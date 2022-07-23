AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Ranking Apple en Estados Unidos: top 10 de los podcast más escuchados

Con las plataformas por streaming, como Apple, el podcast vive un nuevo boom de popularidad

23 de Julio de 2022

Aunque hay muchos debates sobre el origen de los podcast y cuál fue el primero en la historia, no cabe duda que el surgimiento de plataformas por streaming como Apple en el nuevo milenio han impulsado la popularidad de este formato.

Como bien lo dice la palabra “podcast”, se trata de un producto de audio que describe una serie episódica disponible para escuchar cuando el usuario así lo desee. La palabra nació formalmente en 2004, cuando se combinó Ipod y broadcast.

Ya se trate de salud, deportes, política, cultura y entretenimiento, este formato también ha recuperado su fama entre el público estadounidense, aunque no todos los géneros gozan de la misma aceptación.

Desde temáticas criminales y hasta bienestar, aquí un listado de los podcast más populares en Estados Unidos.

1. Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen

Go behind the scenes of everyone’s favorite iconic hit MTV reality TV series, “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,” with OG cast members, Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti, as they rewatch episodes for the first time in 18 years. The former sweethearts relive their high school experiences, break down the truth of what happened on and off camera, including which fights were real, which hookups got complicated, and of course, what really happened in Cabo. Tune in every Tuesday for new episodes of Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen, a Dear Media Original podcast.

2. The Daily

This is what the news should sound like. The biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, ready by 6 a.m.

3. Dateline NBC

Current and classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.

4. Morbid

It’s a lighthearted nightmare in here, weirdos! Morbid is a true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist. Join us for a heavy dose of research with a dash of comedy thrown in for flavor.

5. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

6. The Ben Shapiro Show

Tired of the lies? Tired of the spin? Are you ready to hear the hard-hitting truth in comprehensive, conservative, principled fashion? The Ben Shapiro Show brings you all the news you need to know in the most fast moving daily program in America. Ben brutally breaks down the culture and never gives an inch! Monday thru Friday.

7. You Can’t Make This Up

Girl in the Picture mini-series: A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity, and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all. Girl in the Picture, is a new podcast mini-series and a companion to the documentary coming to Netflix on July 6, 2022.

8. SmartLess

New episodes come out every Monday for free, with 1-week early access when you join Amazon Music or 1-week early and ad-free for Wondery+ subscribers"SmartLess" with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett is a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. A nice surprise: in each episode of SmartLess, one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and..

9. Dateline: Missing In America

Are you the key to solving a mystery? That question is at the heart of this all-new original series from Dateline. Correspondents Josh Mankiewicz and Andrea Canning report on perplexing missing person cases brought to Dateline’s attention by our social media followers. Each episode will focus on one person’s story, as told by those left behind. Listen carefully to the details, descriptions and clues offered by family, friends and investigators. Something you hear might jog a memory that could help authorities crack a case. Follow and subscribe now and join us for the first two episodes on..

10. We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle

I’m Glennon Doyle, author of Untamed – the book that was released at the very start of the pandemic and became a lifeline for millions. I watched in awe from my home while this simple phrase from Untamed – WE CAN DO HARD THINGS – the mantra that saved my life twenty years ago, became a worldwide rally cry. Because we experienced the hardship of the pandemic collectively, many of us finally acknowledged what was true before COVID and will be true after: That life is freaking HARD. We are all doing hard things every single day – things like loving and losing caring for children and parents;..


*Algunas descripciones podrían no estar disponibles porque la plataforma no las proporciona.

Apple en el streaming

Apple Inc. es una empresa estadounidense que produce equipos electrónicos, software y también proporciona servicios de audio y video a través de sus diversas plataformas por streaming.

Se trata de una compañía que ha sido considerada en diversos años como una de las más llamativas y valiosas en el mundo. Según The Wall Street Journal, en agosto de 2018 Apple se convirtió en la primera forma en lograr una capitalización por encima de los 2 billones de dólares; este año ha rebasado la cifra de los 3 billones de dólares.

De entre sus programas destaca Apple Music, que cuenta con la función de permitir a sus usuarios acceder a música y podcast.

A través de su servicio, los usuarios de “la manzanita” pueden acceder a más de 90 millones de canciones, más de 30 mil playlist y diversos podcast. Al igual que sus similares, permite descargar las canciones y escucharlas sin conexión.

En cuanto al servicio de iTunes para ver series y películas, los usuarios pueden conocer en tiempo real los contenidos y recomendaciones no sólo de la misma plataforma, sino también de canales o servicios que ofrece, los cuales pueden ser disfrutados en tiempo real o bien ser descargados y disfrutarlos sin conexión a internet.

Entre los títulos que ofrece la compañía está Acapulco, producida por el mexicano Eugenio Derbez; Slow Horses, en donde aparece el actor Gary Oldman; dramas coreanos como Pachinko; series como El Show de Snoopy, entre otros.

Un ministro de la provincia de Santa Fe salió al cruce de las declaraciones Alberto Fernández: "El campo no especula, el campo invierte"

Daniel Costamagna, titular del área de producción del gobierno que encabeza el peronista Omar Perotti, se diferenció claramente del presidente, que había acusado a los productores por las turbulencias del dólar

Cuántos dólares más por tonelada exportada reciben los productores agrícolas brasileños respecto de los argentinos

Sin el cepo ni la brecha cambiaria ni las retenciones que gravan la producción de sus pares de Argentina, los de Brasil reciben 245% más por tonelada de soja y 143% más por tonelada de maíz. La cuestión trasciende la coyuntura, como refleja la pérdida de market share de la Argentina en los mercado mundiales

El entrenador del PSG puso en duda el futuro de Neymar: qué dijo el brasileño sobre su continuidad en el equipo

El delantero brasileño ingresó en el complemento en la victoria por 3 a 0 ante el Urawa Reds en Japón

Se terminó la racha de ocho victorias seguidas para Francisco Cerúndolo: perdió ante Musetti en las semifinales del ATP de Hamburgo

El tenista argentino, que venía de ganar el torneo en Bastad, cayó por 6-3 y 7-6 (3) ante la raqueta italiana

Agustina Bazterrica y el premio Itaú de cuento digital: "Quiero ser sorprendida"

La multipremiada escritora argentina es una de las jurados del certamen dividido en dos categorías: general, para escritores de 18 años en adelante, que cierra el 4 de agosto; y la “sub-20″, para estudiantes secundarios hasta 20 años, que cierra el 24 del mismo mes
La inédita técnica de un atleta al lanzar la jabalina que deslumbró a todos en el Mundial de atletismo

World Athletics Championships

Cuántos pasos hay que caminar por día según la edad para vivir más y mejor

CAMINAR / TENDENCIAS

El piedrazo que le dejó una cicatriz, la insistencia para entrar a Chiquititas, el asado con Bublé que casi termina mal: 60 hechos de Luisana Lopilato

portada

Las 8 formas de estafas en Facebook Marketplace, cómo cuidarse

Cyber Days: ¿cómo evitar estafas y robos en las compras por internet?

Maserati muestra la impresionante versión de competición de su MC20

Maserati-Project24

A casi 30 años del estreno de Jurassic Park, un error increíble se hizo viral: de qué se trata

Jurassic Park

