AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAQUÉ PUEDO VERECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESLEAMOS
Jueves 15 de Septiembre de 2022
Últimas noticiasDólar hoyFixture del Mundial de Qatar 2022Rusia invade UcraniaTendenciasESPN Newsletters
Noticias

Cuál es el podcast más popular hoy en Apple Estados Unidos

Desde podcast de terror y ficción hasta salud y bienestar, estas son las producciones que se mantienen en el gusto del público estadounidense en Apple

Por

Newsroom Infobae

15 de Septiembre de 2022
Estos son los 10 títulos que todos los usuarios están buscando en Apple. (Infobae)
Estos son los 10 títulos que todos los usuarios están buscando en Apple. (Infobae)

Aunque hay muchos debates sobre el origen de los podcast y cuál fue el primero en la historia, no cabe duda que el surgimiento de plataformas por streaming como Apple en el nuevo milenio han impulsado la popularidad de este formato.

Como bien lo dice la palabra “podcast”, se trata de un producto de audio que describe una serie episódica disponible para escuchar cuando el usuario así lo desee. La palabra nació formalmente en 2004, cuando se combinó Ipod y broadcast.

Ya se trate de salud, deportes, política, cultura y entretenimiento, este formato también ha recuperado su fama entre el público estadounidense, aunque no todos los géneros gozan de la misma aceptación.

Desde temáticas criminales y hasta bienestar, aquí un listado de los podcast más populares en Estados Unidos.

1. The Letter

In August of 1996, longtime friends on the verge of adulthood - Zachary Snarr and Yvette Rodier - headed into the mountains a few miles from their Salt Lake City homes, where they planned to spend the evening taking pictures of the rising full moon. But a 19-year-old stranger carrying a gun happened across them, changing dozens of lives with one fateful decision.The crime sent shockwaves through the community that continued to reverberate long after the media turned its attention to other tragedies. But no one expected what came next - The Letter. From KSL Podcasts..

2. All There Is with Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper takes us on a deeply personal exploration of loss and grief. He starts recording while packing up the apartment of his late mother Gloria Vanderbilt. Going through her journals and keepsakes, as well as things left behind by his father and brother, Cooper begins a series of emotional and moving conversations about the people we lose, the things they leave behind, and how to live on - with loss, with laughter, and with love. 

3. Dateline NBC

Current and classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.

4. KILLED

For every story that runs, countless others are killed before anyone gets the chance to read them. KILLED reveals the true stories behind reporting that was once considered too dangerous, too fringe, too…SOMETHING…by the media. With help from some of the biggest names in magazines, Justine Harman brings dead stories back to life.

5. Candace Owens

Candace Owens holds nothing back in her brand new show as she takes on the political and cultural issues of the day. Featuring deep dives, investigations and exposés on today’s burning topics. Listen to CANDACE OWENS Monday through Friday at 3 PM ET / 2 PM CT.

6. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

7. The Daily

This is what the news should sound like. The biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, ready by 6 a.m.

8. Morbid

It’s a lighthearted nightmare in here, weirdos! Morbid is a true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist. Join us for a heavy dose of research with a dash of comedy thrown in for flavor.

9. ReThinking

As an organizational psychologist, Adam Grant believes that great minds don't think alike; they challenge each other to think differently. In Re:Thinking with Adam Grant, he has lively discussions and debates with some of the world's most interesting thinkers, creators, achievers, and leaders—from Lin-Manuel Miranda to Brené Brown to Mark Cuban, and Olympic medalists to Nobel laureates to Oscar winners. By diving inside their minds, Adam is on a mission to uncover bold insights and share surprising science that can make us all a little bit smarter. Tune in to Re:Thinking with Adam..

10. Internal Affairs

It happened on a frigid winter night. First, a sudden moment of terror. Then, a frantic search to find a costumed killer. “Internal Affairs,” Dateline’s next original podcast series, takes us to northern Colorado, and into an obsessive and deadly romantic affair. Reported by Josh Mankiewicz, it’s a story about bad choices, a fatal attraction and men and women who proudly wore badges at work--while living lies at home. And when the day of reckoning came, the people with the badges had to investigate their own.


*Algunas descripciones podrían no estar disponibles porque la plataforma no las proporciona.

Apple en el streaming

Apple"
Con sus servicios de audio y video, Apple también busca dominar la guerra por el streaming. (EFE)

Apple Inc. es una empresa estadounidense que produce equipos electrónicos, software y también proporciona servicios de audio y video a través de sus diversas plataformas por streaming.

Se trata de una compañía que ha sido considerada en diversos años como una de las más llamativas y valiosas en el mundo. Según The Wall Street Journal, en agosto de 2018 Apple se convirtió en la primera forma en lograr una capitalización por encima de los 2 billones de dólares; este año ha rebasado la cifra de los 3 billones de dólares.

De entre sus programas destaca Apple Music, que cuenta con la función de permitir a sus usuarios acceder a música y podcast.

Spotify
Spotify y Apple buscan liderar el mercado de streaming musical y de podcast. (Ilustración: Anayeli Tapia)

A través de su servicio, los usuarios de “la manzanita” pueden acceder a más de 45millones de canciones, más de 30 mil playlist y diversos podcast. Al igual que sus similares, permite descargar las canciones y escucharlas sin conexión.

En cuanto al servicio de iTunes para ver series y películas, los usuarios pueden conocer en tiempo real los contenidos y recomendaciones no sólo de la misma plataforma, sino también de canales o servicios que ofrece, los cuales pueden ser disfrutados en tiempo real o bien ser descargados y disfrutarlos sin conexión a internet.

Entre los títulos que ofrece la compañía está Acapulco, producida por el mexicano Eugenio Derbez; Slow Horses, en donde aparece el actor Gary Oldman; dramas coreanos como Pachinko; series como El Show de Snoopy, entre otros.

SEGUIR LEYENDO:

Más noticias

Entretenimiento

Más sobre streaming

Más sobre Apple

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

noticiasEstados UnidosRanking Apple EEUUApple PodcastStreamingAppleque puedo escucharEEUU

Últimas Noticias

Cuando Roger Federer estuvo en Ciudad de México en un encuentro de exhibición contra Alexander Zverev

En 2019 el reconocido tenista suizo visitó la Plaza de Toros México donde se rompió el récord mundial en un partido de tenis -no oficial- tras la presencia de 41 mil seguidores

Más dólares: el BID aprobó una línea de crédito de hasta USD 810 millones para Argentina

Tras el encuentro del ministro Massa con autoridades de la entidad la semana pasada en EEUU, el banco regional resolvió ampliar el financiamiento para el programa de gestión de recursos y seguridad hídricos en nuestro país

El metro cuadrado de los departamentos en Buenos Aires bajó 19,09% en 30 meses: las razones que explican la caída

Un informe privado detectó que hasta julio el precio del m2 es de USD 1.767 en promedio. Aunque la baja se desaceleró aún no se habría llegado al piso en el ámbito inmobiliario

Los intendentes santafesinos protestaron en el Obelisco por las quemas en el Delta y pidieron presencia de fuerzas federales para prevenirlas

Son los jefes comunales de las ciudades ribereñas del Paraná que sufren por la presencia de humo en la región. Desde el ministerio de Seguridad les prometieron mayor despliegue en la zona. Críticas al gobernador de Entre Ríos, Gustavo Bordet

Avanza la causa por la muerte de Gustavo Martínez: el rol de sus sobrinos como querellantes

Los familiares del tutor de Martita y Felipe Fort fueron declarados herederos y piden que se investigue. El personal trainer falleció el 16 de febrero tras arrojarse del piso 21 del edificio donde vivía
MAS NOTICIAS
TE PUEDE INTERESAR

Scaloni dio la lista para los últimos amistosos de la Argentina antes del Mundial de Qatar con cuatro ausencias llamativas

Argentina vs Estonia

Cordones planchados y papel higiénico personal: la sorprendente lista de exigencias diarias del rey Carlos III

Comenzó el acto de proclamación del rey Carlos III captura

La salida nocturna de Dua Lipa antes de despedirse de la Argentina: cuero, charol y una grande de muzzarella

Dua Lipa

Cómo transcribir audio a texto en WhatsApp

WhatsApp

Reciclado de baterías para autos: ¿una industria que avanza más rápido que la necesidad?

Baterias EV reciclado

La salida nocturna de Dua Lipa antes de despedirse de la Argentina: cuero, charol y una grande de muzzarella

Dua Lipa

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Más dólares: el BID aprobó una línea de crédito de hasta USD 810 millones para Argentina

Más dólares: el BID aprobó una línea de crédito de hasta USD 810 millones para Argentina

El metro cuadrado de los departamentos en Buenos Aires bajó 19,09% en 30 meses: las razones que explican la caída

Los intendentes santafesinos protestaron en el Obelisco por las quemas en el Delta y pidieron presencia de fuerzas federales para prevenirlas

Víctor Jara, 49 años sin la banda sonora de las luchas de Chile

Apple: así se pueden recuperar mensajes eliminados en iOS 16

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

“Huele a rancio”: la dura crítica de Pedro Sola al rey Carlos III

“Huele a rancio”: la dura crítica de Pedro Sola al rey Carlos III

Geiner Alvarado: Motivos del Congreso para censurar al ministro del MTC

Geiner Alvarado: Estas fueron las reacciones luego de ser censurado como ministro de Transportes y Comunicaciones

Senado descartó votación en “fast track” para mantener al Ejército en las calles hasta 2029

Grito de Independencia en Nuevo León: qué artistas se presentarán y cuáles serán los cierres viales en Monterrey

TELESHOW

Avanza la causa por la muerte de Gustavo Martínez: el rol de sus sobrinos como querellantes

Avanza la causa por la muerte de Gustavo Martínez: el rol de sus sobrinos como querellantes

Tim Burton: “Me identifico más con los monstruos, es una conexión emocional y psicológica”

Los 10 podcast de Spotify en Argentina para engancharse este día

Sabrina Rojas, Luciano Castro y el Tucu López acompañaron a Flor Vigna en su debut como cantante

Ángel de Brito y Andrea Taboada llegaron al país luego de quedar varados en Italia

DEPORTES

Cuando Roger Federer estuvo en Ciudad de México en un encuentro de exhibición contra Alexander Zverev

Cuando Roger Federer estuvo en Ciudad de México en un encuentro de exhibición contra Alexander Zverev

“The machine”: el día que Diego Armando Maradona le mostró todo su fanatismo a Roger Federer

La lesión que empujó al retiro a Roger Federer, uno de los mejores tenistas de la historia

La historia del argentino que es ídolo de Roger Federer: la raqueta especial que llevó por “todo el mundo” para regalarle

Qatar anunció que el transporte será gratis para todo público durante la Copa del Mundo 2022