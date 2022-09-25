Estos podcast encabezan la lista de los más populares en Apple Estados Unidos

Aunque hay muchos debates sobre el origen de los podcast y cuál fue el primero en la historia, no cabe duda que el surgimiento de plataformas por streaming como Apple en el nuevo milenio han impulsado la popularidad de este formato.

Como bien lo dice la palabra “podcast”, se trata de un producto de audio que describe una serie episódica disponible para escuchar cuando el usuario así lo desee. La palabra nació formalmente en 2004, cuando se combinó Ipod y broadcast.

Ya se trate de salud, deportes, política, cultura y entretenimiento, este formato también ha recuperado su fama entre el público estadounidense, aunque no todos los géneros gozan de la misma aceptación.

Desde temáticas criminales y hasta bienestar, aquí un listado de los podcast más populares en Estados Unidos.

1. Serial

Serial is a podcast from Serial Productions, a New York Times company, hosted by Sarah Koenig. Serial unfolds one story - a true story - over the course of a whole season. The show follows the plot and characters wherever they lead, through many surprising twists and turns. Sarah won't know what happens at the end of the story until she gets there, not long before you get there with her. Each week she'll bring you the latest chapter, so it's important to listen in, starting with Episode 1. New episodes are released on Thursday mornings.

2. The Daily

This is what the news should sound like. The biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, ready by 6 a.m.

3. Morbid

It’s a lighthearted nightmare in here, weirdos! Morbid is a true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist. Join us for a heavy dose of research with a dash of comedy thrown in for flavor.

4. Internal Affairs

It happened on a frigid winter night. First, a sudden moment of terror. Then, a frantic search to find a costumed killer. “Internal Affairs,” Dateline’s next original podcast series, takes us to northern Colorado, and into an obsessive and deadly romantic affair. Reported by Josh Mankiewicz, it’s a story about bad choices, a fatal attraction and men and women who proudly wore badges at work--while living lies at home. And when the day of reckoning came, the people with the badges had to investigate their own.

5. Dateline NBC

Current and classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.

6. Funny Cuz Its True with Elyse Myers

Hello, and welcome to my podcast. I first went viral on TikTok after telling the story of how I got stuck buying 100 tacos on a first date. Since then, it’s been a wild and crazy ride. I now have millions of eyeballs watching my videos on a daily basis (which is just a terrifying number of eyeballs, honestly).Each week on my podcast Funny Cuz It’s True, I’ll be sitting down with my favorite creators, friends and comedians to find the stories that have stuck with them and changed their lives in small ways. Not so funny moments that have become funny over time. I want to know how..

7. The Mel Robbins Podcast

You can change your life and Mel Robbins will show you how.Mel is in a category all her own. As one of the most widely booked and followed podcast hosts and authors in the world, she’s sought after by the world’s leading brands and medical professionals for her research-backed tools and motivation. And, at the same time, Mel has amassed millions of followers online, with her advice going viral online almost daily.Her female-led media company produces provocative, life-changing content, with millions of books sold, billions of video views, six #1 audiobooks, and the #1 podcast on..

8. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

9. All There Is with Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper takes us on a deeply personal exploration of loss and grief. He starts recording while packing up the apartment of his late mother Gloria Vanderbilt. Going through her journals and keepsakes, as well as things left behind by his father and brother, Cooper begins a series of emotional and moving conversations about the people we lose, the things they leave behind, and how to live on - with loss, with laughter, and with love.

10. Huberman Lab

The Huberman Lab Podcast discusses neuroscience: how our brain and its connections with the organs of our body controls our perceptions, our behaviors, and our health.We also discuss existing and emerging tools for measuring and changing how our nervous system works.Dr. Andrew Huberman is a tenured Professor of Neurobiology and Ophthalmology at Stanford School of Medicine. His laboratory studies neural regeneration, neuroplasticity, and brain states such as stress, focus, fear, and optimal performance.For more than 20 years, Dr. Huberman has consistently published original research..

*Algunas descripciones podrían no estar disponibles porque la plataforma no las proporciona.

El papel de Apple en la era del streaming

Con sus servicios de audio y video, Apple también busca dominar la guerra por el streaming. (REUTERS)

Apple Inc. es una empresa estadounidense que produce equipos electrónicos, software y también proporciona servicios de audio y video a través de sus diversas plataformas por streaming.

Se trata de una compañía que ha sido considerada en diversos años como una de las más llamativas y valiosas en el mundo. Según The Wall Street Journal, en agosto de 2018 Apple se convirtió en la primera forma en lograr una capitalización por encima de los 2 billones de dólares; este año ha rebasado la cifra de los 3 billones de dólares.

De entre sus programas destaca Apple Music, que cuenta con la función de permitir a sus usuarios acceder a música y podcast.

Spotify y Apple buscan liderar el mercado de streaming musical y de podcast. (Ilustración: Anayeli Tapia)

A través de su servicio, los usuarios de “la manzanita” pueden acceder a más de 45millones de canciones, más de 30 mil playlist y diversos podcast. Al igual que sus similares, permite descargar las canciones y escucharlas sin conexión.

En cuanto al servicio de iTunes para ver series y películas, los usuarios pueden conocer en tiempo real los contenidos y recomendaciones no sólo de la misma plataforma, sino también de canales o servicios que ofrece, los cuales pueden ser disfrutados en tiempo real o bien ser descargados y disfrutarlos sin conexión a internet.

Entre los títulos que ofrece la compañía está Acapulco, producida por el mexicano Eugenio Derbez; Slow Horses, en donde aparece el actor Gary Oldman; dramas coreanos como Pachinko; series como El Show de Snoopy, entre otros.

