones y escucharlas sin conexión.

En cuanto al servicio de iTunes para ver series y películas, los usuarios pueden conocer en tiempo real los contenidos y recomendaciones no sólo de la misma plataforma, sino también de canales o servicios que ofrece, los cuales pueden ser disfrutados en tiempo real o bien ser descargados y disfrutarlos sin conexión a internet.

Entre los títulos que ofrece la compañía está Acapulco, producida por el mexicano Eugenio Derbez; Slow Horses, en donde aparece el actor Gary Oldman; dramas coreanos como Pachinko; series como El Show de Snoopy, entre otros.

SEGUIR LEYENDO:

Más noticias

Entretenimiento

Más sobre streaming

Más sobre Apple