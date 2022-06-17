AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Viernes 17 de Junio de 2022
Últimas noticiasTendenciasCómo llegué hasta aquíCoronavirusEstadísticas de la pandemiaESPN Newsletters
Noticias

Estos podcast encabezan la lista de los más populares en Apple Estados Unidos

Las producciones de terror y de ficción, como Caso 63, se han posicionado entre los favoritos del público estadounidense en Apple

17 de Junio de 2022

Los podcast son productos de audio que están a disposión a través de archivos o plataformas por streaming, como es el caso de Apple y una de sus grandes ventajas es que el usuario puede escucharlo cuando lo desee y cuantas veces quiera.

Así como en el nuevo milenio las personas pueden estar al tanto de las noticias de su país al tener aplicaciones de medios de comunicación o ver los catálogos de películas desde el celular, también pueden disfrutar de escuchar noticias, historias, relatos, entrevistas, entre otras a través de sus dispositivos móviles sin necesidad de estar pegado a su pantalla y con la posibilidad de hacer otras tareas simultáneamente.

Para no perder más tiempo tratando de decidir qué podcast escuchar, acá traemos un listado de las producciones de audio más populares del momento a través de Apple.

1. The Seduction

It’s a twisted love story that unspools like a film noir, where lust and obsession lead to murder and a classic double cross. This original series from Dateline’s Keith Morrison takes us into the troubled mind of a young man, and the cold heart of a woman who needed her husband dead. If only she could find someone “man enough” to do the deed.. Follow and subscribe now and join us for the first two episodes on June 14th.

2. Dateline NBC

Current and classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.

3. The Daily

This is what the news should sound like. The biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, ready by 6 a.m.

4. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

5. Morbid: A True Crime Podcast

It’s a lighthearted nightmare in here, weirdos! Morbid is a true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist. Join us for a heavy dose of research with a dash of comedy thrown in for flavor.

6. SmartLess

New episodes come out every Monday for free, with 1-week early access when you join Amazon Music or 1-week early and ad-free for Wondery+ subscribers"SmartLess" with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett is a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. A nice surprise: in each episode of SmartLess, one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and..

7. The Ben Shapiro Show

Tired of the lies? Tired of the spin? Are you ready to hear the hard-hitting truth in comprehensive, conservative, principled fashion? The Ben Shapiro Show brings you all the news you need to know in the most fast moving daily program in America. Ben brutally breaks down the culture and never gives an inch! Monday thru Friday.

8. Park Predators

Sometimes the most beautiful places hide the darkest secrets.

9. My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark

Lifelong fans of true crime stories Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark tell each other their favorite tales of murder and hear hometown crime stories from friends and fans.

10. CounterClock

In order to tell the story of a crime, you have to turn back time. Every season, Investigative journalist Delia D'Ambra digs deep into a mind-bending mystery with the hopes of reigniting interest in a decades old homicide case.


*Algunas descripciones podrían no estar disponibles porque la plataforma no las proporciona.

Apple en el streaming

Apple Inc. es una empresa estadounidense que produce equipos electrónicos, software y también proporciona servicios de audio y video a través de sus diversas plataformas por streaming.

Se trata de una compañía que ha sido considerada en diversos años como una de las más llamativas y valiosas en el mundo. Según The Wall Street Journal, en agosto de 2018 Apple se convirtió en la primera forma en lograr una capitalización por encima de los 2 billones de dólares; este año ha rebasado la cifra de los 3 billones de dólares.

De entre sus programas destaca Apple Music, que cuenta con la función de permitir a sus usuarios acceder a música y podcast.

A través de su servicio, los usuarios de “la manzanita” pueden acceder a más de 90 millones de canciones, más de 30 mil playlist y diversos podcast. Al igual que sus similares, permite descargar las canciones y escucharlas sin conexión.

En cuanto al servicio de iTunes para ver series y películas, los usuarios pueden conocer en tiempo real los contenidos y recomendaciones no sólo de la misma plataforma, sino también de canales o servicios que ofrece, los cuales pueden ser disfrutados en tiempo real o bien ser descargados y disfrutarlos sin conexión a internet.

Entre los títulos que ofrece la compañía está Acapulco, producida por el mexicano Eugenio Derbez; Slow Horses, en donde aparece el actor Gary Oldman; dramas coreanos como Pachinko; series como El Show de Snoopy, entre otros.

SEGUIR LEYENDO:

Más noticias

Más sobre streaming

Más sobre Apple

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

NarrativanoticiasEstados UnidosRanking Apple EEUUApple PodcastTop10StreamingAppleque puedo escucharEEUU

Últimas Noticias

TE PUEDE INTERESAR

El arquero bailarín de Australia no podrá repetir su show del repechaje ante Perú: modificaron el reglamento en los penales

Andrew Redmayne TikTok video

Dormir poco engorda: qué rutinas evitar y cuáles son las claves para un sueño reparador

Romina Pereiro

Qué fue de la vida de Taylor Lautner, el actor de Crepúsculo que no pudo soportar el éxito

Qué fue de la vida de Taylor Lautner, el actor de Crepúsculo

Bill Gates aseguró que las criptomonedas y los NFT “están 100% basados en la teoría del más tonto”

Gates, co-chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation smiles after a news conference in Davos

Cómo es el robot que se traslada hasta los autos eléctricos para cargar sus baterías

AUTOS Robot Ziggy

Mujer acudió a aeropuerto de Guadalajara para recibir a su novio virtual y él no la reconoció: “Así comienza nuestra historia de amor”

Joven espera a su novio y no la reconoce

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Insólita Buenos Aires: cuánto cuesta el lujoso petit hotel de 6 metros de ancho que es el más angosto de la ciudad

Insólita Buenos Aires: cuánto cuesta el lujoso petit hotel de 6 metros de ancho que es el más angosto de la ciudad

Gastón Pérez Izquierdo, el historiador que rescató del olvido al héroe español Blas de Lezo

El fiscal general de Bahía Blanca explicó por qué está libre el abuelo que asesinó a su nieto a sangre fría

The Economist: Argentina es “un caso patológico” de proteccionismo en medio de la baja productividad de las economías latinoamericanas

Paul Auster habló de la guerra de Ucrania al recibir el título de doctor honoris causa en Madrid

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Mieloma múltiple: aprobaron un nuevo medicamento en Argentina que reduce 40% el riesgo de muerte

Mieloma múltiple: aprobaron un nuevo medicamento en Argentina que reduce 40% el riesgo de muerte

Jazmín Pinedo responde furiosa a Magaly Medina: “Eres de las peores entrevistadoras del país”

“Esta derrota me duele más que la de Chile donde perdimos 4-0 cuando era técnico”, sostuvo Oblitas

“Ricardo Gareca está muy mal anímicamente”, lamentó Juan Carlos Oblitas en conferencia de prensa

Depresión tropical “Tres E” se convirtió en tormenta “Celia” al sur de México

TELESHOW

Se hicieron amigos por Internet pero se vieron por primera vez 5 años después, en Londres: la increíble amistad de Fede Bal y Bomo

Se hicieron amigos por Internet pero se vieron por primera vez 5 años después, en Londres: la increíble amistad de Fede Bal y Bomo

Sasha Sokol y Paulina Rubio: las fuertes polémicas que unen a las ex Timbiriche

Con humor, Lali Espósito sorteó una incómoda pregunta sobre Tini Stoessel y Rodrigo de Paul

Pati Chapoy deseó que Alex Lora falleciera frente las cámaras de “Ventaneando”

Carolina Haldemann sufrió un violento asalto cuando estaba con su bebé de dos meses en un centro de vacunación

DEPORTES

Checo Pérez reveló su intención por alejarse de la Fórmula 1

Checo Pérez reveló su intención por alejarse de la Fórmula 1

París Saint Germain inició gestiones por un tapado ante la inminente salida de Pochettino: quién es Christophe Galtier

José Luis Chilavert anunció que será candidato a presidente de Paraguay en 2023

El divertido cuestionario personal a Florentino Pérez que reveló algunos secretos de su vida privada

A cuatro años del histórico triunfo de México sobre Alemania en la Copa del Mundo de Rusia 2018