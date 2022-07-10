AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Cuál es el podcast más reproducido hoy en Apple Estados Unidos

Con las plataformas por streaming, como Apple, el podcast vive un nuevo boom de popularidad

10 de Julio de 2022

Considerado como uno de los formatos digitales más “íntimos”, los podcast han ganado fama y se han posicionado entre el gusto del público estadounidense a raíz de la llegada de plataformas por streaming en el nuevo milenio como es el caso de Apple.

Su boom fue significativo desde que surgió la pandemia de coronavirus en 2020, que obligó a la mayoría de las personas a permanecer en el confinamiento, quienes a su vez empezaron a experimentar formatos y canales diversos para informarse y entretenerse.

Los podcast son productos de audio que están a disposióna través de archivos o plataformas por streaming y una de sus grandes ventajas es que el usuario puede escucharlo cuando lo desee y cuantas veces quiera.

Sin embargo, el podcast no es algo nuevo, sino que se trata de un producto que gozó de amplia popularidad a principios del siglo XXI, pero que luego quedó relegado por la llegada de los discos compactos, ipods, entre otros.

No obstante, su fácil acceso, los amplios géneros y sus diversas narrativas han facilitado su nuevo apogeo y muchas empresas han comenzado a apostar nuevamente por ellas para llegar a más usuarios.

Actualmente este tipo de producciones han sido bien recibidas en Estados Unidos y prueba de ello son estos 10 podcast que están en boca de todos.

1. The Execution of Bonny Lee Bakley

New episodes come out every Monday for free, with 1-week early access for Wondery+ subscribers.On May 4, 2001, Bonny Lee Bakley was found fatally shot in a car on a dark North Hollywood street. The prime suspect was her husband, famed actor Robert Blake. But Bonny, a longtime con artist, had plenty of enemies. She left behind a trail of men she’d scammed, and she had a volatile relationship with Christian Brando, the troubled son of movie star Marlon Brando. Not since the O.J. Simpson case had the eyes of the nation been so fixated on a homicide. The search for..

2. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

3. Morbid

It’s a lighthearted nightmare in here, weirdos! Morbid is a true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist. Join us for a heavy dose of research with a dash of comedy thrown in for flavor.

4. Dateline NBC

Current and classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.

5. The Daily

This is what the news should sound like. The biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, ready by 6 a.m.

6. SmartLess

New episodes come out every Monday for free, with 1-week early access when you join Amazon Music or 1-week early and ad-free for Wondery+ subscribers"SmartLess" with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett is a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. A nice surprise: in each episode of SmartLess, one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and..

7. The Seduction

It’s a twisted love story that unspools like a film noir, where lust and obsession lead to murder and a classic double cross. This original series from Dateline’s Keith Morrison takes us into the troubled mind of a young man, and the cold heart of a woman who needed her husband dead. If only she could find someone “man enough” to do the deed.. Follow and subscribe now and join us for the first two episodes on June 14th.

8. Father Wants Us Dead

In 1971, a mild-mannered accountant and Sunday school teacher from New Jersey named John List murders his wife, mother and three children — only to disappear and begin a new life entirely on the other side of the country. Now, two veteran journalists go inside the mind of the killer, learn about the doomed family, and revisit the 18-year-quest to bring List to justice — a saga even more bizarre and twisted than ever previously reported.New episodes will be released each Tuesday through June 21.

9. The Secret Room | True Stories

What's the one secret you've never told anybody? Welcome to The Secret Room, a podcast about the true stories no one ever tells. Hosted by Ben Hamm.

10. Pod Meets World

We're sending you to 1993 when TGIF reigned supreme and “Boy Meets World” first premiered. Danielle, Will and Rider are going back to school as they rewatch every episode of the iconic series, sharing memories, behind the scenes moments, and all the “Boy Meets World” stories a fan could ever want. Relive your first crush, first kiss, favorite moments and all the life lessons with Topanga, Eric, and Shawn.


*Algunas descripciones podrían no estar disponibles porque la plataforma no las proporciona.

El papel de Apple en la era del streaming

Apple Inc. es una empresa estadounidense que produce equipos electrónicos, software y también proporciona servicios de audio y video a través de sus diversas plataformas por streaming.

Se trata de una compañía que ha sido considerada en diversos años como una de las más llamativas y valiosas en el mundo. Según The Wall Street Journal, en agosto de 2018 Apple se convirtió en la primera forma en lograr una capitalización por encima de los 2 billones de dólares; este año ha rebasado la cifra de los 3 billones de dólares.

De entre sus programas destaca Apple Music, que cuenta con la función de permitir a sus usuarios acceder a música y podcast.

A través de su servicio, los usuarios de “la manzanita” pueden acceder a más de 90 millones de canciones, más de 30 mil playlist y diversos podcast. Al igual que sus similares, permite descargar las canciones y escucharlas sin conexión.

En cuanto al servicio de iTunes para ver series y películas, los usuarios pueden conocer en tiempo real los contenidos y recomendaciones no sólo de la misma plataforma, sino también de canales o servicios que ofrece, los cuales pueden ser disfrutados en tiempo real o bien ser descargados y disfrutarlos sin conexión a internet.

Entre los títulos que ofrece la compañía está Acapulco, producida por el mexicano Eugenio Derbez; Slow Horses, en donde aparece el actor Gary Oldman; dramas coreanos como Pachinko; series como El Show de Snoopy, entre otros.

Últimas Noticias

Ricardo Lorenzetti: “La crisis más grande de la Argentina es de confianza”

El juez de Corte Suprema, además, analizó la situación política y social en el país: “Estamos asistiendo a una sociedad que está sin esperanza y está frustrada, con miedo, entonces hay un fracaso de la gobernabilidad”, sostuvo

Durísima respuesta de Benito Cerati a Chloe Bello, última novia de su papá, tras contar la reacción que tuvo parte de la familia contra ella

Luego de escuchar las palabras de la actriz, el hijo del ex Soda Stereo, se mostró molesto por las declaraciones y lo manifestó en sus redes sociales

Más de 1.500 bomberos combaten 8 focos de incendio en Portugal ante las extremas temperaturas de verano

El fuego afecta ya a tres municipios y el difícil acceso a la zona y los cambios en la dirección del viento han complicado las labores de combate este fin de semana

Julián Álvarez fue presentado oficialmente en el Manchester City ante una multitud

La estrella que surgió de River recibió el calor de los hinchas en el Etihad Stadium. “Hubo muchos jugadores argentinos que hicieron historia en el club. Me gustaría hacer mi propio camino siguiendo el legado que dejaron Agüero y Otamendi”, aseguró

La historia de Guillermo Vilas como nunca antes se contó

La leyenda del tenis mundial tuvo una vida cargada de éxitos y frustraciones. Los detalles de sus viajes, los títulos que ganó y el constante sacrificio para alcanzar sus objetivos son algunos favores que marcaron la trayectoria de Willy
Novak Djokovic derrotó a Nick Kyrgios, confirmó su hegemonía en Wimbledon y sumó su cuarto título consecutivo

Wimbledon

Cuántos pasos hay que caminar por día según la edad para vivir más y mejor

CAMINAR / TENDENCIAS

Durísima respuesta de Benito Cerati a Chloe Bello, última novia de su papá, tras contar la reacción que tuvo parte de la familia contra ella

Chloe Bello y Benito Cerati

Así se roban los datos de las tarjetas de crédito en internet

Ciberdelincuentes estarían enviando correos falsos sobre embargo a clientes de Bancolombia. Imagen de referencia.

La historia del auto nuclear que nunca se fabricó y que hoy sería un escándalo

Autos nucleares - Ford Nucleon 3

La canción de José Alfredo Jiménez que fue censurada

José Alfredo Jiménez

Cómo Uber ganó acceso a líderes globales, engañó a autoridades y sacó provecho de la violencia contra sus conductores en su conquista del mundo

De Macri a Messi, el lobby de Uber para desembarcar en Argentina

Un domingo de calor atípico en pleno invierno: ¿Cómo seguirá el clima durante la semana?

Detienen en Córdoba a un prófugo acusado de matar a su suegro en una fiesta familiar en Flores

Sutep anuncia protestas contra Castillo por realizar cambio de estatutos en la Derrama Magisterial

Sutep anuncia protestas contra Castillo por realizar cambio de estatutos en la Derrama Magisterial

Cine Ópera: la historia del elegante recinto que cerró sus puertas tras disturbios en un concierto de rock

Giovanni Moreno rompió el silencio tras su salida de Nacional y dejó ver que arribaría al Junior

AMLO condenó señalamientos contra dirigentes del partido español Podemos: “es de pena ajena e indignante”

Minsa evalúa suspender fiestas, eventos y discotecas ante aumento de contagios por COVID-19

Karla Díaz conquistó la alfombra rosa de los MTV Miaw 2022 a bordo de un unicornio gigante

Karla Díaz conquistó la alfombra rosa de los MTV Miaw 2022 a bordo de un unicornio gigante

“No es nada más tomarte una selfie”: Alex Tienda reaccionó al ‘hate’ que recibió tras documentar invasión a Ucrania

Alex Hoyer reconoció que su relación con Danna Paola está en llamas: “Somos muy buenos novios”

Ruggero Pasquarelli contó por primera vez que tuvo cáncer a los 14 años: “Fue un momento preocupante”

La historia de Guillermo Vilas como nunca antes se contó

Estudiantes vence a Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero en el primer partido del domingo

El dramático abandono de Carlos Sainz con su Ferrari en llamas en el GP de Austria de la Fórmula 1

San Lorenzo emitió un duro comunicado contra las fuerzas policiales luego de los incidentes ante Boca